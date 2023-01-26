Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal
Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed by the county's legal counsel. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in a letter to the Herald. It was a response to a request from a reporter for more information on a cybersecurity contract approved by the county legislature's rules committee on Dec. 5. The Herald as sought basic information about the agreement, including who the contract is with, and how much it will cost taxpayers.
Who Is Responsible For Removing Snow From Sidewalks In New York State
It's the first snowfall for 2023 and we could be see a lot of snow and ice by the time that we are done this week. The last thing that we want is for someone to slip and fall on the sidewalk in front of our home or apartment. if...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Elected officials say Hochul is misguided with affordable housing proposal
Local elected officials held a press conference Friday, Jan. 20, to make it clear that they don’t agree with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) New York Housing Compact proposal. Republican state senators and assemblymembers, county legislators and town supervisors from Suffolk County gathered at the Perry B. Duryea State Office Building in Hauppauge with a message for Hochul. The elected members speaking at the press conference said zoning, land use and development matters are best left to local elected officials.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
16-Year-Old’s Must Do This Before Working in New York State
Are you 16 and thinking about getting a part-time job? Or maybe you are the parent of a 16-year-old and are wondering what they need to do before they start applying for jobs in our area?. There are important things to know, like do they need a work permit? Are...
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
Herald Community Newspapers
From cop to Congress: D’Esposito settles into D.C.
If there was a common theme in Anthony D’Esposito’s career, it would be progression. From police officer to New York Police Department detective. An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter to fire chief. And now Hempstead town councilman to congressman, the 40-year-old Island Park native describes looking back at his journey as a surreal experience.
wxhc.com
NY Department of Health Reminding Homeowners to Test for Radon
The New York Department of Health is reminding all New Yorkers to test their homes for radon during National Radon Action Month. Testing for radon is considered extremely important as radon is invisible, odorless, and tasteless radioactive naturally occurring gas. “Being unable to see, taste, or smell radon does not...
New York State’s Greatest 1-Day Snowfall Records For All Counties
Every winter it seems that New York State gets hit with what we believe to be historic snowstorms. What are some of New York's highest one-day snowfall amounts? Here's a look at all 62 counties. In New York State, one-day snow amounts can be extreme. Some of these records have...
Relief at the pump: This proposed NY law would eliminate some gas taxes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Few day-to-day prices have made international struggles with inflation more noticeable than those at the gas pump, but a piece of New York legislation aims to tame some of those costs. The Republican-backed legislation in the Democrat-controlled New York Assembly would eliminate state sales and...
Environmental experts warn Indian Point owner plans to discharge radioactive waste into Hudson River
Environmental experts warn that the discharge into Hudson River could impact about 100,000 people and seven surrounding municipalities.
Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk
Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
wwnytv.com
Congresswoman Tenney says NY’s energy policy will be ‘catastrophic’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is not in support of New York state’s energy policy. The Hochul Administration continues to take New York away from using natural gas and relying on electricity instead. She’s calling for zero-emission new construction, with no on-site fossil fuel combustion by 2025 for smaller buildings, and by 2028 for larger buildings.
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
Lancaster Farming
New York Farm Bureau Outlines Legislative Priorities for 2023
The Empire State’s largest ag lobbying group released its state legislative priorities for 2023 during a Jan. 24 press call. Farm Bureau President David Fisher and Public Policy Director Jeff Williams highlighted major issues based on member-approved public policy positions. Farm Labor Needs. The first priority is asking lawmakers...
Five New York State Cities Named Most Intelligent In US
A recent study has determined the most educated cities in America, and several in New York have landed among the nation's most intelligent. And the Capital Region tops the four New York metro areas represented on this list from Wallethub. The financial literacy website recently got to work to determine which American cities our most educated citizens prefer to call home based on social and career connections, quality of life, and more. Wallethub scored each city based on overall educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.
New York State civil service exam: Application period for entry-level investigative positions now open
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) announced that the application period is now open for New York’s entry-level investigative civil service exams. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York State. They will be held as in-person...
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits
Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
wwnytv.com
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
ONE YEAR LATER: The Blizzard of 2022; snow outlook for 2023
Meteorologist Alex Calamia takes a look back at last winter's record snowstorm and a look ahead at how the rest of winter 2023 might shape up.
