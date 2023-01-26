Read full article on original website
wflx.com
PBSO: 2 dead, another hurt after other vehicle ran red light near Boca Raton
Two elderly New York residents died and a woman passenger was seriously injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light near Boca Raton on Wednesday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The intersection was closed for about five hours after the crash...
wflx.com
21-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on US 1 in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that occurred Monday morning. The fatal crash happened at around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South US 1. Police said the driver of a Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound along South US 1...
wflx.com
Car elevator malfunction at dealer requires fire rescue, towing assistance
A car elevator malfunctioned at Ferrari of Palm Beach, requiring assistance from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Kauff's Transportation Systems for four hours Tuesday. At approximately 4:30 p.m., PBCFR units were dispatched to the dealership at 3974 Okeechobee Blvd for a reported commercial structure fire. But initial arriving units...
wflx.com
More diverging diamond interchanges planned in South Florida
More diverging diamond interchanges are coming to Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. The first of these configurations opened in Palm Beach County on Monday at I-95 and Glades Road in Boca Raton. The Department of Transportation said the design has been shown to improve safety...
wflx.com
Lake Worth communities concerned after series of car burglaries, thefts
Dozens of residents west of Lake Worth woke up Monday morning to find their cars either broken into or stolen. “It’s not fair. You shouldn’t have to live in fear in your own home," a Strawberry Lakes resident told WPTV. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in total...
cw34.com
Man's body found on the side of the road in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's body was found on the side of the road in Vero Beach, leading investigators to determine how he died and how he got there. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Monday afternoon, the man's body was located off of State Road 60 and Mile Marker 8, east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction.
wflx.com
Man's body found off highway in Vero Beach
A man's body was found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Monday afternoon, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said. The deceased man was found at mile marker 8, which east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction. The agency said this is a Broward County Sheriff's Office case but...
wflx.com
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph in Palm Beach County
Drivers in Palm Beach County could experience some travel delays in February as Brightline continues working on expanding its service to central Florida this year. The company announced it will begin testing trains at 110 mph in northern and central Palm Beach County as soon as Feb. 11 and continue through March.
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute.
wflx.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside convenience store in Riviera Beach
Police have arrested a gunman, they said, shot and killed a man in front of a convenience store in Riviera Beach. Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz was taken into custody at around 2 a.m. Wednesday following an extensive investigation, Riviera Beach Police said in a Facebook post. Detectives said Gerena Ortiz...
wflx.com
Palm Beach Gardens man, 74, missing since Monday after picking up Lyft rider
The search is on to find a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Gary Levin, 74, was last seen Monday. Family members told WPTV they lost contact with him after he went to go pick up a customer for Lyft. “For him to go completely off the map that’s...
FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: All lanes reopened several hours later. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash […]
wflx.com
Guilty verdict in 1985 killing of elderly Palm Beach County woman
A man charged in the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of a Palm Beach County woman in 1985 was found guilty Wednesday. Richard Lange, 62, of Boynton Beach, was accused in the killing of Mildred Matheny, 78, of Lake Worth Beach. Matheny was found lying naked on Old Indiantown Road...
wflx.com
Man in custody after minivan stolen with wheelchair-dependent man inside
Police in Port St. Lucie announced Tuesday they arrested a man suspected of stealing a minivan with a wheelchair-dependent man inside. The vehicle was stolen just before 2 p.m. Monday outside a convenience store in the 900 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard. Police said detectives worked throughout the night and...
wflx.com
Trial continues for Boynton Beach man arrested in 35-year-old cold case
The prosecution rested its case Wednesday in the trial of 62-year-old Richard Lange, who's accused of kidnapping, sexual assaulting, and murdering of Mildred Matheny, 78, of Lake Worth Beach in 1985. Matheny was found lying naked on Old Indiantown Road in Jupiter on April 27, 1985, roughly 30 miles from...
wflx.com
West Palm Beach police chief to address policing concerns at town hall meeting
West Palm Beach's police chief will speak about a variety of topics and concerns during a forum Tuesday evening following Tyre Nichol's death in Memphis. Frank Adderley spoke with WPTV Tuesday afternoon before the town hall meeting about the importance of having this dialogue with the community. The news, the...
wflx.com
Town Hall seeks to improve West Palm Beach police, community relations
Inside the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, people throughout West Palm Beach filled the pews, joining in efforts to unite West Palm Beach police and the community they serve. "My goal is to make this the safest city in America," police Chief Frank Adderly said. "Our hand is extended, and...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie seeks to recruit new officers amid wave of retirements
As the city of Port St. Lucie continues to grow, its police department needs to keep pace. But like many industries, it is facing challenges with hiring. WPTV spoke with Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc about how they're making headway during a time when officer conduct is in the national spotlight.
wflx.com
Town hall meeting at West Palm Beach church to focus on policing
West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderly is expected to attend an informal town hall-type meeting at a local church Tuesday. The focus of the discussion will be on the recent fatal police beating in Memphis that claimed the life of Tyre Nichols. "I threw this at him, and he...
