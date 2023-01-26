UPDATE: The Instagram post shared on the “To Leslie” account has been removed. The movie awards industry is buzzing following the news that the Academy is “conducting a review of campaign procedures” after Andrea Riseborough received a surprise best actress Oscar nomination for the independent drama “To Leslie.” The “grassroots” campaign enlisted numerous famous names to help spread the word about the small indie, but did that break any rules or just smartly play the awards game? Celebrity influencers aside, an Instagram post on the “To Leslie” page may have violated the Academy’s rules and guidelines. In a post dated two weeks ago,...

1 DAY AGO