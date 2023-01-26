ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX8 News

Best albums to blast at full volume for couples and singles on Valentine’s Day

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Miley Cyrus and Shakira toss some musical shade at exes Revenge is more than a way to balance the scales so you can get even. As pop stars frequently demonstrate, throwing some shade on your ex is a great way to top the charts and come out […]
Page Six

Bravo has ‘lost interest’ in ‘RHONY: Legacy’ as contract talks stall over money

The “Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy” show may not happen, Page Six has learned, because of a dispute about how much the cast should be paid. We’re told Bravo has “hit pause” on contract negotiations — with sources close to the cast telling us the network is low-balling them, while production insiders huff that the talent think “they should make what the cast of ‘Friends’ made in their heyday.” Meanwhile, we’re told that the network appears to have “lost interest in pursuing the ‘Legacy’ edition” amid the deadlock. Last year execs announced a massive overhaul of the show, which is the second...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Dame Joanna Lumley left starstruck by Leonardo DiCaprio

Dame Joanna Lumley was starstruck working with Leonardo DiCaprio. The BAFA-winning actress played the role of Aunt Emma in the Hollywood actor's 2013 film 'The Wolf of Wall Street' - in which he portrayed the real-life fraudulent stockbroker Jordan Belfort - and she admitted her heart was fluttering at the thought of working with the heartthrob but she was amazed by how down to earth and "humble" he was.
WFMZ-TV Online

Peta Murgatroyd worried she was having another miscarriage

Peta Murgatroyd worried she was having another miscarriage. The 36-year-old star is mother to six-year-old son Shai with husband and fellow 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Maksim Chmerkovski,43, and although the pair are currently expecting another child, Peta worried that when she started to experience a bleed that she was losing the baby after having suffered multiple miscarriages in the past.
WFMZ-TV Online

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Officially Out at ABC News Following Reveal of ‘GMA3′ Anchors’ Affair

UPDATE (1/27/2023 6:45PM):. Amy Roback and T.J. Holmes are officially no longer with ABC News after their romantic relationship was discovered. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said in a statement via Variety. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

