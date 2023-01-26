North Adams city council hears concerns about accessibility issues for residents with disabilities

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield's Kalinowsky Seeks Voters' Input on North Street Traffic Confirguration
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky wants to query residents on the downtown's reconfiguration using the 2023 ballot. The City Council on Tuesday supported her petition to place a question on the Nov. 7 general election ballot to return North Street to four lanes of traffic with turn lanes.
wamc.org
Talking trash in Springfield at a forum hosted by an advisory committee
A virtual roundtable was held Thursday evening in Springfield, Massachusetts to discuss the city’s litter problem. There is no single magic solution, but the Advisory Litter Committee, gathered by Springfield Ward 6 City Councilor Victor Davila, was given plenty of ideas to pursue during the 90-minute forum attended by 30 people including officials from the city’s public works, parks, and code enforcement departments.
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
WNYT
Fort Edward considers dissolving police department
The future of the Village of Fort Edward police department is up in the air. A public hearing will be held in two weeks by village board members to discuss dissolving the department. We told you back in September, this was a topic of discussion. One of the driving forces...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating shooting at Holyoke Mall
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a shooting took place at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. Holyoke Police confirmed that two people are custody at this time. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia added in social media post that one person was injured and that “the area is secure.” He...
Springfield and Westfield walk-in clinic available for behavioral health needs to shorten wait times in ERs
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for a new program aiming to address behavioral health needs in our community.
New Hot Table location in Chicopee scheduled to open Monday
The newly constructed Hot Table on Memorial Drive in Chicopee is set to officially open on Monday.
wamc.org
New chair in place, Saratoga Springs city council readies appointments to review board
The Saratoga Springs police department will have additional oversight when the new Community Review Board is up and running after a protracted process. The city is also preparing to hire a new police chief later this year. Democrats who control the current city council campaigned on the issue of getting...
Greenfield Mayor Wedegartner, Police Dept. agree on new overnight patrol schedule
A special city council meeting was held this evening. Nearly a week after the Greenfield Police Department proposed cuts to patrols in order to accommodate budget cuts.
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson responded to a reported house fire. According to the Monson Fire Department, they received the call about the incident at 12 Pinnacle Road. When Assistant Chief Miller arrived on scene, he extinguished the fire briefly. Officials remained on-scene for approximately...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
MassLive.com
Shooting at Holyoke Mall; One person in custody
UPDATE: DA says one person killed in shooting. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. Holyoke police confirmed to MassLive that a shooting had occurred and that one person was in custody. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia confirmed on Facebook that the shooter was in...
25 families without a home from large building fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire is currently working on a large building fire in the city's North End.
WNYT
Washington County family says intersection near high school is dangerous
CAMBRIDGE – If you’re driving sober and alert, there’s no reason why you should get into any trouble on Gilbert Street in Cambridge. So then why are so many drivers getting into trouble there?. Some of the crashes at Gilbert (State Route 313) and South Park Street...
Northampton mayor will not sign cannabis dispensary limit; Why it may pass anyway
Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra will not approve a new limit on the city’s number of cannabis dispensaries, which the City Council passed last week after a contentious deliberation. But the measure may still become law. By a vote of six to three last Thursday, the council passed an ordinance...
WNYT
Baby born inside truck in Berkshire County
How many of us have delivered a baby in the back seat of a truck?. Tiffany Payton joins us with the story of the Maloney family who welcomed their baby girl in the front seat of their car. A birth in Berkshire County that didn’t go anything like one couple...
theberkshireedge.com
Great Barrington Housing Subcommittee suggests tax exemption for owners of affordable year-round rental housing
Great Barrington — Members of the Selectboard and Planning Board Housing Subcommittee are scheduled to formally present the board’s ideas for housing strategies to the Selectboard at a meeting on Monday, February 13. The Subcommittee is made up of Selectboard Vice-Chair and Subcommittee Chair Leigh Davis, Selectman Garfield...
Pedestrian killed on Route 7 in Bennington
The man was killed at about 10:00 Friday night. Police were still trying to contact his family on Saturday.
Greenfield officials to try to avert elimination of police night shift
Officials in Greenfield are meeting on Wednesday evening in an attempt to stop the police department’s intended policy of ending overnight patrols in the city starting on Feb. 1. Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh made the surprising announcement at last week’s City Council meeting and described his decision as...
Comments / 1