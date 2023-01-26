ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

JPSO: 1 Man killed, another injured in double shooting

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — One man is dead, and another man is injured after a double shooting in Metairie on Friday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St. When deputies arrived at the scene; they found two adult males in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Ponchatoula man dies in space-heater-related house fire

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A house fire caused by a space heater in Pontchatoula took the life of a 77-year-old man and injured his wife on Friday, according to a press release from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal. The Ponchatoula Fire Department responded to a report of a house...
PONCHATOULA, LA
WDSU

Parents left struggling after popular day care in Algiers burns down

NEW ORLEANS — Many parents in Algiers are left struggling after a popular day care went into flames earlier this month. The fire destroyed the Children's College of Academics, and officials believe the fire started from a faulty wire. The owners reported that the day care was recently refurbished...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man killed in Algiers after shots fired, car crashes

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night in Algiers. Police say the incident occurred just before 11 p.m.. Police responded to a call of shots fired and a car crash on Zion Street and Dickens Drive. When they arrived at the scene, police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL-AMFM

One dead, one wounded in Metairie shooting

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Metairie. “Around 2:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St.,” Detective Brandon Veal
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed in Algiers, police report

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man late Saturday night. Investigators responded to reports of shots fired and a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Dickens Place and Zion Street. Around 10:50 p.m., officers discovered an unresponsive man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward

The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man slain Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward. Lazaar Alexis, 37, was fatally shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Toll tag deadline fast approaching for causeway drivers

NEW ORLEANS — The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission is changing the toll tag for drivers from the Northshore to the Southshore. The old hard case toll tags and/or large sticker tags will be obsolete effective at midnight on Friday, Jan. 27, and will no longer read in the toll system.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy