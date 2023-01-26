ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Reliable Cars in America

For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
insideevs.com

Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

