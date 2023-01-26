Read full article on original website
Creston flexes muscle with team title at Hawkeye Ten Tournament
(Clarinda) -- With the postseason looming, Creston wrestling put together a sterling performance at Saturday's Hawkeye Ten Tournament. The Panthers totaled 243 points, had three champions, four runners-up and medaled all 14 wrestlers for the program's third title in the past four years and 13th in program history. "I think...
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/28): Conestoga wins team title, Louisville finishes in top 3
(KMAland) -- Conestoga claimed a team title, Louisville picked up a top three & North Andrew, Johnson County Central and Weeping Water had individual champs in KMAland girls wrestling on Saturday. GRAND RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT (AT BETHANY) North Andrew had 25 points and finished in fourth place while Stanberry had...
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Moravia win conference tourney titles
(KMAland) -- Moravia won the Bluegrass Tournament, North Andrew took third at North Platte, Ashland-Greenwood won the NCC Tournament and more from KMAland boys basketball on Saturday. BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT. Championship: Moravia 75 Mormon Trail 40. No stats reported. 3rd Place: Ankeny Christian 55 Melcher-Dallas 53. Cade Wierck had 17...
Crouse, Jeppesen light up scoreboard as East Mills fends off Riverside comeback
(Oakland) -- East Mills held off a late comeback effort from Riverside (5-12) en route to a 58-55 non-conference road win Friday. The Wolverines (16-2) led by as many as 14 in the first half before the lead slowly dwindled to produce a wild finish. “A win’s a win,” senior...
Clarinda vs. East Mills
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/26): Clarinda beats East Mills, CAM fends off Stanton, Johnson-Brock beats Sacred Heart. Clarinda held off East Mills, CAM won a fun one with Stanton, Exira-EHK rolled and Johnson-Brock beat Falls City Sacred Heart in KMAland boys basketball action on Thursday.
KMAland Girls Bowling (1/26): Wins for Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig
(KMAland) -- Clarinda had a convincing win over Lenox while Denison-Schleswig beat Harlan in KMAland girls bowling Thursday night. Top score: Ally Johnson, Clarinda (381) Runner-up: Andi Woods, Clarinda (359) Other Clarinda scores: Maddie Smith 341, Rylee Pulliam 321, Kemper Beckel 301, Ryplee Sunderman 267. Lenox scores: Ava Kennan 269,...
Sidney's state championship coach McClintock steps aside
(Sidney) -- A state champion coach is stepping aside at Sidney. Cowgirls volleyball coach Amy McClintock resigned her position after a sterling run that saw a state title, a state runner-up, other state tournament trips and many other wins along the way. KMA Sports talked with Coach McClintock on Friday’s...
Men's College Basketball (1/26): NWMSU rolls, Kansas City beats Omaha
(KMAland) -- Kansas City edged Omaha while Northwest Missouri State recorded a blowout win in regional men's college basketball action Thursday. Iowa (12-8, 4-5): The Hawkeyes' game-winning shot fell short in a 63-61 loss to Michigan State (14-7, 6-3). Ahron Ulis led Iowa with 17 points while Filip Rebraca had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kris Murray added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Connor McCaffery recorded five points and eight rebounds.
Levi Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life MemorialName:Levi RacinePronunciation: Age:25From:Shenandoah, Io…
Vivian F. Roberts, 70 of Shenandoah
Vivian passed away on Friday, January 26, 2023 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
Thomas A. Gibson, 75, Clarinda, IA
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
Timothy R. Northup, 59, of Carson, Iowa
Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials:The family will direct memorial contributions. Funeral Home:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, Corning, Iowa.
Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
Evelyn Sowers, 97 of Emerson, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, IA. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Rex Hickman, age 86 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA)
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
William "Bud" Wilson, age 86, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Maryville, MO.
Helen Greiner, 98, Oregon, MO
Visitation Location: Oregon United Methodist Church. Memorials: Oregon United Methodist Church music department or church’s funeral bereavement fund.
Carol Mae Ball, age 93, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Memorials: Fairfax Methodist Church or John Richard American Legion Auxiliary Post 284, both of Fairfax.
Elmer Eugene Devine, 92, Clearmont, MO
Location:Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Visitation Location: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Memorials: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church or the Little Red School House. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri.
