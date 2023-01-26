ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
NHL

Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Capitals shootout win against Penguins delivers playoff-like intensity

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals knew what this game meant in the standings. The Pittsburgh Penguins did too. That was reflected in the intensity of both teams in a seesaw battle that ended when Darcy Kuemper stopped Evgeni Malkin on the Penguins' final shootout attempt to give the Capitals a 3-2 victory at Capital One Arena on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Seider's dad hypes up crowd during mentors' road trip

Red Wings defenseman's father cheers on son against Canadiens. Moritz Seider's dad was the life of the party on Thursday. Kay Seider hyped up the Detroit Red Wings suite while watching the team take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The Red Wings defenseman's father was giving out...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Subban congratulates Stamkos on 500th goal with youth hockey photo

ESPN analyst, Lightning captain were childhood teammates. P.K. Subban went deep into the archives to congratulate an old friend. The current ESPN hockey analyst who played 13 NHL seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, posted a real throwback to congratulate his youth hockey teammate, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, on his 500th goal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

2023 NHL trade deadline playbook: Boston Bruins

With exactly five weeks to go until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, let's focus on the league-leading Boston Bruins. Current Record: 38-6-4 (first in NHL) General Manager: Don Sweeney (eighth season) Head Coach: Jim Montgomery (first season) Captain: Patrice Bergeron (third season) Last Year: Lost to Carolina Hurricanes...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild

MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Smashville Scope: Preds Ride Three-Game Win Streak Into All-Star Break

Plus: Predators Prospects Receive AHL All-Star Bids and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. The Nashville Predators closed out the first half of the season with a bang, recording three consecutive wins on home ice and carrying a 24-18-6 record into the NHL All-Star break. After Matt...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Final Buzzer: Margin Call

Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. January 28, 2023. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Giroux's young son gives out postgame high-fives to Senators

Ottawa forward's tot joins dad for celebration after win. The Ottawa Senators had an adorable guest for their postgame celebration on Saturday. Claude Giroux's son, Gavin, gave out postgame high-fives after the Senators' 5-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre. Gavin stood in the Senators tunnel with...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Mailbag #51: Jalen Chatfield

RALEIGH, NC. - With six points in his last seven games, there are few defensemen in the NHL hotter than Jalen Chatfield. In fact, only Cale Makar and Dougie Hamilton have scored more goals since December 22. This week the Canes' defender took the time to answer your questions. (Please...
NHL

Necas, Hurricanes rally for OT victory against Sharks

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Martin Necas scored 55 seconds into overtime after tying the game with 12 seconds left in the third period to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena on Friday. Necas tied it 4-4 on a rebound from the left...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Chemistry Lessons for Kraken

It's easy to talk about team bonding but much harder to come by. For coach Dave Hakstol, he saw the mixture start in training camp and now progressing in five-game segments. Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol approaches the long grind of an NHL regular season in five-game segments. Keep "winning" each segment (earning the majority of the 10 standings points available) and your team is trending in a positive direction.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

NHL bye weeks for 2022-23 season begin Saturday

Complete list of mandated 5-day breaks, which include NHL All-Star Weekend. Each of the 32 NHL teams will have a mandated five-day break this season, which includes the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend (Feb. 4-5). For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
NHL

Duchene, Predators end Devils' 8-game point streak

NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators held on for a 6-4 win against the New Jersey Devils at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday. Filip Forsberg scored, Juuso Parssinen and Colton Sissons each had two assists, and Juuse Saros made 35 saves for the Predators (24-18-6), who have rallied in each of their past three games, including a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and a 2-1 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

LA Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch

The Kings go for the Florida sweep on back-to-back nights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay, FL) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) Kings Notes:. Quinton Byfield...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Updates from practice in Montreal - Jan. 27

MONTREAL -- The Habs practiced at the Bell Centre on Friday before leaving for Ottawa. Here are the players that particpated in this morning's practice:. 17 - Josh Anderson 6 - Chris Wideman 34 - Jake Allen. 32 - Rem Pitlick 8 - Mike Matheson 35 - Sam Montembeault. 49...
NHL

Recap: Vatrano's Hat Trick Powers Ducks to Comeback Win in Colorado

The Ducks fought back from a third-goal deficit to earn a comeback victory and snap the defending champs' six game-winning streak tonight in Denver, downing the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 at Ball Arena. With the win Anaheim capped a six-game road trip at 3-2-1 and improved to 15-29-5 on the season.
ANAHEIM, CA

