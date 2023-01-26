ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Tennessee official 'sickened' by footage of Tyre Nichols arrest

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said that he has seen "appalling" bodycam footage of police stopping a man for reckless driving. The driver Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving and died three days later. Five former police officers have been charged with second-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

State officials address critical issues in DCS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, the General Assembly’s Joint Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice met to come up with a list of recommendations needed to improve the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville as well as the entire juvenile justice system in Tennessee. Last year in June,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Mental health experts and lawmakers react to 40 mass shootings in 26 days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At only 26 days into 2023, the U.S. has seen 40 mass shootings nationwide, according to a report from Gun Violence Archive. The impact of gun violence is visible from coast to coast, and it can be felt in East Tennessee communities. Many people are searching for a way to cope after seven people died in Califonia in a shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations, following other shootings at Uvalde, Highland Park, and many others.
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Report shows Tennessee is failing in the fight against tobacco use

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is failing in the fight against tobacco use, according to a new report. In the American Lung Association's (ALA) recent State of Tobacco Control Report, Tennessee received an "F" grade in four out of five categories. Those categories are Tobacco Prevention (F), Smoke-free Air (C),...
TENNESSEE STATE
Pride Publishing

Tenn. House Democrats looking for improvement in Lee’s second term

Tennessee Democratic Leaders say Gov. Bill Lee’s second term needs to improve in order for Tennessee to live up to its full potential. Lee was sworn in outside the State Capitol on the Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The theme of the Inaugural was ‘Tennessee: Leading the Nation.’ However, Democrats say the state is leading the nation in too many of the wrong categories. Some of those include:
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Criminalizing drag shows would target LGBTQ Tennesseans on and off the stage, advocates warn

The statehouse is on track to limit LGBTQ rights in Tennessee for the third year in a row. The first bill proposed for this legislative session would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, including hormone therapy. Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Tennessee says that he knows from personal experience that this will devastate the mental health of trans youth.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Bank Robbery suspect facing federal charges

Richard D. Hines, Jr., was arrested by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the incident. He is facing charges of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Bank Robbery suspect facing federal charges. Richard D. Hines, Jr., was arrested by agents of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN

Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Need legal advice? Visit one of these clinics

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Parents upset over third grade retention law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents voiced frustration at a meeting over a new law that could lead to many students being held back if they don’t do well on their TCAP tests. The law, passed by state lawmakers in 2021, will require third graders who don’t do well on their English Language Arts TCAP to be held back or be required to go to summer school.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy