How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
People

Nia Long Says She Was Told She Looked 'Too Old' Next to Drew Barrymore for Charlie's Angels

"You can't do everything, and every opportunity isn't for you," Nia Long said of missing out on 2000's Charlie's Angels Nia Long is dismissing "the biggest fattest lie" that she turned down a role in Charlie's Angels — and sharing the real reason why she did not costar with Drew Barrymore in the 2000 action movie. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment published last Friday, Long, 52, denied an internet rumor that she passed on a starring role in Charlie's Angels to instead make Martin Lawrence's Big...
Bustle

Eddie Murphy’s Net Worth Is No Joke — He Makes 8 Figures Per Movie

Eddie Murphy is one of the most recognizable faces — and voices — in comedy. A trailblazer who started his career at just 19 years old, Murphy’s filmography has given him commercial and critical success with projects like Boomerang, Dr. Doolittle, and Dreamgirls under his belt. His contributions to film will be recognized at the 2023 Golden Globes where he’ll receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Recent honorees have included Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, and Denzel Washington.
TheWrap

Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)

Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
Harper's Bazaar

Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30

The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
Variety

‘To Leslie’ Instagram Post Referencing Cate Blanchett Could Factor Into Academy Board Meeting

UPDATE: The Instagram post shared on the “To Leslie” account has been removed. The movie awards industry is buzzing following the news that the Academy is “conducting a review of campaign procedures” after Andrea Riseborough received a surprise best actress Oscar nomination for the independent drama “To Leslie.” The “grassroots” campaign enlisted numerous famous names to help spread the word about the small indie, but did that break any rules or just smartly play the awards game? Celebrity influencers aside, an Instagram post on the “To Leslie” page may have violated the Academy’s rules and guidelines. In a post dated two weeks ago,...
NME

Sam Smith opens up about transphobia: “I’m being abused in the street more than ever”

Sam Smith has opened up about their experience with transphobia in the UK, admitting that they face more instances of public abuse at home than they do abroad. To celebrate the release of their fourth album, ‘Gloria’, Smith sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an exhaustive interview; in addition to the album itself, the pair dove deep into topics like mental health, Smith’s recent trip to the White House, their appearance on Saturday Night Live, and their return to the touring circuit.

