thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Eagles: Fans receive news they have been waiting on before NFC Championship

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans got some great news on Friday before their NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. One of their better defensive guys has been out since Week 16 and even missed a few games during the middle of the season. Avonte Maddox, the five-year veteran, is a vital part of this Eagles’ secondary, one that was the best in the league for most of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Former Eagles player says Jalen Hurts is not team MVP

While many NFL experts think that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the real reason the Eagles are in a position to go to the Super Bowl, one former Eagles player is saying that’s not true. Ex-Eagles tight end Trey Burton says Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce is the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
The Spun

Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game

Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
Larry Brown Sports

Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war

Vic Fangio was pursued in recent weeks by several teams who were in need of a defensive coordinator, and the veteran coach has chosen a new team. Fangio has agreed to become the next defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the deal will make him the highest-paid coordinator... The post Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest

Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa

The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
