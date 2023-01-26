ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore Sports Network

The Iceman Cometh: CBA freshman Bobby Duffy stuns returning state finalist, Colts repeat as Shore Conference Tournament champion

MIDDLETOWN -- Christian Brothers Academy assistant coach Vinnie DelleFave has a nickname for Colts freshman 113-pounder Bobby Duffy. He calls him "The Iceman". On Saturday evening, the rest of the Shore Conference found out why. In the final bout of the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday at Middletown South, Duffy...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Girls Basketball – Causeway Auto Player of the Week Winner: Holmdel’s Allison Cannon

The Winner of Week 3 Girls Basketball Player of the Week with 38.45%% of the vote is - Keansburg So. Lindsay Rivera. Rivera continues to have a great season for the Titans, this being her second week in a row nominated for B Central Player of the Week. Rivera averaged a double-double for the week, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds vs Henry Hudson, 8 points and 13 rebounds vs Keyport, and 16 points and 18 rebounds vs Spotswood. On the season she is averaging just over 12 points a game and 11 rebounds a game. Keansburg is 9-4 and has qualified for Shore Conference Tournament.
HOLMDEL, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Vehicle Flips on Rt. 9 in Toms River

Aa first reported on TLS Community, one party was injured in an overturn accident on Rt. 9 in Toms River this evening. The accident happened approximately 9:00 PM at the intersection of Route 9and Route 571. One party needed to be extricated from the overturned vehicle. The patient was transported...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90 units pitched for Morristown

A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home.  This article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
PennLive.com

N.J. college football player charged in rape of woman in Pa., authorities say

A college football player from Morris County, New Jersey, is one of two men facing charges in the rape of a woman during a house party last year in Pennsylvania. Daunte White, of Wharton, a linebacker for the Saint Francis University Red Flash, was charged Tuesday with participating in the assault that allegedly occurred in February 2022, according to court documents.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Out-Of-Towners Seized After Paramus Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Englewood Crash

An Essex County quintet was arrested by Paramus police following the pursuit of a stolen Dodge Challenger that crashed in Englewood. Officer Slavko Bajovic spotted the stolen muscle car on southbound Route 17 after hearing an alert that it was involved in an attempted vehicle theft in Ridgewood shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
PARAMUS, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Mercer County Swat Teams are Hours into Negotiations After Man Shoots Two

UPDATE: The swat team made entry into to the apartment and the suspect was not inside the apartment just after 2:00Am. TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s swat teams have been on Eisenhower Ave between Coolidge Ave after a man shot a man and a female from his second floor apartment. A negotiator has been trying to get the suspect to surrender by shouting over a loudspeaker from a heavily armored vehicle. Swat teams also deployed loud blasts at the apartment but still have gotten no response. The scene is still active as of 2:00 Am. Residents have been evacuated from the area.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

School bus crashes into N.J. house, cops say

-- A school bus crashed into a house in Essex County Friday morning, police said. The crash took place around 8:45 a.m. near the corner of Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue in West Caldwell. A police dispatcher confirmed the crash but said anyone authorized to discuss it was at the...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Bergen Town Center | Shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey

Bergen Town Center, is an economic shopping center, where you can find different offers and unmissable discounts in many of its stores. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a great variety of gastronomy from fast food areas and gourmet establishments. Featured Shopping Stores: Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Bloomingdale's,...
PARAMUS, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy