Lady Jayhawks clobber North Central Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks came out fast on Saturday and made quick work of North Central Michigan College. The Lady Jayhawks led 41-16 at the half and cruised to a 77-33 victory in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. MCC didn’t let up much during the second...
Nash scores 27 in Jayhawks’ loss to North Central Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks basketball team is battered and bruised with injuries of late. One constant has been the play of Vern Nash III. On Saturday, Nash scored 27 points, including 20 in the opening half. However, the Jayhawks dropped a 76-57 decision to host North Central Michigan College.
Newaygo looking for new coach Ralph Munger to restore the tradition in the football program
The Newaygo Lions made news just before the Christmas holiday when they announced the hiring of longtime veteran football coach Ralph Munger. Mungers’ hiring was approved by the Newaygo Public School Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 19. He was officially introduced as the new Lions head coach at a press conference and introduction ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Reeths-Puffer falls to Detroit Catholic Central at 2K23 Showcase
-The Reeths-Puffer Rockets took on the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks in the 2K23 Showcase and fell 73-70. The game was played at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids on Saturday afternoon. “It was a great game for both teams,” said Reeths-Puffer coach Nate Aardema. This is the best we have played...
For Zoulek, the lofty win total just keeps on climbing
SHELBY– — Rick Zoulek did more than just win his 500th game as the Shelby boys basketball coach. He reached a milestone that might never be touched. At least, not in our lifetime. In coaching both the boys and girls teams together for 11 years, before the girls...
Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Jan. 28
MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- Detroit Catholic Central...
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Spring Lake in “Battle of the Bridge”
Emerson Berndt and Heidi Berkley combined for 31 points on Saturday and lead the Grand Haven girls basketball team to a 41-32 win over Spring Lake in the “Battle of the Bridge” contest. Berndt ended up with a game-high 19 points while Berkley finished with 12 points for...
Muskegon Risers’ inspired play not enough in loss to visiting Iowa
The team played hard in its match against the visiting Iowa Raptors at Trinity Health Arena on Saturday night. But, sadly, the Risers’ inspired play wasn’t enough as they fell, 9-8. Muskegon showed the kind of resilience it takes to win, coming back from an early 2-0 deficit...
Muskegon Heights gets by Catholic Central in Friday night hoops action
The Muskegon Heights Tigers got by Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday evening by a final score of 55-48 in a non-conference contest played at Muskegon Heights. Dismal shooting from the field was the downfall for Catholic Central as they went 9-for-40 during the first three quarters. “We could not finish...
Keith Guy on his 400th career win: ‘I’ve been blessed’
Muskegon Big Reds head basketball coach Keith Guy reached a milestone that most coaches can only dream about as he won his 400th career game. The Big Reds defeated Ferndale 62-51 in the final game of the Muskegon Basketball Showcase on Jan. 7 for his milestone victory. Guy sees the...
Second half dooms Oakridge in loss to GR Covenant Christian
After playing at Newaygo on Thursday, the Eagles ventured over to Grand Rapids to take on Covenant Christian. After a tight first half, the Chargers surged to an 86-49 victory over the Eagles. Covenant led 36-33 at the half, then scored 50 points in the second half to run away...
Reeths-Puffer runs over Holland in boys basketball action
The Reeths-Puffer Rockets shot out of the gate right from the opening tip on Friday night and posted a 64-34 victory over the host Holland Dutch. The Rockets led 22-5 after one quarter and 32-17 at the half. Reeths-Puffer had a 32-17 scoring advantage in the second half to win the game by 30 points.
Miller scores 16 as Mason County Central cruises past Holton
Responding in strong fashion after a loss to Glen Lake back on Jan. 19, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has rattled off two consecutive wins, both coming in the West Michigan Coference Rivers Division. Holton was the Spartans’ latest conquest, this one by 19 points, 55-37 after the...
Pentwater falls to league-leading Baldwin
Pentwater’s boys basketball team took on West Michigan D League leader Baldwin for Homecoming on Friday night and fell short, 82-62. “It was a defensive puzzle to match the excellent offense of the Panthers,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “We played them stride for stride in the first quarter, but then tired in the second. We adjusted our defense for the fifth time coming out for the second half and found something that slowed the Panthers down.”
Morrison lights it up for 29 points in Spring Lake’s victory over Allendale
ALLENDALE — Eli Morrison was an unstoppable force for the Spring Lake Lakers on Friday night. Morrison poured in 29 points and led the Lakers to a 60-46 victory over the Allendale Falcons. A big second quarter pushed the Lakers from a 15-all tie after one quarter to a...
Davis scores 19 to lead Lady Big Reds over Mona Shores
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds remained undefeated in OK-Green action with a 38-27 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday. The game was played at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. With the win, Muskegon sits alone at the top of the league with a 7-0 record. The Big Reds surged to a...
Fruitport finishes second, Spring Lake third at Randy Jacobs Memorial Duals
MONTAGUE – The Fruitport Trojans finished second and Spring Lake third at Saturday’s Randy Jacobs Memorial Duals. Montague, the host school, finished sixth. Other local teams to compete were Orchard View, which came in fifth place and Muskegon Catholic was ninth. Montague’s Tristan Winkleblack went 5-0 on the...
Oakridge sweeps Fremont on the lanes
MUSKEGON – — The Fremont bowling team had a rough evening on the lanes Wednesday. The Packers went 0-2 against the Eagles of Oakridge. The boys struggled and went down early, 27-3. Ashton Yuhasz led Fremont with a 189 while Gabe VanVleet followed with a game of 180.
A True Throwback: Lowe’s ties to Muskegon High School run deep
In a world of throwbacks – throwback jerseys, throwback games, throwback Thursdays – stands Thomas Lowe. Best known as T. L. to all, he is now part of the old guard at Muskegon High School and a throwback himself. In total, Lowe spent 46 years in public education....
Mason County Eastern suffers loss to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy
Mason County Eastern made the trip Thursday night to face Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in a West Michigan D League girls basketball game and came away with a 51-38 loss. The Cardinals trailed 11-8 after the first quarter. Both teams scored nine points in the second, which left the Cougars holding a 20-17 lead at the half.
