50th RAGBRAI to again end in the QC

For the first time in 2018, Davenport will again be the end point for the golden anniversary of RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), July 29, 2023, like it was in its very first year in 1973. Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell, along with...
DAVENPORT, IA
16-year-olds could sell and serve alcohol under proposed bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — A proposal being considered at the statehouse could open the door wider for teenagers looking for jobs while also providing a small solution to Iowa's serious worker shortage. It would allow bar and restaurant employees to sell and serve alcohol if they are at least...
IOWA STATE
Snow totals: How much snow fell Saturday around Iowa

As expected, Saturday's system dropped the most snow over northern Iowa. Here's a look at some of the snowfall reports from around the state. Please note that not all reports are received at the same time, so more snow could have accumulated at some locations since the measurement listed here.
IOWA STATE
Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Iowa

Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Farmers May Need To Re-Domesticate Their Cattle

Just like in humans, trust is the most important thing when raising and handling cattle. Producers have been spending less and less time around their animals. Dr. Dan Thomson, an Animal Science Professor at Iowa State University says that many producers went from supplementing and caring for their cattle in the field to doing it on the fence line.
IOWA STATE
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Right now, anyone can take an alcohol order but an […]
IOWA STATE
Really? – Iowa’s Best Taco Comes from a Burger Joint?

There's a curious claim from the vast farmlands of Iowa. A new ranking says the best taco in the state comes from a burger joint. Really?. Disclaimer: I don't doubt that Only In Your State knows what it's talking about. They are one of the national authorities on what places in states are good at. It's just hard to swallow (food pun intended) that the best taco anywhere in the state of Iowa originates from a place known for burgers. That's what they're saying about Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Goodwill Stores Will NOT Accept These 10 Items

Goodwill stores serve a multitude of services to customers here in Eastern Iowa. Shopping at one of the many locations in the Corridor can result in deals and savings you simply can't find anywhere else. And how does Goodwill get some of their amazing products? By customer donations. Who hasn't gotten rid of a few things they simply don't use anymore by making a few trips to Goodwill? And while stores will gladly accept your gently used items like clothing, accessories, home decor, electronics, housewares, books, and more, there are some things that they simply can NOT take in.
IOWA STATE
How Is It Possible There Are This Many Farm Operations in Iowa?

How is this number even possible? I started doing some research about farming in Iowa when I came across this information and somehow the math doesn't seem to add up for me. I had a few co-workers check this information with me, just to make sure I wasn't completely off base or if I drank too much coffee today and wasn't thinking straight. How are there this many farm operations in the state of Iowa when the population of Iowa is only a little over 3 million people?
IOWA STATE
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
This Week’s Iowa DNR Northwest Iowa Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s Iowa Department of Natural Resources fishing report for northwest Iowa. Ice thickness is around 16+ inches in most areas. Deeper snow coverage has made getting around more difficult. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-ups are working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows are working well; some sorting may be needed.
IOWA STATE
