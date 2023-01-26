Read full article on original website
Trio Of Orca Whales Maul A Great White Shark Off The Coast Of South Africa
I feel like we all have a misconception about orca whales. Although these magnificent creatures are massive in size, ranging from 20 to 26 feet and weighing between 6,600 to 8,800 pounds, we tend to think of them as harmless creatures that we go to watch do tricks at Sea World.
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
The Deadliest Catch And Other Crab Fishermen Need To Find A New Alaskan Spot Thanks To Climate Change
Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
The Daily South
Scientists Plead With Florida Boaters To Give Critically Endangered Right Whale And Her Calf Space
Experts are urging boaters to keep their distance from a critically endangered right whale and her calf as they make their way South along Florida’s East coast. The precious family unit was first reported off Crescent Beach back in December. As mom Spindle and baby continue their slow journey towards warmer waters, scientists have issued a desperate plea to boaters: leave them alone.
Watch moment massive chunk of West Bay cliff falls onto beach
Shocking footage shows the moment a massive chunk of the West Bay cliff fell down onto a Dorset beach.This video showing the collapse on 18 January was shared by Environment Agency.It came following days of heavy rainfall, and Dorset Council launched an investigation into the incident that day, according to local reports.The path was made to be safe for walkers once more after the ground was secured and the area was once again stable.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tanks transported in Kansas after Biden announces M1 Abrams support for UkraineFountain turns into spectacular frozen spectacle as temperatures plummet in JapanAsda staff facing risk of 300 job cuts in major operations shakeup
Diver decapitated by Great White shark in front of fishermen off coast of Mexico
A diver has been decapitated by a Great White shark in waters off of the coast of Mexico in front of shocked fishermen.In the first deadly shark attack of 2023, Manuel Lopez was diving for molluscs off of San Jose Beach in Tobari Bay on the west coast of Mexico when he was attacked by the shark on 5 January. Mr Lopez, a man in his 50s, had his head separated from his body by the 19-foot-long (5.7 metres) shark. Fisherman Jose Bernal told Tracking Sharks that Mr Lopez “was diving when the animal attacked him, ripping off his...
Massive Sturgeon Jumps Out Of Water And Knocks A Kid Off A Tube In Maine
To be honest, I’m not a fan of tubing. Can we all just admit that it’s more fun for the people on the boat than it is for the people on the tube? I mean, you’re getting whipped around, bucked off over a wave, probably a concussion from knocking heads with the other people on the tube, or smacked in the face with a giants flying fish.
Fisherman Catches Two Trout With One Cast As A Monster Bull Trout Swallows Smaller Fish
When it comes to fishing, it’s hard to beat trout. Every angler knows a trout bum, that guy who lives and breaths trout fishing only. And even though many don’t go that far, no one judges them because it’s an easy obsession to understand. Trout are just fun to catch and pretty good to eat too. Bull trout are a large fish species that can grow up to 40 inches in length and weigh up to 20 pounds. They are […] The post Fisherman Catches Two Trout With One Cast As A Monster Bull Trout Swallows Smaller Fish first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in South Carolina
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in South Carolina. Bass fishing is a wildly popular pastime in North America, with the largemouth bass being one of the most prized game fish of all! Southeastern states in the U.S., like South Carolina, are particularly ideal for largemouth bass fishing, as their waters are warm and mild enough for these unique fish to thrive no matter the season. But what is the largest largemouth bass ever caught in the Palmetto State? How does it measure up to the world-record-holding example? Let’s take a closer look.
How did endangered whale found on MS Coast beach die? What happens to the massive carcass?
This marks the first time in history a fin whale has ever washed ashore in Mississippi. Here’s everything we know.
Fisherman Pulls Massive Sturgeon From Small Creek, Rigs GoPro To Line For Amazing Underwater Footage
How can fisherman not be intrigued with them though? They grow huge, put up a great fight, and have a look like no other. Most of the time you see sturgeon, especially large ones fished is massive bodies of water like the Fraser River in B.C., Canada. This is a unique video showing a fella fishing sturgeon like I’ve never seen before.
Tarpon Jumps Clean Over Boat, Nearly Smacks Fisherman Across The Face
Head on a swivel. Imagine being out on the calm water casting away just relaxing and then out of nowhere a tarpon jumps up over the boat. That’s almost a slap in the face… literally, and almost like the tarpon is taunting you. Tarpon are a popular sport fish, they put up a good fight and can get huge. They can be up to 8 feet and well over 200-pounds. That doesn’t sound like a fish you want get hit […] The post Tarpon Jumps Clean Over Boat, Nearly Smacks Fisherman Across The Face first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
saltwatersportsman.com
Top Fishing Lure Colors
Anglers need a game plan when they head to the tackle shop. Not only is the style of the lure important, so is the hue. In fact, color might be one of those overlooked variables that’s keeping you from maximizing your fish-catching potential. This advice from five experienced captains will help shorten your learning curve.
a-z-animals.com
This Drone Captures a Shark Just Chilling With Surfers in Shallow Water
This Drone Captures a Shark Just Chilling With Surfers in Shallow Water. Sharks have long been portrayed as ferocious aquatic creatures, and most people fear them to death. However, the truth is sharks aren’t as aggressive as people think – with some exceptions, depending on the species. Most will not even approach people, as they aren’t on their diet. They’d rather feast on fish and marine animals than humans.
The biggest Pacific Blue Marlin Recorded was a Massive 1,376 Pounder That Was Gotten Following an Incredible Brief Fight
The blue marlin is known for its noteworthy size and a lance-like bill like that of a swordfish. This magnificent billfish is also well known among anglers as a result of stories written about it by famous authors such as Ernest Hemingway.
anglerschannel.com
