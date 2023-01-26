Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders unanimously OK stopgap ambulance deal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members on Tuesday approved a month-to-month contract for ambulance service from Gold Cross Emergency Medical Services. The new contract takes effect Wednesday morning. A previous memorandum of understanding was used as the basis for the contract, which calls for eight ambulances and a 30-day notice for termination.
WRDW-TV
Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Sheriffs Association honored members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and North Augusta Department of Public Safety for their efforts above the call of duty. The association honored officers with the Medal of Honor for two separate...
WRDW-TV
Community-made murals aim to enhance Augusta crosswalk
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Arts Council has received a grant to fund three crosswalk murals in one of Augusta’s most hazardous intersections. The murals will be community-created in the East Boundary and Telfair intersection and primarily serve working-class residents of east Augusta who must cross a multi-lane street to reach businesses, community centers and bus stops.
WRDW-TV
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near Sullivan Road and Hollis Road on Wednesday morning. Deputies said they responded at 2:48 a.m. to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon...
WRDW-TV
Augusta moves forward on 400 new stun guns for deputies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members decided Tuesday to move forward on buying hundreds of new stun guns for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. City leaders also learned about the damage to two city firetrucks that recently overturned. MORE FROM AUGUSTA COMMISSION:. During an Augusta Commission committee meeting...
Fatal crash on Deans Bridge Road leaves one dead, authorities investigate
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Wednesday, February 1st at 9:25 am, Richmond County Deputies responded to Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman Road in reference to an crash. The accident involved a Tractor Trailer and a car. One person was killed. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has identified the victim as 81-year-old Lewis Melson of Sylvania. […]
Early morning shooting in Augusta leaves one man dead
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning murder. On Wednesday, February 1st at 2:48 am, deputies responded to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Deputies located a unresponsive male victim that had been shot at least twice. Victim was pronounced […]
WRDW-TV
Restrooms at Diamond Lakes Park are out of service ... again
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five months after Augusta Commissioners called for changes at Diamond Lakes Parks, we’re learning the restrooms are back out of service. We went to take a look and saw dirty sinks, toilets, and trash in the restrooms. In September, Commissioner Alvin Mason told us more...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Army to inspect all housing, starting at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new major development out of Washington, D.C., affecting families all over the country – and right here: The Army has agreed to conduct unit-by-unit inspections of all housing, starting with Fort. Gordon. It’s something Sen. Jon Ossoff just confirmed in an exclusive...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield drivers cope with car problems after pumping bad gas
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tank full of bad gas left a woman in Edgefield County stuck with a $1,600 bill after her car broke down. Some Edgefield residents stopped by a local gas station for their normal fill-up but didn’t realize the gas they put in their cars was bad.
WRDW-TV
2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
WRDW-TV
Motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving a motorcycle caused traffic to be at standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 7:50 a.m. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital for non-life...
WRDW-TV
Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
WRDW-TV
Millions of dollars going toward downtown Augusta revitalization
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been years in the making, but plans are moving forward to revitalize streets in downtown Augusta. We’re learning those plans could take between two and a half, and three years. This includes the 13th, Fifth, Sixth, Telfair and Greene streets. Estimates for the...
WRDW-TV
Elderly neighbors grapple with mail issues in McCormick
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People who live in Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick County say their neighborhood mail system is a mess. Some of them are older and have a tough time getting around. They are conflicted about how to get their mail without driving into town. We sat down...
WRDW-TV
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
WRDW-TV
Local deputies find man accused of armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies located and arrested a man wanted accused of armed robbery. According to authorities, deputies were on Walton Way when they spotted the wanted man, Christopher Bryson, 47, at a Circle K. While deputies detained Bryson, they discovered an unknown substance and a clear...
WRDW-TV
81-year-old killed when car, big-rig crash on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash that killed one person Wednesday morning in south Augusta. The crash was reported at 9:25 a.m. on Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman Road, across the street from Gordon Lakes Golf Course. The crash involved a...
WRDW-TV
Construction to start soon for local Junior Achievement center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Columbia counties are working together to teach their students financial responsibility. We sat down with two superintendents and the Junior Achievement CEO about why they wanted to bring the center to the CSRA. The goal is to allow students to learn real-life learning skills,...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
Comments / 3