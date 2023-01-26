From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner - The Arctic front moved through Coleman County on Sunday morning. As of 10:00 am, wind chills were already in the 20's at Coleman Municipal Airport. Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing Sunday evening and remain below freezing until mid-day on Wednesday. Precipitation will fall as rain during the day Sunday but any precipitation (rain, fog, mist) from Sunday night through Wednesday morning will fall while temperatures are below freezing and will result in freezing rain ranging from light trace amounts Monday to up to a tenth of an inch by Tuesday. All would result in icy road conditions. The heaviest freezing rain episode will happen from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures should get back above freezing by noon Wednesday so, from then on through Thursday, I'd expect only rain as temps remain above freezing. I would also expect we may have some power outages along the way so plan accordingly. (forecast below)

