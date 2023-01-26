Read full article on original website
colemantoday.com
Coleman Wins Three of Four Friday Night in Colorado City
The Coleman Bluekatts and Bluecats both won their varsity basketball games on Friday night in Colorado City. The Bluekatts defeated the Lady Wolves 31-20 while the Bluecats won 49-41. The boys remain undefeated through the first half of district at 5-0 while the girls improved to a tie for second place in district (with Roscoe) at 5-2. The Coleman JV Girls lost while the Coleman JV Boys won on Friday night. Articles and statistics from the Friday games will be published in the near future. Coleman teams are back on the home court Tuesday night as the Bangs Dragons comes to town.
colemantoday.com
Hortense “Shorty” Coats, 92
Hortense “Shorty” Coats, age 92, of Coleman, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. The family will host a time of visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Adams and Dexton Shores officiating. Interment will follow in the Midway Cemetery.
brownwoodnews.com
Randall R. Russell
Funeral service for Randall R. Russell, 71 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?
The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
CandysDirt.com
This Jimmy Tittle-Designed Mid-Century Is Living The Dream In Abilene
Coming in at over 5,000 square feet, this house is huge. The only thing bigger than the square footage? The style. It’s a two-owner home with a storied past. It was constructed for Bill Cree and his wife Amber Cree in 1955. Amber studied architecture at Texas Tech and became enamored with mid-century design. She teamed up with Jimmy Tittle, lead architect at Tittle Luther Loving, to design her dream home.
brownwoodnews.com
Two fatalities in Friday wreck on FM 45 near Richland Springs
KWTX.com out of Waco reported Saturday morning that Texas DPS troopers responded to a major crash between two pick-up trucks Friday afternoon in San Saba County that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred around 4:06 p.m. on FM 45, roughly half a mile south of FM 2997 in San...
colemantoday.com
Southern Gospel Duo to Perform on February 3rd
Coleman Church of the Nazarene will host Bruce and Betty Moses on Friday, February 3 at 7:00pm. Formerly of the Gospelaires, they sing Southern Gospel Music. They have performed with the USO in Germany and Italy, as well as ministering in 40 states. Everyone is invited.
colemantoday.com
Linda Horton “Sissy” Gober, 71
Linda Horton “Sissy” Gober, 71, of Brownwood, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
kacu.org
Borden Milk building to become senior housing
A historic building is about to undergo significant renovations that will give the property new life, and solve a need for Abilene. The Abilene city council approved rezoning to allow for the construction of a new residential living space in the historic Borden Milk Building on the west side of the city. The outside will remain the same, but renovations will create new residential spaces dedicated to senior citizens. The plans also include adding a one-story building directly across from the existing building.
colemantoday.com
Winter Weather and Hazardous Travel Expected Monday through Wednesday
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner - The Arctic front moved through Coleman County on Sunday morning. As of 10:00 am, wind chills were already in the 20's at Coleman Municipal Airport. Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing Sunday evening and remain below freezing until mid-day on Wednesday. Precipitation will fall as rain during the day Sunday but any precipitation (rain, fog, mist) from Sunday night through Wednesday morning will fall while temperatures are below freezing and will result in freezing rain ranging from light trace amounts Monday to up to a tenth of an inch by Tuesday. All would result in icy road conditions. The heaviest freezing rain episode will happen from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures should get back above freezing by noon Wednesday so, from then on through Thursday, I'd expect only rain as temps remain above freezing. I would also expect we may have some power outages along the way so plan accordingly. (forecast below)
5 Abilene officers recognized for serving a combined 100 years, APD celebrates centennial
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) celebrated 100 years of service to the community of Abilene Thursday, and five APD officers were recognized for 20 years of service – a combined 100 years – at an Abilene City Council meeting. Russell Antilley, Aron Bryan, David Cox, Charles Richardson, and Erin Bennett were […]
Two Abilenians add their names to the May election ballot
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilenians have announced their campaigns for the upcoming election in May. Carlos Charlie Quinonez has added his name to the mayoral election and Blaise Regan has added his name to the City Council Place 3 ballot. Quinonez, an entrepreneur, has lived in Abilene for 21 years and submitted his application […]
brownwoodnews.com
Providencia restaurant to occupy Texas Fun Co. location
During Friday’s State of the City address at Howard Payne University’s Bullion Suits, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes announced Providencia restaurant will be the Mexican food establishment that will be housed on the ground floor of the Texas Fun Co. building, located at the corner of Fisk and Baker in downtown Brownwood.
ktxs.com
Abilene restaurant The Local nominated for James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene restaurant The Local has been nominated for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality. The restaurant posted to their social media yesterday, saying, "We're a 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality. We are absolutely BLOWN AWAY. Thank you for the nomination James Beard Foundation, it’s an incredible honor!"
acuoptimist.com
Police log Jan. 17 – 24
01/17/2023 8:45 a.m. ABANDONED VEHICLES: ACU Parking lot: Church Lot. ACUPD had two vehicles that were left abandoned/inoperative in the parking lot for several months. Both vehicles were towed by a local towing company. 01/18/2023 8:45 a.m. SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Hardin Administration Building. ACUPD was notified of a male subject on...
City approves more than $800,000 bid for the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project by Lake Fort Phantom
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council approved a bid of more than $800,000 to the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project. The council approved an $828,696 bid to Starks Construction Company. The project is funded by water utility funds for capital improvement projects. The Honey Bee Road Water Line Replacement Project (CB-2320) will […]
‘We don’t ask for anything in return’: Abilene nonprofit sees increase in new faces, now expanding clothing services
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene nonprofit Love & Care Ministries is currently seeing a major influx of new faces coming for help, leading the non-profit to expand clothing services. Vamell Allgood, an employee in the giveaway area at Love & Care Ministries, said she loves working at her job to help all people, but it […]
Guilty or not? Closing statements, jury deliberates in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial of father & son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury is in deliberations as of Thursday afternoon, after just two full days of testimonies in the Murder trial of Aaron Howard. 36-year-old Michael Miller and his father, Johnnie Dee, 72, are being tried for shooting Howard to death. As video footage was nearly immediately submitted, the question […]
Son cries, father addresses family in moments after Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trail verdict
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury delivered a guilty verdict in the 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial in the shooting death of Aaron Howard. Although Michael and Johnnie Dee Miller were both on trial, it was only 72-year-old Johnnie Dee who was found guilty in a unanimous decision. More from the trial: On […]
Abilene’s ‘mattress murder’ guilty verdict sentences 72-year-old to 14 years in prison
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Johnnie Dee Miller, found guilty Thursday by a Taylor County jury for the murder of Aaron Howard, was sentenced Friday to spend 14 years in prison without fine. In the September 2018 shooting death of Aaron Howard allegedly over a box spring between the alleyway neighbors, both Johnnie Dee Miller and […]
