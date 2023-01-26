ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Stewart-Haas Racing signs Chase Briscoe to extension

By JENNA FRYER
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE - Chase Briscoe talks with his crew during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. Stewart-Haas Racing on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, announced a multi-year contract extension with Chase Briscoe that will make him the senior-most driver inside the NASCAR organization when two of his teammates retire at the end of the season. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Stewart-Haas Racing announced a multiyear contract extension with Chase Briscoe on Thursday, making him the senior-most driver inside the NASCAR organization when two of his teammates retire at the end of the season.

Terms of the deal were not announced but SHR said Briscoe would drive the “No. 14 Ford Mustang for many more seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

“Chase has made the most of every opportunity and the proof is in the results,” said SHR co-owner Tony Stewart, an Indiana native who started the No. 14 and has handed it over to the 28-year-old fellow Hoosier.

“Keeping him at SHR was a priority and we’re proud to have him in our racecars for many more years to come.”

SHR fields Fords in the Cup Series for Briscoe, Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick and newcomer Ryan Preece. Almirola was supposed to retire before this season but returned for one more year; Harvick has said the 2023 season will be his last.

Briscoe was promoted to the Cup Series in 2021 after winning nine races in the Xfinity Series. He was Cup rookie of the year and last season scored his first Cup victory and made the playoffs.

“I remember getting signed by Ford in 2017 and I told people, ‘You know, if I could pick one place to be, it would be Stewart-Haas Racing. And if I could drive one car, it would be the 14 car. That would be the ultimate dream.’ And now, here I am,” said Briscoe.

“Growing up in Indiana and racing sprint cars, the guy I always looked up to was Tony Stewart. To be able to drive for him is a dream come true. To know I’ll have my name above the door of that No. 14 Ford Mustang for a really long time means a lot, and I’m ready to write my own history in it.”

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

