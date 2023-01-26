Read full article on original website
‘The Watchful Eye’: Amy Acker Previews ‘Misunderstood’ Character From Freeform Thriller
Nothing is as it seems when Elena (Mariel Molino), a determined young woman with a sordid history, moves into an upscale Manhattan apartment building to work as a live-in nanny for wealthy widower Matthew (Warren Christie) in the new thriller, The Watchful Eye. For one thing, the place feels haunted!...
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Annie Wersching, 'Bosch,' '24,' and 'Runaways' actress dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress in tv dramas "Bosch" and "24," as well as Marvel's "Runaways" has died at 45. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2020.
Best albums to blast at full volume for couples and singles on Valentine’s Day
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Miley Cyrus and Shakira toss some musical shade at exes Revenge is more than a way to balance the scales so you can get even. As pop stars frequently demonstrate, throwing some shade on your ex is a great way to top the charts and come out […]
Bravo has ‘lost interest’ in ‘RHONY: Legacy’ as contract talks stall over money
The “Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy” show may not happen, Page Six has learned, because of a dispute about how much the cast should be paid. We’re told Bravo has “hit pause” on contract negotiations — with sources close to the cast telling us the network is low-balling them, while production insiders huff that the talent think “they should make what the cast of ‘Friends’ made in their heyday.” Meanwhile, we’re told that the network appears to have “lost interest in pursuing the ‘Legacy’ edition” amid the deadlock. Last year execs announced a massive overhaul of the show, which is the second...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown ‘Dating Again’ at 50 Years Old and Struggles With ‘Awkward’ Online Dating
Sister Wives fan-favorite Christine Brown announced that she’s finally “dating again” following her divorce from Kody Brown. Dating at 50 years old after 25 years of marriage is proving to be harder than she anticipated, and now Christine is turning to her Instagram followers for dating advice.
Dame Joanna Lumley left starstruck by Leonardo DiCaprio
Dame Joanna Lumley was starstruck working with Leonardo DiCaprio. The BAFA-winning actress played the role of Aunt Emma in the Hollywood actor's 2013 film 'The Wolf of Wall Street' - in which he portrayed the real-life fraudulent stockbroker Jordan Belfort - and she admitted her heart was fluttering at the thought of working with the heartthrob but she was amazed by how down to earth and "humble" he was.
Peta Murgatroyd worried she was having another miscarriage
Peta Murgatroyd worried she was having another miscarriage. The 36-year-old star is mother to six-year-old son Shai with husband and fellow 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Maksim Chmerkovski,43, and although the pair are currently expecting another child, Peta worried that when she started to experience a bleed that she was losing the baby after having suffered multiple miscarriages in the past.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Officially Out at ABC News Following Reveal of ‘GMA3′ Anchors’ Affair
UPDATE (1/27/2023 6:45PM):. Amy Roback and T.J. Holmes are officially no longer with ABC News after their romantic relationship was discovered. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said in a statement via Variety. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”
