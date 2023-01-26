Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
