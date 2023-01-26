Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Tennessee lawmakers consider legislation to prevent fired officers from moving to other departments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the world are reacting to the deadly traffic stop involving Memphis police and Tyre Nichols. State representatives say legislation is already in the works for change. Reps. Towns, John Clemmons, and G.A. Hardaway say Nichols’ death should never have happened. “Somebody should have...
Tennessee lawmakers want to require juveniles to be charged as adults for certain crimes
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The top lawmakers in both chambers of the Tennessee legislature said they would like to see juveniles required to be charged as adults for certain crimes — a change from the current system in Tennessee. In the current system, if a juvenile commits a crime,...
TN state leaders release statements on Memphis police incident involving Tyre Nichols
TENNESSEE (WJHL) – Tennessee leaders from all levels of government have made statements about the Tyre Nichols Memphis police incident. Governor Bill Lee and Senator Marsha Blackburn joined that list. Governor Bill Lee posted on Twitter, “Cruel, criminal abuse of power will not be tolerated in the state of Tennessee. These individuals do not represent […]
BBC
Tennessee official 'sickened' by footage of Tyre Nichols arrest
David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said that he has seen "appalling" bodycam footage of police stopping a man for reckless driving. The driver Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving and died three days later. Five former police officers have been charged with second-degree murder.
fox17.com
Tennessee defends injunction to halt to transgender sports competition, use of facilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed a brief defending an injunction which prevents transgender individuals from competing on sports teams or use locker rooms of the opposite biological sex. The brief supports a 2022 injunction by the Eastern District of Tennessee and 19 other states pausing guidance from...
WATE
Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
smithcountyinsider.com
Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Announces HEROES Fire Safety Program for Licensed Real-Estate Agents and Home Inspectors
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) proudly announce the launch of HEROES (“Helping Educate Residents On Safety”), a new fire safety education and recognition program. Created to raise awareness about...
fox17.com
Tennessee leaders shaken at 'difficult to watch' Tyre Nichols police beating video
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — WARNING: CONTENTS OF THE BODY CAM VIDEO HYPERLINKED BELOW CONTAIN DISTURBING ELEMENTS. Tennessee leaders are weighing in on the body cam video released of a black man being beaten down by Memphis police officers, dying just days later. Four videos of the interaction between the...
wvlt.tv
State officials address critical issues in DCS
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, the General Assembly’s Joint Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice met to come up with a list of recommendations needed to improve the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville as well as the entire juvenile justice system in Tennessee. Last year in June,...
Mental health experts and lawmakers react to 40 mass shootings in 26 days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At only 26 days into 2023, the U.S. has seen 40 mass shootings nationwide, according to a report from Gun Violence Archive. The impact of gun violence is visible from coast to coast, and it can be felt in East Tennessee communities. Many people are searching for a way to cope after seven people died in Califonia in a shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations, following other shootings at Uvalde, Highland Park, and many others.
localmemphis.com
Report shows Tennessee is failing in the fight against tobacco use
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is failing in the fight against tobacco use, according to a new report. In the American Lung Association's (ALA) recent State of Tobacco Control Report, Tennessee received an "F" grade in four out of five categories. Those categories are Tobacco Prevention (F), Smoke-free Air (C),...
Pride Publishing
Tenn. House Democrats looking for improvement in Lee’s second term
Tennessee Democratic Leaders say Gov. Bill Lee’s second term needs to improve in order for Tennessee to live up to its full potential. Lee was sworn in outside the State Capitol on the Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The theme of the Inaugural was ‘Tennessee: Leading the Nation.’ However, Democrats say the state is leading the nation in too many of the wrong categories. Some of those include:
wpln.org
Criminalizing drag shows would target LGBTQ Tennesseans on and off the stage, advocates warn
The statehouse is on track to limit LGBTQ rights in Tennessee for the third year in a row. The first bill proposed for this legislative session would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, including hormone therapy. Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Tennessee says that he knows from personal experience that this will devastate the mental health of trans youth.
WATE
Bank Robbery suspect facing federal charges
Richard D. Hines, Jr., was arrested by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the incident. He is facing charges of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Bank Robbery suspect facing federal charges. Richard D. Hines, Jr., was arrested by agents of...
WATE
New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN
Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
Efforts being made to save habitat of rare fish in Tennessee
More efforts are being made to protect a threatened species of fish in Tennessee called the sickle darter.
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
WATE
Need legal advice? Visit one of these clinics
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
wgnsradio.com
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
WSMV
Parents upset over third grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents voiced frustration at a meeting over a new law that could lead to many students being held back if they don’t do well on their TCAP tests. The law, passed by state lawmakers in 2021, will require third graders who don’t do well on their English Language Arts TCAP to be held back or be required to go to summer school.
