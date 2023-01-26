Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
CNET
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
The Least Reliable Cars in America
For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of
When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
msn.com
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Elon Musk Warns Against a Popular Stimulant
The billionaire influencer is not a fan of a particular pharmaceutical.
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
CNBC
Elon Musk says a Chinese automaker will likely be second to Tesla: 'They work the smartest'
Elon Musk said that a Chinese automaker is likely to be the closest competitor to Tesla, while stressing the company is "winning in China" right now. Tesla has a number of challengers in China in the electric vehicle space, including a slew of start-ups such as Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto. Its biggest rival in China right now is BYD.
insideevs.com
Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
A Tesla buyer says he felt 'bullied' into taking delivery of his car, meaning he missed out on a price cut of almost $10,000
Tun Bhothinard said he was encouraged to take his Model Y in November, or lose his deposit and place in the queue, just before Tesla started cutting prices.
Comments / 0