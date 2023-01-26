The “Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy” show may not happen, Page Six has learned, because of a dispute about how much the cast should be paid. We’re told Bravo has “hit pause” on contract negotiations — with sources close to the cast telling us the network is low-balling them, while production insiders huff that the talent think “they should make what the cast of ‘Friends’ made in their heyday.” Meanwhile, we’re told that the network appears to have “lost interest in pursuing the ‘Legacy’ edition” amid the deadlock. Last year execs announced a massive overhaul of the show, which is the second...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO