Lawsuit says Pigeon Forge hotel repeatedly did not pay employees and hired children
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A lawsuit filed on Jan. 17 claims that a hotel company in Pigeon Forge violated several labor laws. The lawsuit names Pigeon Forge Hospitality, LLC and Nimesh Patel. In a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, they said Patel operates the LCC and is an employer at a hotel in Pigeon Forge. The company has the same address on Teaster Lane as the Comfort Suites Mountain Mile Area in Pigeon Forge, according to the business record from the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.
WBIR
University Liquors moving out
University Liquors is moving out of its space on the Cumberland Strip. Developers purchased the building to build new student housing.
Covenant Health donates 10 acres for ‘State-of-the-art’ healthcare training facility
Leaders from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health joined together at Parkwest Medical Center to officially transfer 10 acres of land to build on new state-of-the-art healthcare training facility in Knoxville.
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
Over 300 people’s remains unclaimed at the Knox Co. Regional Forensic Center
Over 300 people's remains are unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center according to the center's December 28 reports.
Free Medical Clinic of America rebranded as the 'Kim Health Center' to honor Dr. Kim
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Free Medical Clinic of America in South Knoxville now has a new name — the Kim Health Center. The new name is meant to honor Dr. Tom Kim, who started providing free health care for people who were working but uninsured in 1993. He was given a Community Leadership Award by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community.
ucbjournal.com
Covenant Health to transfer land for RSCC Health Science Center
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
wvlt.tv
Y-12 unveils multi-million dollar fire station, emergency operations center
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Y-12 showed off some much needed upgrades to a couple of its facilities. Its fire hall and emergency operations center are brand new, replacing decades-old buildings. Thursday was the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new fire hall. “They represent a huge quality of life...
wvlt.tv
New housing helping dozens go from ‘expecting to die on the streets’ to fresh start
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer Ministry Center officially welcomed its first neighbors into its long-awaited permanent housing development in early January. Caswell Manor tenant James Olsen was on week two of living in his 600-square-foot, fully-furnished apartment. “Rags to riches is the way to describe it,” Olsen said. It...
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
Knoxville elderly woman with multiple health concerns found
Law enforcement is searching for a missing elderly woman who reportedly walked out of a facility.
bbbtv12.com
Preventing Vehicle Crashes in Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a city in Anderson and Roane counties in the eastern part of the United States. It is situated about 25 miles west of downtown Knoxville. The city has a rich history, having played an essential role in developing technology that ended WWII. Today, Oak Ridge is the “Secret City” with many stories to share.
10 pounds of Lo mein tossed during inspection at Dandridge restaurant
The cafe with the low inspection score is in Jefferson County. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
utdailybeacon.com
Assistant Professor Georgi Gardiner named as one of Knoxville’s 40 Under 40
Georgi Gardiner is an assistant philosophy professor at the University of Tennessee and was recently named as one of the Knoxville News Sentinel’s 40 Under 40, an honor that recognizes leading young professionals in the East Tennessee area. In 2022, she also received the Chancellor’s Notable UT Woman Award.
East Tennessee woman gets money back after thief drains her bank account
More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained.
Serious Offer Made by Charleston
January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
WATE
Morristown losses unborn child in crash
A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
U.S. Marshals: 2 'dangerous' escaped inmates in custody after a search in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service said it was searching in East Tennessee for two inmates who escaped from a jail in Southwest Virginia Thursday after finding a stolen vehicle in Hawkins County Friday morning. They said they were apprehended by deputy U.S. Marshals and officers with the...
wvlt.tv
Brushfires break out in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County crews fought several brushfires on Saturday afternoon, according to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency officials. Several Sevier Co. personnel responded to help fight the flames. Sevier County Fire/Rescue Chief David Puckett and Fire Marshall Josh Tucker are on the scene to help coordinate,...
