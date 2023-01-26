Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
atozsports.com
Eagles: Fans receive news they have been waiting on before NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans got some great news on Friday before their NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. One of their better defensive guys has been out since Week 16 and even missed a few games during the middle of the season. Avonte Maddox, the five-year veteran, is a vital part of this Eagles’ secondary, one that was the best in the league for most of the season.
thecomeback.com
Former Eagles player says Jalen Hurts is not team MVP
While many NFL experts think that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the real reason the Eagles are in a position to go to the Super Bowl, one former Eagles player is saying that’s not true. Ex-Eagles tight end Trey Burton says Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce is the...
49ers announce roster moves ahead of NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles; Dre Greenlaw fined
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves ahead of their NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Elevated (standard) from the practice squad to the active roster:. RB Tevin Coleman. CB Janoris Jenkins. On Friday, the 49ers only ruled out one player, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot),...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game
Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles
Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength. On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell missed ...
Emmitt Smith: Tom Brady has found 'the fountain of youth'
Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith had high praise for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who just closed out his 23rd season in the NFL.
TMZ.com
Ex-Eagles TE Trey Burton Says Jason Kelce, Not Jalen Hurts, Is Philadelphia's MVP
No, the Eagles' MVP ain't their star quarterback ... it's actually their best offensive lineman -- so says ex-Philadelphia tight end Trey Burton, who tells TMZ Sports Jason Kelce is more deserving of the honor than Jalen Hurts. Don't get it twisted ... Burton wasn't shading Jalen at all --...
Texans BREAKING: DeMeco Ryans is Coach Hire 'If All Goes Well'
The Texans seem to be closing in on bringing "home'' San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be the next head coach in Houston.
Shannon Sharpe Makes Brave Final Score Prediction for Eagles vs. 49ers
Conference Championship weekend is upon us, and everyone is choosing their picks for both games. On a recent episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe made a bold prediction about the final score of the NFC title game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. “I’m goign to take the 49ers...
Former Grambling Star, Saints Assistant D.J. Williams Has the Pedigree to Become an NFL Coordinator or Head Coach
D.J. Williams could have followed his father's footsteps in the NFL, but evolving into a NFL coordinator of head coach may be his calling.
atozsports.com
Fletcher Cox explains why one former Eagles player is about to become a head coach
The Philadelphia Eagles are a franchise that has produced some amazing guys over the years. They have produced Hall of Famers, All-Pros, and even coaches. DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, was once an Eagles player, and will now be playing his former team in the biggest game of his life.
Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war
Vic Fangio was pursued in recent weeks by several teams who were in need of a defensive coordinator, and the veteran coach has chosen a new team. Fangio has agreed to become the next defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the deal will make him the highest-paid coordinator... The post Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Kellen Moore told Cowboys he was 1st runner-up for Panthers HC job
On Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers gave their gold medal to Frank Reich—naming him their new and sixth full-time head coach in franchise history. So, who got the silver?. According to Kellen Moore, it was Kellen Moore. Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick reported that the 34-year-old offensive coordinator told...
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest
Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
NBC Sports
Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa
The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni's Wife Prefers to Keep a Very Low Profile
All eyes are on the Philadelphia Eagles right now. Most people would think that the NFL team is trending due to their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, the super-attractive athlete who has been trending on TikTok, but there’s more to it. The Philadelphia Eagles have had one heck of a season...
