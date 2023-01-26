ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tri-City Herald

Without Luka Doncic, Mavs lose again, this time to Jazz

Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points and rookie Walker Kessler amassed his 10th double-double to help the Utah Jazz overcome the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 108-100 Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Kessler finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Malik Beasley added 19 points as the Jazz...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tri-City Herald

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Game Preview

The Hornets are at home on Sunday as the Heat come to town. Fresh after a win on Thursday, Charlotte will be looking to bust up a the three-game win streak for Miami. The Hornets have played the Heat twice previously this season, dropping back-to-back games in mid-November against their division rival. A win tonight would leave the door open for the season series to be evened up when these teams play again in late February.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Heat

Spread: Heat -5.5 3 Star play on the Hornets: Dare I say the Hornets are turning the corner? Eh, I don't know about all that but they have won three of the last five and a big reason for that is because they are starting to finally get healthy for the first time this season. Maybe I'm just sipping the recency bias Kool-Aid, but I actually believe Charlotte can steal this one.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Jaylen Brown’s OT surge lifts Celtics over Lakers

Jaylen Brown scored 37 points and pulled down nine rebounds to help the Boston Celtics avoid a season-worst, four-game losing streak by beating the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in overtime on Saturday. The Lakers led 105-102 late in the fourth quarter, but Brown scored inside and was fouled with...
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against New Orleans after 41-point showing

New Orleans Pelicans (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 234. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the New Orleans Pelicans after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 141-131 victory over the Indiana...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Leonard scores 32, Clippers beat Hawks for 5th straight win

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, Paul George added 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers won their fifth straight game, a 120-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. “We limited them to 25% from 3 tonight, under 50% from the field, I think...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Ira Winderman: Can Heat seduce with blemished trade assets?

The names have been out there and will continue to be out there when it comes to Miami Heat trade speculation. But this is not about Jae Crowder, D’Angelo Russell, Bojan Bojdanovic, Jarred Vanderbilt, O.G. Anunoby, P.J. Washington, Norman Powell, Dorian Finney Smith, Malik Beasley, Kelly Olynyk or some other unknown target.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
PORTLAND, OR
Tri-City Herald

San Antonio takes on Washington, aims to stop 5-game skid

Washington Wizards (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (14-36, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup with Washington after losing five straight games. The Spurs have gone 9-18 at home. San Antonio is 3-22 in games decided by at least...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tri-City Herald

Could Mavs Pursue Trade For Jazz Guard Collin Sexton?

The Utah Jazz should be one of the key sellers that NBA teams are monitoring ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. One team that could benefit from making an upgrade is the Dallas Mavericks. Is there room for both teams to benefit from making a deal together? If so, one name worth considering is Collin Sexton.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

