Photos: Vashon edges Staley in overtime at Show-Me Champions Classic

ST. LOUIS — The top two boys basketball teams in the state of Missouri met in the showcase game of the Show-Me Champions Classic on Saturday night at Vashon High School.  In the end it was second-ranked Vashon knocking off top-ranked Staley 58-57 in overtime after sophomore guard Dierre Hill ...
