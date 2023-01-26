ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

21-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on US 1 in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that occurred Monday morning. The fatal crash happened at around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South US 1. Police said the driver of a Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound along South US 1...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

More diverging diamond interchanges planned in South Florida

More diverging diamond interchanges are coming to Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. The first of these configurations opened in Palm Beach County on Monday at I-95 and Glades Road in Boca Raton. The Department of Transportation said the design has been shown to improve safety...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man's body found on the side of the road in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's body was found on the side of the road in Vero Beach, leading investigators to determine how he died and how he got there. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Monday afternoon, the man's body was located off of State Road 60 and Mile Marker 8, east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction.
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Man's body found off highway in Vero Beach

A man's body was found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Monday afternoon, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said. The deceased man was found at mile marker 8, which east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction. The agency said this is a Broward County Sheriff's Office case but...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph in Palm Beach County

Drivers in Palm Beach County could experience some travel delays in February as Brightline continues working on expanding its service to central Florida this year. The company announced it will begin testing trains at 110 mph in northern and central Palm Beach County as soon as Feb. 11 and continue through March.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: All lanes reopened several hours later. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash […]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy