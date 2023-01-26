Read full article on original website
Related
southgatv.com
Shooting Incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St. It is confirmed that a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and currently is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 P.M. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available...
WTVM
Americus robbery suspects apprehended and charged
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 25, around noon, the Americus Police Department responded to an apparent armed robbery. Authorities responded to the 100 block of Highway 27, in Americus. According to officials, the victim was approached by three armed suspects, in the parking lot,. The suspects stole an assault rifle from the victim’s vehicle.
WALB 10
3 arrested on armed robbery charges in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in Americus on armed robbery charges, according to the Americus Police Department. Keitavious Phillips, 19, Deontre Tookes, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile are all charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
41-year-old man arrested in attempted robbery of Mercer University Drive bank
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man who attempted to rob the Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive Friday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11 a.m. Deputies say a man came into the...
southgatv.com
Woman shot in head at Albany hotel; Suspect on the run
ALBANY, GA- Friday morning at around 11 a.m. Albany Police responded to a shooting at 2706 North Slappey Boulevard, otherwise known as the Sunset Inn. It is confirmed that a 48 year-old caucasian woman had been shot in the head and succumbed to her injuries. Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler told South Georgia Television News the victim’s name is Jerri Dudley.
CPD: Columbus man arrested on armed robbery; kidnapping charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, at 2:14 p.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to the Super 8 Motel located on Warm Springs Road to a report of an armed robbery and kidnapping. According to the Columbus Police Department, an investigation revealed that the suspected entered into the motel, brandishing a gun and demanding room keys. […]
WTVM
Wanted fugitive arrested in Muscogee County with added charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wanted fugitive with multiple warrants was captured by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and charged with more crimes. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Jan. 26, the sheriff’s office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force received intel relating to Cameron Asante-Bediako’s location being back in Muscogee County.
41nbc.com
Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a man walked...
Siblings appear in Superior Court over deadly Staunton Drive shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two siblings appeared in Georgia’s Superior Court on Friday, after filing for immunity in the Staunton Drive shooting case that claimed the life of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall in Columbus back in March of 2022. Defendants Eurica and Ceonna Turpin filed a motion to not proceed forward in a trial saying they […]
WALB 10
Update: 1 killed in Albany hotel shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been killed after being shot in the head at an Albany hotel, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The suspect, identified as Anthony Manriquez, 17, shot Jerri Dudley, 48, in the head, APD says. The shooting happened on Friday before 11 a.m....
WALB 10
APD: man in critical condition after being shot in the head
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting incident where one man was shot in the head. According to police, a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of South...
WALB 10
Albany police look for man wanted on rape, incest charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted for sex and child crimes. Rufus Lee Sherman, 54, is wanted for rape, incest, and first-degree cruelty to children charges, APD says. He stands 6′0″ and weighs around 200 pounds.
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man throws rocks at fire truck, screams over dispatch radio
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was taken into custody after he threw rocks at a responding fire truck then screamed over the dispatch radio, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:21 p.m., Troup County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the Troup County Fire Department were dispatched to […]
Macon teenage twins charged with 7 robberies over 4 months in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — Correction: A previous version of this story said the twin boys were arrested on their 17th birthday, they were arrested on Nov. 10 and transferred into the Bibb County Jail from YDC on their 17th birthday in January. A set of Macon twins are in jail...
wfxl.com
Woman fatally shot at motel in Albany's first homicide of 2023
Albany police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot Friday morning. Officers arrived to the Palace Inn, located in the 2700 block of North Slappey Boulevard, for a shooting around 11 a.m. Friday. Police say that a 48-year-old was shot in the head and succumbed to her injuries. The...
WTVM
WTVM trailer, full of donated coats, stolen from Columbus dry cleaning business
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus authorities are searching for a trailer stolen from Master Kleen Dry Cleaners on River Road. The trailer, owned by WTVM-TV, was full of coats donated by viewers in the station’s recent Coat Drive. The theft occurred around 1AM Friday morning. The WTVM Coat Drive...
41nbc.com
Fort Valley Police looking for 7 wanted for forgery
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help finding seven people. (Photo courtesy of Fort Valley Police Department) Police say they are wanted for forgery in the fourth degree, and conspiracy to commit a crime. If you know where any of these people are...
Albany man arrested on gun charges
ALBANY – A southwest Georgia resident with a violent criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault and gang participation has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. Omar Malik Miller, 35, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Leslie...
Bibb Sheriff's Office outreach programs seek to lead children, teens from violent paths
MACON, Ga. — Last year, Macon shattered the old homicide record with 70 homicides. More than a dozen of those victims were teenagers. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office noticed that, too, and they want to make sure parents know they're here to help. "It's not the one thing that...
WALB 10
Americus community calls for action after recent shootings
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The Americus Police Department is investigating Wednesday’s shooting which happened near two schools. There is a school less than a few feet away from where the shooting occurred. Neighbors say they have lived here for a long time, and don’t plan on leaving. “My mother...
Comments / 0