Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
More Protests To Begin In Response To The Memphis Police Video ReleaseAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
The Iceman Cometh: CBA freshman Bobby Duffy stuns returning state finalist, Colts repeat as Shore Conference Tournament champion
MIDDLETOWN -- Christian Brothers Academy assistant coach Vinnie DelleFave has a nickname for Colts freshman 113-pounder Bobby Duffy. He calls him "The Iceman". On Saturday evening, the rest of the Shore Conference found out why. In the final bout of the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday at Middletown South, Duffy...
Girls Basketball – Causeway Auto Player of the Week Winner: Holmdel’s Allison Cannon
The Winner of Week 3 Girls Basketball Player of the Week with 38.45%% of the vote is - Keansburg So. Lindsay Rivera. Rivera continues to have a great season for the Titans, this being her second week in a row nominated for B Central Player of the Week. Rivera averaged a double-double for the week, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds vs Henry Hudson, 8 points and 13 rebounds vs Keyport, and 16 points and 18 rebounds vs Spotswood. On the season she is averaging just over 12 points a game and 11 rebounds a game. Keansburg is 9-4 and has qualified for Shore Conference Tournament.
Jeep Store Shore Conference Boys Basketball Friday Scoreboard, 1/27/23
Junior Mehki Cherry led the offense with 11 points and the Jaguars (14-4, 6-3) turned in a suffocating defensive performance that limited the Rams (11-6, 6-3) to two points in the fourth quarter, closing out a critical Class A South win at home for Jackson Memorial. Seniors Samir Padilla and...
Greg Schiano lands key Rutgers football visitor as dead period nears
Rutgers’ football staff spent the final week of the contact period on the recruiting trail, coming off the team’s second and final junior day on Tuesday. Most of Rutgers’ top local targets visited Rutgers this month, and enjoyed the spoils, including seats to one of two packed hoops spectacles at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Vehicle Flips on Rt. 9 in Toms River
Aa first reported on TLS Community, one party was injured in an overturn accident on Rt. 9 in Toms River this evening. The accident happened approximately 9:00 PM at the intersection of Route 9and Route 571. One party needed to be extricated from the overturned vehicle. The patient was transported...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
morristowngreen.com
Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90 units pitched for Morristown
A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
29-year-old woman who allegedly tried to enroll in N.J. high school is a Rutgers grad
The 29-year-old woman who police said used a fake birth certificate to attempt to enroll at New Brunswick High School is a 2019 graduate of Rutgers University, a campus spokesperson said Friday. Hyejeong Shin, of New Brunswick, was charged Tuesday with providing a false government document with the intent to...
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
N.J. college football player charged in rape of woman in Pa., authorities say
A college football player from Morris County, New Jersey, is one of two men facing charges in the rape of a woman during a house party last year in Pennsylvania. Daunte White, of Wharton, a linebacker for the Saint Francis University Red Flash, was charged Tuesday with participating in the assault that allegedly occurred in February 2022, according to court documents.
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
Man, 60, struck and killed near N.J. street corner, police say
A 60-year-old pedestrian from Mercer County was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ewing on Wednesday evening, officials said. Michael Roche was hit at about 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Pennington Road (Route 31) and Somerset Street, Ewing police said. Roche, of Hamilton, was brought to an area...
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant Reopens for the Third Time
It's always the worst when your favorite restaurant closes down. The only thing worse is when that restaurant reopens - and closes again. We all have our favorite restaurant. Maybe it's a family grille, a popular chain, or a pub. When I eat out there are two tiers to consider....
Five Out-Of-Towners Seized After Paramus Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Englewood Crash
An Essex County quintet was arrested by Paramus police following the pursuit of a stolen Dodge Challenger that crashed in Englewood. Officer Slavko Bajovic spotted the stolen muscle car on southbound Route 17 after hearing an alert that it was involved in an attempted vehicle theft in Ridgewood shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
Exciting and Rare New Grocery Store is Opening Soon in Monmouth County, NJ
With the price of groceries super high and continuing to skyrocket, this new grocery chain has Monmouth County excited. Hey, these days we will save a penny wherever we can. Which grocery items have been most affected by inflation?. Everyone is talking about the price of eggs being ridiculously high.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Mercer County Swat Teams are Hours into Negotiations After Man Shoots Two
UPDATE: The swat team made entry into to the apartment and the suspect was not inside the apartment just after 2:00Am. TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s swat teams have been on Eisenhower Ave between Coolidge Ave after a man shot a man and a female from his second floor apartment. A negotiator has been trying to get the suspect to surrender by shouting over a loudspeaker from a heavily armored vehicle. Swat teams also deployed loud blasts at the apartment but still have gotten no response. The scene is still active as of 2:00 Am. Residents have been evacuated from the area.
School bus crashes into N.J. house, cops say
-- A school bus crashed into a house in Essex County Friday morning, police said. The crash took place around 8:45 a.m. near the corner of Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue in West Caldwell. A police dispatcher confirmed the crash but said anyone authorized to discuss it was at the...
tourcounsel.com
Bergen Town Center | Shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey
Bergen Town Center, is an economic shopping center, where you can find different offers and unmissable discounts in many of its stores. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a great variety of gastronomy from fast food areas and gourmet establishments. Featured Shopping Stores: Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Bloomingdale's,...
Ocean County, NJ, Police Department Issues Girl Scout Cookie ‘Warning’
It's Girl Scout cookie time - just in case you didn't know. A local Ocean County Police Department has issued a warning that many should certainly heed. With tongue firmly in cheek, the Stafford Township Police Department has issued a statement "warning" about the highly addictive nature of the Girl Scout cookie.
Shore Sports Network
Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0