thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Tri-City Herald
Colts Add Depth at WR with Latest Signing
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be
Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
Dolphins set to hire Vic Fangio as next defensive coordinator
Fangio is one of the most respected defensive minds in the NFL
Tri-City Herald
Do Colts Have a ‘Secret Superstar’ On Their Hands?
The Indianapolis Colts' shaky quarterback status has dominated their headlines over the last few years. However, their unsteadiness at left tackle has been a significant issue as well. That is, perhaps, until midseason this year. The Colts drafted Bernhard Raimann in the third round with the 77th-overall pick in the...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Tri-City Herald
Predictions for the NFL Conference Championship Games
The AFC and NFC Championship games take place today to decide the participants for Super Bowl LVII. The NFC title game kicks off at 3pm Eastern Time with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers. At 6:30 EST, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship showdown.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars’ Arden Key, Chiefs’ Khalen Saunders Fined For Hits on QBs in Divisional Round
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round was marked by several critical plays going the wrong way. This weekend, the NFL decided one of those plays was a missed call. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders was...
Tri-City Herald
First-Year Raider Evaluations: Bilal Nichols
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols wasn't quite as impactful this season as he had been in his final year with the Chicago Bears. The former fifth-round pick had a career season with the Bears in his 2021 campaign, finishing with 51 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a pass defensed.
Tri-City Herald
Florida LB Amari Burney Promoted to East-West Shrine Bowl Roster
Former Florida linebacker Amari Burney will participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2, having earned a prospect all-star game promotion from the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Burney accepted his invitation to the Collegiate Bowl on Dec. 26 but was named to the Shrine Bowl rosters last week. He did...
Tri-City Herald
Pass Protection is Job One for Next O-Line Coach
NASHVILLE – The New York Jets’ decision to hire Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run-game coordinator earlier this week was – in its own way – a reminder of what the Tennessee Titans need most in their new offensive line coach: someone who can better the team’s pass protection.
Tri-City Herald
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: S Daniel Scott, California
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a closer look at a handful of good prospects in next week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. With Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham serving as the head coach of the National Team, he will have a first glance at any potential prospects the team may select in the 2023 NFL Draft, including some defensive players that may slip into the later rounds of the draft.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Bengals-Chiefs Game Statuses Revealed For AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Chiefs released their final practice injury reports ahead of the AFC Championship Game. For the Bengals, left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) are not playing against Kansas City after missing every practice this week. Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and tight...
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Joe Burrow’s Hometown Goes All-In On Decorating Ahead Of AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's hometown is behind the Bengals quarterback in full force. Check out all of the decorations surrounding The Plains and Athens, Ohio, as the MVP finalist gets ready for his second-straight AFC Championship Game appearance. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl...
Tri-City Herald
What We Learned About the Jaguars in 2022: Offensive Review
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2022 season was one for the ages. After just four wins in the previous two seasons combined, the Jaguars won the AFC South in thrilling fashion with a 9-8 record, won a home playoff game in the final seconds vs. Justin Herbert, and went down to the wire with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a hostile playoff environment.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Trade Up, Draft Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest Mock
While their year didn't end the way they wanted it to, the 2022 season showed that there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith emerged as a potential franchise quarterback while their rookie class, headlined by cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III, showed they can be cornerstones to build around.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers: Justin Turner Open to A Number of Baseball Jobs After Hanging Up His Spikes
The beauty of professional sports is the jobs athletes can land once their playing days are done. Formers Dodgers star Justin Turner is no exception to the notion and is prepared to pursue a baseball career once he retires. The on-field knowledge is what fans continue to eat up and...
