North Adams, MA

North Adams city council hears concerns about accessibility issues for residents with disabilities

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 3 days ago
iBerkshires.com

Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Talking trash in Springfield at a forum hosted by an advisory committee

A virtual roundtable was held Thursday evening in Springfield, Massachusetts to discuss the city’s litter problem. There is no single magic solution, but the Advisory Litter Committee, gathered by Springfield Ward 6 City Councilor Victor Davila, was given plenty of ideas to pursue during the 90-minute forum attended by 30 people including officials from the city’s public works, parks, and code enforcement departments.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Fort Edward considers dissolving police department

The future of the Village of Fort Edward police department is up in the air. A public hearing will be held in two weeks by village board members to discuss dissolving the department. We told you back in September, this was a topic of discussion. One of the driving forces...
FORT EDWARD, NY
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating shooting at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a shooting took place at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. Holyoke Police confirmed that two people are custody at this time. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia added in social media post that one person was injured and that “the area is secure.” He...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson responded to a reported house fire. According to the Monson Fire Department, they received the call about the incident at 12 Pinnacle Road. When Assistant Chief Miller arrived on scene, he extinguished the fire briefly. Officials remained on-scene for approximately...
MONSON, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
MassLive.com

Shooting at Holyoke Mall; One person in custody

UPDATE: DA says one person killed in shooting. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. Holyoke police confirmed to MassLive that a shooting had occurred and that one person was in custody. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia confirmed on Facebook that the shooter was in...
WNYT

Baby born inside truck in Berkshire County

How many of us have delivered a baby in the back seat of a truck?. Tiffany Payton joins us with the story of the Maloney family who welcomed their baby girl in the front seat of their car. A birth in Berkshire County that didn’t go anything like one couple...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Great Barrington Housing Subcommittee suggests tax exemption for owners of affordable year-round rental housing

Great Barrington — Members of the Selectboard and Planning Board Housing Subcommittee are scheduled to formally present the board’s ideas for housing strategies to the Selectboard at a meeting on Monday, February 13. The Subcommittee is made up of Selectboard Vice-Chair and Subcommittee Chair Leigh Davis, Selectman Garfield...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

