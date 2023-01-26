ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Creston flexes muscle with team title at Hawkeye Ten Tournament

(Clarinda) -- With the postseason looming, Creston wrestling put together a sterling performance at Saturday's Hawkeye Ten Tournament. The Panthers totaled 243 points, had three champions, four runners-up and medaled all 14 wrestlers for the program's third title in the past four years and 13th in program history. "I think...
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda vs. East Mills

KMAland Boys Basketball (1/26): Clarinda beats East Mills, CAM fends off Stanton, Johnson-Brock beats Sacred Heart. Clarinda held off East Mills, CAM won a fun one with Stanton, Exira-EHK rolled and Johnson-Brock beat Falls City Sacred Heart in KMAland boys basketball action on Thursday.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Girls Bowling (1/26): Wins for Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig

(KMAland) -- Clarinda had a convincing win over Lenox while Denison-Schleswig beat Harlan in KMAland girls bowling Thursday night. Top score: Ally Johnson, Clarinda (381) Runner-up: Andi Woods, Clarinda (359) Other Clarinda scores: Maddie Smith 341, Rylee Pulliam 321, Kemper Beckel 301, Ryplee Sunderman 267. Lenox scores: Ava Kennan 269,...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Sidney's state championship coach McClintock steps aside

(Sidney) -- A state champion coach is stepping aside at Sidney. Cowgirls volleyball coach Amy McClintock resigned her position after a sterling run that saw a state title, a state runner-up, other state tournament trips and many other wins along the way. KMA Sports talked with Coach McClintock on Friday’s...
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (1/26): NWMSU rolls, Kansas City beats Omaha

(KMAland) -- Kansas City edged Omaha while Northwest Missouri State recorded a blowout win in regional men's college basketball action Thursday. Iowa (12-8, 4-5): The Hawkeyes' game-winning shot fell short in a 63-61 loss to Michigan State (14-7, 6-3). Ahron Ulis led Iowa with 17 points while Filip Rebraca had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kris Murray added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Connor McCaffery recorded five points and eight rebounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmaland.com

Vivian F. Roberts, 70 of Shenandoah

Vivian passed away on Friday, January 26, 2023 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Timothy R. Northup, 59, of Carson, Iowa

Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials:The family will direct memorial contributions. Funeral Home:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, Corning, Iowa.
CARSON, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Evelyn Sowers, 97 of Emerson, Iowa

Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, IA. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
EMERSON, IA
KETV.com

Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Helen Greiner, 98, Oregon, MO

Visitation Location: Oregon United Methodist Church. Memorials: Oregon United Methodist Church music department or church’s funeral bereavement fund.
OREGON, MO
kmaland.com

Elmer Eugene Devine, 92, Clearmont, MO

Location:Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Visitation Location: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Memorials: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church or the Little Red School House. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri.
CLEARMONT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy