Milltown, NJ

94.3 The Point

11 New Jersey experiences that practically feel like hitting the lottery

Recently a question was posed on the New Jersey subreddit “What is the NJ version of winning the Powerball?”. Basically, what NJ experiences just can’t be beat?. The original poster said their answer happened to them that day when there was no line getting on 287 from Route 24. These experiences may be nonsensical to outsiders, but New Jerseyans know they can be the highlight of your day.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

New Jersey’s Best Seafood Restaurants are Absolutely Delicious

Seafood is one of the favorite foods of New Jersey. How can you not love seafood in a state that is located on the sea? Jersey seafood is among the best in America and the world. Our fishing industry here in the Garden State is going through some challenges, but the quality of seafood is always among the best. Maybe you fish yourself and you bring home your own great seafood to create great meals. The bottom line is Jersey has great seafood and it comes from right here at home.
NEW JERSEY STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Jersey foodie breaks Guinness World Record

When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown, New Jersey resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie. Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
94.3 The Point

10 best places for wings in South Jersey

There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

