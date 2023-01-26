Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Tom Brady's Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took a Bigger Physical Toll Than Anyone Realized
Even though it was Tom Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL, which led to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, don’t think for a minute that the split didn’t affect him. One sports reporter is sharing how the athlete’s personal life impacted his mental and physical health during the football season. ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared on Twitter that the 45-year-old quarterback lost a considerable amount of weight on his usual 225-pound body. “But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington said in a video clip summing up Brady’s 2022-2023 season....
Belichick Patriots Mess; Trying to Hire Bills Coach?
Maybe now that Belichick has a new Patriots offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien, a member of the Bills staff can help fix things up there.
Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff
The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
NFL Conference Championship Picks: 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs ATS Predictions
The NFL final four is set, and it’s hard to debate we don’t have the best quartet battling for the conference crowns. Making picks for championship weekend, however, is easier said than done. As Action Network noted this week, this is the first time in 45 seasons the...
Stephen A. Smith Makes His Stance Clear on a Renuion with Skip Bayless
Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless once were the dueling duo on the best sports debate show in the world. Since their days on ESPN’s First Take together, Smith and Bayless have gone their separate ways. The aforementioned First Take has evolved into Smith’s stage, while Bayless took his talents to FOX, anchoring Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe.
Sean Payton out as Denver Broncos candidate after issues during interview
Sean Payton will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. It had been trending in this direction
Ian Rapoport 'Would Not Be Surprised' By 1 Tom Brady Move
Between Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, a ton of Pro Bowl quarterbacks could be looking for new teams in 2023. But there's one situation that would not particularly surprise NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport said that the Tampa Bay ...
‘Bruised physically and mentally’ from divorce, Tom Brady reportedly lost 15 pounds this season
Amid his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady lost 15 pounds this season, struggling to balance issues in his personal life with his on-field performance.
This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war
Vic Fangio was pursued in recent weeks by several teams who were in need of a defensive coordinator, and the veteran coach has chosen a new team. Fangio has agreed to become the next defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the deal will make him the highest-paid coordinator... The post Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
Bill O'Brien makes first comments since returning to Patriots
The New England Patriots aren’t wasting any time in rolling out the red carpet for newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. After an expedited hiring, the team has already taken to social media to begin promoting the return of the 2011 Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In many ways, O’Brien is being celebrated as the savior for a team that looked offensively incompetent in the 2022 season.
Bills RB mentioned as possible Saquon Barkley replacement for Giants
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could look to a familiar face as a replacement for running back Saquon Barkley come March. For a piece published on Friday, Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com linked the Giants with Buffalo Bills ball carrier Devin Singletary. Schoen served as Bills assistant general manager when Singletary enjoyed his best rushing season, to date, playing under current New York head coach and former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
C’s and B’s Both Lose, and Eric Edholm on the Pats’ Needs in the Draft
Brian breaks down the Celtics’ overtime loss to the Knicks, Jaylen Brown’s subpar game, and another lackluster third quarter from the Celtics (0:30). Then, he chats with NFL.com’s Eric Edholm about the recent Boston Herald article detailing the Patriots’ dysfunction this past season, Mac Jones’s potential going into year three of his career, areas of need for the Pats in the draft, and more (23:00). Finally, Brian takes a call about the Sox and recaps the Bruins’ loss in Tampa (50:00).
ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'
According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes. While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
ESPN Analyst Names The 'Only' Reason Jets Hired Nathaniel Hackett
The New York Jets made the eyebrow-raising decision to hire Nathaniel Hackett as their next offensive coordinator. But while Hackett does have an impressive resume/CV, one analyst believes there's only one reason the Jets really hired him. On Thursday's edition of NFL Live, ESPN's Marcus Spears ...
Rob Gronkowski reveals 1 regret he would want to change in his NFL career with Patriots, Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski may have enjoyed a successful NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean he has no regrets. When asked what he would have done differently in his career, the former star tight end said he would have taken care of his body better.
Look: Mike Greenberg's Daughter's Post About Aaron Rodgers Going Viral
ESPN's Mike Greenberg made it abundantly clear that he'd like to see Aaron Rodgers on the Jets next season. During this Friday's edition of Get Up, Greenberg said the Jets would be a Super Bowl contender with Rodgers as their starting quarterback. Of course, this take is a bit biased since ...
Mike Greenberg Has Incredibly Bold Jets Prediction
Longtime ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg is an outspoken fan of the New York Jets. And on Friday morning, he gave a pretty bold take on his beloved franchise. Greeny thinks if the Jets can land Aaron Rodgers this offseason, they have a chance to compete for next year's Super Bowl. “I believe that Aaron ...
