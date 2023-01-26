(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.

