California State

Where have Republicans been during California's mass shootings? They're busy appeasing the gun worshiping cult

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 18

old bird
3d ago

And the news of armed good good folks in more permissive states shooting the bad guy before he reloads seems to disappear quickly from MSM and quickly forgotten by the anti gun nuts

Reply(1)
8
michelled
3d ago

There is nothing that comes of Newsom’s mouth that isn’t politicizing and for his own personal gain.He’s a phoney.

Reply
15
Mike B
3d ago

Since the Democrats have total control of California, nothing the Republicans say or do makes any difference. This is just defection.

Reply(5)
5
Related
19thnews.org

Moms Demand Action founder on gun laws, stepping away and why women can force change

Five mass shootings in California. Forty in the country overall. That’s just in the first weeks of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, announced this month that she plans to step away from leadership at the organization she started in 2012, the day after the Sandy Hook shootings left 20 children and six adults dead. I had already wanted to talk to Watts, among the most prominent leaders of the gun reform movement, about her activism. I reached out to her as the country was reeling from the deadly shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif; within hours, news of tragedy in Half Moon Bay was emerging.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California lawmaker files 'DUPE Act' amid George Santos controversy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As controversy continues to consume New York CongressmanGeorge Santos at the nation's capital, an effort is underway at the state capitol to try to deter any elected official in California from duping voters. Democratic State Sen. Josh Newman this week filed the DUPE Act, or the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Northern California activists, elected officials, law enforcement react after videos show Tyre Nichols’ beating by police

About two dozen demonstrators marched in downtown Sacramento Friday after the release of footage that showed the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Police on Friday released more than an hour of footage from Nichols’ arrest during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. All five officers involved face second-degree murder and other charges.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers

January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
walls102.com

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

California is quickly losing residents

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Disability rights groups sue over Newsom’s Care Court

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Disability rights groups filed a lawsuit Thursday, Jan. 26 in an attempt to block the rollout of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s far-reaching plan to address homelessness and the unhoused mentally ill by compelling treatment for thousands of transient people. Disability Rights California, Western Center on...
CALIFORNIA STATE

