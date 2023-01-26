ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
californiapublic.com

No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out

As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming. To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiapublic.com

Explosion Forces Evacuations at USC Building

A gas leak and explosion were reported at University of Southern California Thursday, as authorities urged everyone to stay away from campus. The University of Southern California Department of Public Safety said there was a gas leak at the Neely Petroleum Building on the southwest side of UPC. The fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiapublic.com

Orange County Pursuit Comes to End After Officers Ram Car Twice

A driver leading a chase from Long Beach to Orange County, at one point cruising a scenic Pacific Coast Highway, was ultimately stopped in Santa Ana. The chase started in the Long Beach area. By 4:45 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach heading...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiapublic.com

Threat at Walmart Store in Rosemead Prompts Evacuation

A threat from a man who called a Walmart store in Rosemead prompted police to evacuate the store Saturday. According to authorities, they received a call around 11:37 a.m. that threats were made by a man who called the store. The unidentified man got a hold of the manager and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiapublic.com

Man in Police Custody After Fire in Westlake Building

A large fire burning in a Westlake building Thursday forced people to evacuate. The fire in a building in the 2800 W 7th St. was reported just before 5:30 p.m., producing thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles. More than 100 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in 53 minutes, the LAFD said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiapublic.com

Driver Charged With Gross Vehicular Manslaughter in Placentia DUI Crash That Killed 3

A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Friday with gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts in a crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Mario Armando Paz Jr. was charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, six counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and six counts of DUI with a blood-alcohol of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victims.
PLACENTIA, CA

