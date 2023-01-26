The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans got some great news on Friday before their NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. One of their better defensive guys has been out since Week 16 and even missed a few games during the middle of the season. Avonte Maddox, the five-year veteran, is a vital part of this Eagles’ secondary, one that was the best in the league for most of the season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO