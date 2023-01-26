Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Hanks Picks Two Of His Movies He Wants To Be Part Of His Legacy After He’s Gone
Tom Hanks' new film A Man Called Otto had the actor reflecting on his body of work, and he named two films he'd like to be part of his legacy. Do you agree?
Tom Hanks defends casting his son in new movie 'A Man Called Otto': 'This is a family business'
Tom Hanks' new movie "A Man Called Otto" not only stars the actor as Otto Anderson, but also his son Truman as a young Otto. The actor defended his decision to cast his son in the movie he's also producing.
digg.com
How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say
Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Octavia Spencer Says Whoopi Goldberg Encouraged Her to 'Get Your Education' Before Pursuing Acting
Octavia Spencer received some sage wisdom from Whoopi Goldberg early in her career. The Academy Award winner, 52, recounted last week on WTF with Marc Maron her experience interning in the extras casting department on Goldberg's 1990 film The Long Walk Home when she was just 17. "It was pretty...
Nia Long Says She Was Told She Looked 'Too Old' Next to Drew Barrymore for Charlie's Angels
"You can't do everything, and every opportunity isn't for you," Nia Long said of missing out on 2000's Charlie's Angels Nia Long is dismissing "the biggest fattest lie" that she turned down a role in Charlie's Angels — and sharing the real reason why she did not costar with Drew Barrymore in the 2000 action movie. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment published last Friday, Long, 52, denied an internet rumor that she passed on a starring role in Charlie's Angels to instead make Martin Lawrence's Big...
ETOnline.com
Gerard Butler Says He Hospitalized Co-Star Hilary Swank After Incident on 'P.S. I Love You' Set
Gerard Butler still feels terrible about what he did to his co-star, Hilary Swank, on the set of their 2007 romance, P.S. I Love You. During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he "almost killed" Swank while they were filming the movie. It...
Ethan Hawke Once Joked He Couldn’t Believe Jude Law Was Straight When They Met: ‘He Is So Beautiful’
Jude Law first worked with Ethan Hawke on the 1997 film ‘Gattaca’, convincing Hawke that he was the real deal because of his performance and looks.
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
Bustle
Eddie Murphy’s Net Worth Is No Joke — He Makes 8 Figures Per Movie
Eddie Murphy is one of the most recognizable faces — and voices — in comedy. A trailblazer who started his career at just 19 years old, Murphy’s filmography has given him commercial and critical success with projects like Boomerang, Dr. Doolittle, and Dreamgirls under his belt. His contributions to film will be recognized at the 2023 Golden Globes where he’ll receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Recent honorees have included Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, and Denzel Washington.
Tom Hanks Talks Getting That Infamous Tom Cruise Christmas Cake In The Mail Every Year
Tom Hanks gets the Tom Cruise Christmas cake and he can't stop talking about it.
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
Helena Bonham Carter: ‘I’ve got so many issues, but as you get older you go: whatever’
The actor on her latest role as Crossroads doyenne Noele Gordon, watching Woody Allen fire people, and the key to understanding Princess Margaret
Tom Hanks Reveals The Acting Note He Got From His Man Called Otto Director That No Other Filmmaker Has Ever Told Him
No other director has given Tom Hanks this piece of direction before.
Harper's Bazaar
Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30
The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
‘To Leslie’ Instagram Post Referencing Cate Blanchett Could Factor Into Academy Board Meeting
UPDATE: The Instagram post shared on the “To Leslie” account has been removed. The movie awards industry is buzzing following the news that the Academy is “conducting a review of campaign procedures” after Andrea Riseborough received a surprise best actress Oscar nomination for the independent drama “To Leslie.” The “grassroots” campaign enlisted numerous famous names to help spread the word about the small indie, but did that break any rules or just smartly play the awards game? Celebrity influencers aside, an Instagram post on the “To Leslie” page may have violated the Academy’s rules and guidelines. In a post dated two weeks ago,...
NME
Sam Smith opens up about transphobia: “I’m being abused in the street more than ever”
Sam Smith has opened up about their experience with transphobia in the UK, admitting that they face more instances of public abuse at home than they do abroad. To celebrate the release of their fourth album, ‘Gloria’, Smith sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an exhaustive interview; in addition to the album itself, the pair dove deep into topics like mental health, Smith’s recent trip to the White House, their appearance on Saturday Night Live, and their return to the touring circuit.
AOL Corp
Diane Keaton says she hasn't been on a date in 15 years: 'I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine'
Could Diane Keaton and Richard Gere have been one of Hollywood's power couples? If the actress had her way years ago, the answer is yes. Keaton told Extra that when she and Gere filmed 1977's Looking for Mr. Goodbar, she was hoping to be more than co-stars. "I had a...
Comments / 1