Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
More Protests To Begin In Response To The Memphis Police Video ReleaseAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky
A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Two sweet spots perfect for trying the best cookie treats in NJ
Cookies. Can there be anything sweeter? With so many great choices, it's hard to decide which one belongs at number one. However, The Oreo does deserve a special place at the top of New Jersey's list. Not only do Oreos come in a variety of flavors as is, the company...
11 New Jersey experiences that practically feel like hitting the lottery
Recently a question was posed on the New Jersey subreddit “What is the NJ version of winning the Powerball?”. Basically, what NJ experiences just can’t be beat?. The original poster said their answer happened to them that day when there was no line getting on 287 from Route 24. These experiences may be nonsensical to outsiders, but New Jerseyans know they can be the highlight of your day.
Enjoying the Jersey Shore peace during the off-season
Some might say The Jersey Shore is dead in winter, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Not only do many places stay open during the off-season, but some also continue to thrive. Sure, many places are closed for the season, but that doesn't mean one shouldn't visit. In...
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
New Jersey’s Best Seafood Restaurants are Absolutely Delicious
Seafood is one of the favorite foods of New Jersey. How can you not love seafood in a state that is located on the sea? Jersey seafood is among the best in America and the world. Our fishing industry here in the Garden State is going through some challenges, but the quality of seafood is always among the best. Maybe you fish yourself and you bring home your own great seafood to create great meals. The bottom line is Jersey has great seafood and it comes from right here at home.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
The Most Adorable NJ & PA Rescue Dogs Will Be Featured in 2023 Puppy Bowl
February 12, 2023 is a big day. Not only will Super Bowl LVII be played, but so will the Puppy Bowl XIX. It's the most adorable game out there that helps promote dog adoption and according to WHYY many rescued dogs from New Jersey and Pennsylvania shelters and rescues will be featured.
New Jersey foodie breaks Guinness World Record
When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown, New Jersey resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie. Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at...
5 of the Best Winter Activities to Enjoy in New Jersey
It's winter in the Garden State and a time to enjoy some great activities that are perfect during the winter months in Jersey. We took information from an article posted by bestthingsnj.com that highlighted several "winter" activities to enjoy. These are some really cool places to visit and I look...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey County To Call Home
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, it's hard to pick just one area as the best, but the experts have chosen the best county to live in in the Garden State. It's not even that easy to guess, since there are so many great spots in New Jersey, and each of them has something unique to bring to the table.
New Jersey Sub Chain Voted One Of The Best In Entire The Country
Whether you call it a hoagie, a sub, a hero, or a grinder, they all have one thing in common; they are delicious!. When lunchtime rolls around in the Garden State, the best thing you can get, in my opinion, is a sandwich or a hoagie. Meat, veggies, cheese, on...
Beloved New Jersey hot dog joint named among America’s best
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
Exciting and Rare New Grocery Store is Opening Soon in Monmouth County, NJ
With the price of groceries super high and continuing to skyrocket, this new grocery chain has Monmouth County excited. Hey, these days we will save a penny wherever we can. Which grocery items have been most affected by inflation?. Everyone is talking about the price of eggs being ridiculously high.
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Dinosaurs Will Take Over New Jersey In This Family Friendly Show
Are you ready to get up close and personal with dinosaurs?. Yes, dinosaurs, those pre-historic behemoths that ruled the Earth millions of years ago are back, and they're headed to New Jersey. If you're a fan of the Jurrasic Park franchise or the more recent Jurrasic World franchise or you're...
10 best places for wings in South Jersey
There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!
Here’s how much you need to earn to be in the top 1% in New Jersey
Just about everybody dreams about being rich; but, what constitutes “rich” , especially in a high income state like New Jersey? It turns out that where you live has a great deal to do with what is considered rich. The folks at Smart Asset crunched the numbers and...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New Jersey
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0