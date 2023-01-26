ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Looking for Delaware County Women Who Tell a Good Story

The Delaware County Women’s Commission is preparing for Women’s History Month in March with a unique offer and request.

The commission is looking for exemplary women in the county who are good storytellers.

They are asking for nominations of women “who have devoted their lives and talents to producing art and news, pursuing truth and reflecting society”.

Three selected women will be honored with special recognition during the Delaware County Women’s Commission (DCWC) Annual Awards Luncheon on March 25, 11 a.m. to 2  p.m., at the Corinthian Yacht Club at 300 W. 2nd Street in Essington.

The Commission will honor current or past Delaware County women who have either provided historical storytelling contributions, are currently active in storytelling, or are just embarking on their storytelling path and whose leadership and contributions have helped shape Delaware County.

Nominations are open until Jan. 31, 2023 and can be made in one of three categories.

  • Woman of Achievement Hall of Fame (Past) – Honors the memory of a deceased female leader
  • Woman of Achievement (Present) – Honors a current female visionary leader from our community
  • Woman of Achievement (Future) – Honors a young woman who is making a difference today, all within the context of the this year’s theme, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories”.

You can nominate someone by completing a Nomination Submission Online Form (both online and printable paper forms available) on the DCWC website at delcopa.gov/women, or by clicking here.

You will be asked to provide the nominee’s basic information, explain why the person is worthy of special recognition, and include additional information such as a short biography, a photo, etc.

Printed forms can be returned to:

County of Delaware Government Center Building

Attention: Lauren Footman

201 W. Front St., Room 202

Media, PA 19063

Each year, the National Women’s History Alliance for Women’s History Month selects a theme to help spotlight women’s contributions to history, culture, and society in the United States.

This year’s theme—”Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories” —seeks to shed light on women, both past and present, who have been active and impactful across a storytelling medium: print, radio, TV, stage, screen, blogs, podcasts, news, or social media.

Story-telling colleagues, friends, and family members make our collective history visible and accessible and deserve to be spotlighted.

Women’s History Month is a month-long celebration, observed annually in March.

Find out more about this search for women storytellers.

