Farmingdale middle school student saves best friend's life with Heimlich maneuver
Daniel Kelly gave his friend the Heimlich maneuver - clearing Anthony Agrillo's airway so he could breathe again.
Herald Community Newspapers
Stun gun at Woodmere Middle School open gym
Hewlett-Woodmere school district officials said that a student brought a stun gun to open gym basketball on Jan. 20 at Woodmere Middle School. In a letter sent to the parents and guardians of Woodmere Middle School students, school officials said the district contacted the Nassau County police and are cooperating with the subsequent investigation.
Northport School Superintendent Leaving at End of 2023
Northport school superintendent Robert Banzer, announced his retirement Thursday and will be leaving the district by the end of the year. The Board of Education accepted his retirement letter effective Dec. 31. Banzer has served as superintendent for eight years. In a letter to the Read More ...
Herald Community Newspapers
Lawrence's DECA Club means business
N the 17 years that Mark Albin had led the Lawrence High School DECA Club there have been five international finalists. Two finished in fourth place and three were 11th overall in the world. Four students have captured first place at the state competitions. Source: Mark Albin. Five Lawrence High...
Herald Community Newspapers
Looking into the future at Hewlett-Woodmere School District
One of the district’s goals is to provide our students with access to the most modern facilities and equipment to maximize their educational experiences.”. The Hewlett-Woodmere School District unveiled an $18.3 million capital project on Jan. 17, with the aim of renovating Hewlett High School and Woodmere Middle School.
Riverhead High School, looking to improve grad rates, to begin night school program next month
Riverhead High School will begin a night school program next month to allow students who have dropped out to complete their degree on an evening schedule. According to school administrators, the program will run from 4-8 p.m. three days a week and allow high school-age students to fulfill their course requirements to obtain a New York State regents diploma. The high school administration is holding an informational session for the program on Feb. 6 from 6:30-7:30 p.m..
Herald Community Newspapers
Kenneth Graham, Locust Valley superintendant, steps down immediately
Kenneth Graham has stepped down as superintendent of schools for the Locust Valley School District following an unscheduled meeting on Thursday night. Graham, who has served as superintendant since the 2020-21 school year, will be replaced by Assistant Superintendant for Curriculum and Instruction Janine Sampino, who will serve as interim superintendant for the remainder of the school year.
Armed guards to be stationed outside all school buildings in LI district
In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the South Huntington school board voted to add the armed guards at the exterior of all school buildings, the district said in a news release.
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away
KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
NBC New York
NY Street Named After KKK Leader Changed Thanks to High School Students' Research
What started out as an after-school project during the height of the pandemic in 2020 ended Thursday with concrete change for a Nassau County village. Olivia Brown is a 10th grader at Malverne High School who led the push to rename the street in town called Lindner Place. Why did she and other students want it renamed? Because they learned it was named after Paul Lindner, a founding father of the village — who was also a prominent member of the Ku Klux Klan.
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway recognizes scholar-athletes
The East Rockaway Board of Education recognized student athletes from East Rockaway Jr./Sr. High School for their outstanding performance off the field as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athletes and Scholar-Athlete teams were named. Athletic Director Gary Gregory announced that every fall athletic team at East...
Fence to keep child with autism safe gets pushback on L.I.
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dividing lines are being drawn over a fence in one North Shore, Long Island, community, where fencing is mostly prohibited in front yards.Parents of a child with autism said they installed the fence to keep their daughter safe, but the family tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that they are getting pushback from angry neighbors.Stella Bovis, age 4, peers out her front door at the new picket fence installed in her Port Washington front yard."What I'm afraid of is that she will bolt out the door. We are one house away from Port Washington Boulevard," Stella's mother, Stevie...
A Brooklyn middle school fight flares between teachers and principal
Teachers and staff at M.S. 51, a large middle school in Park Slope, filed into the gym during their lunch hour last March to drop their paper ballots into a box to declare “yes” or “no” in a vote of no confidence in their principal. A group of frustrated educators had compiled their complaints in a three-page, single-spaced document, charging Neal Singh with “gross mismanagement of our school” and describing extensive concerns...
longisland.com
Peconic Bay Medical Center Employees Give the Gift of Life
RIVERHEAD, NY (JANUARY 25 2023)—In recognition of January being National Blood Donor Month, Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) recently announced that 2022’s staff blood drive initiatives yielded 213 pints of blood and provided an estimated 639 patients with vital access to blood transfusions. As Peconic Bay Medical Center plans to expand its emergency department to accommodate the drastic increase in critical care patients, efforts like PBMC’s blood drives are essential to providing lifesaving resources for Eastern Long Islanders.
Herald Community Newspapers
School boards want no part of vaccine orders
The other letters have all been asking permission of something that’s not law.”. Members of the Locust Valley Central School District Board of Education are considering sending an open letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul — and potentially, members of the State Legislature — arguing against vaccination mandates in state school districts. Districts including Oyster Bay-East Norwich and Massapequa sent letters to Hochul in December protesting recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department of Health that children ages 5 to 18 be vaccinated for Covid-19.
nyp.org
Dr. Asad Siddiqi Named Chief of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Dr. Asad Siddiqi, a leading rehabilitation medicine physician who specializes in the comprehensive management of acute and chronic sports injuries, has been named chief of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Dr. Siddiqi is also an assistant professor of clinical rehabilitation medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and adjunct assistant professor of rehabilitation and regenerative medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
'Most parents don't know.' Advocates raise awareness of subtle warning signs of child trafficking
The Safe Center currently has 24 open cases of human trafficking involving minors in Nassau County.
tbrnewsmedia.com
School bus safety program sparks dialogue within Suffolk County government
The Suffolk County School Bus Safety Program has drawn scrutiny from Republican county officials targeting the program for alleged mismanagement. Enacted unanimously by the county Legislature in 2021, this traffic safety program uses cameras attached near the stop arm of school buses to enforce the New York Vehicle and Traffic Law. The county has partnered with Virginia-based BusPatrol to operate the program.
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport Self Storage celebrates 25 Years
Freeport Self Storage, a family-owned and operated business, celebrated its 25th anniversary on Jan. 19. The event was attended by the Mayor of Freeport, Robert Kennedy, members of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce, and representatives from other local offices. The company was founded by Paul Kampa, an alumnus of the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Forest Road School catches fire
Once again, Forest Road students will be starting their school day tomorrow via remote learning after school doors were shuttered following a fire that broke out in a custodial closet designated for the building's Solar Transformer at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25. A Facebook post by the Inwood Fire Department...
