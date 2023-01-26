ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”

This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County Commission Retreat Addresses “Bold Goals”

On January 18th, the Leon County Commission discussed their new priorities for the County’s 5-Year Strategic Plan at the County’s Annual Retreat. The Commission focused on 4 main strategic priorities–Economy, Environment, Quality of Life, and Governance. After the retreat, Commissioner Nick Maddox stated, “I am proud of the Board’s work today at our annual retreat, […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member

Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the Big Bend, South Georgia. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Heavy rain and one radar-confirmed tornado moved through Tallahassee area...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth

New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WHIGHAM, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Is FAMU ready to accept more students?

It is official, Fall 2022 is out, and Spring 2023 is in. Welcome back to your number one public HBCU,. Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University. This semester has been a whirlwind of events, and it has. just begun. Students and staff have been under immense pressure to maintain stability during...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Administration vs. students

When students have difficulties or concerns, they are more likely to seek advice from professors. than administrators due to the lack of resolution that results from dealing with school authorities. When it comes to problems on campus, administrators are generally eager to solicit comments. from students; nevertheless, seeking opinions from...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The issue of young kids using guns is top of mind once again after an 11-year-old was one of three teens arrested for aggravated assault. While the life of crime continues to lure young people into its deadly trap, some community members are speaking out on the continuous trend of gun violence and assaults committed by young people.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Matlow no longer in race for Florida Democratic Party Chairman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A little over two weeks after putting his name in the running to lead the Florida Democratic Party a Tallahassee city commissioner has now withdrawn his name. Jeremy Matlow, seat 3 on the city commission, said he got into the race initially after seeing “an abuse...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Wakulla County residents seek answers after dealing with discolored water

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Talquin Electric Cooperative said thousands of customers are dealing with discolored water and they are working to fix the problem. Crawfordville resident, Neil Branch, said he purchased his home brand new two years ago, but the water is often dark and brown. “We were setting a bath for the grandkids, and that’s when we noticed it for the first time,” said Branch.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy