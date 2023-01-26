NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators held on for a 6-4 win against the New Jersey Devils at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday. Filip Forsberg scored, Juuso Parssinen and Colton Sissons each had two assists, and Juuse Saros made 35 saves for the Predators (24-18-6), who have rallied in each of their past three games, including a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and a 2-1 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO