Exemption Moves Plans Forward for Cobbs Creek Golf Course

Trees were cut down at the Cobbs Creek Golf Course as part of renovation plans i Photo by Kimberly Paynter,WHYY

Zoning changes requested by the Cobbs Creek Foundation were recommended for approval at the Cobbs Creek Golf Course last week by the Philadelphia City Planning Commission.

The changes would exempt the property for a year and a half from restrictions that normally don’t allow site-clearing on steep slopes to prevent erosion and runoff. Taller buildings and fences would also be allowed.

In return, developers looking to refurbish the historic golf course would have to do tree planting and flood mitigation writes Sophia Schmidt and Tom MacDonald for WHYY.

“Some of my members have raised these issues with me, and we are listening,” said City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.

The recommendation must still be approved by city council. The Cobbs Creek Golf Course is located in both Philadelphia and Upper Darby .

The Cobbs Creek Foundation, the nonprofit restoring the property, said the exemption is needed to create a creek restoration area, a retention pond and two golf holes.

The Cobbs Creek Golf Course is a public course built in 1916 that welcomed players of color decades before others. It later fell into disrepair and was closed.

The city signed an agreement with the Cobbs Creek Foundation to restore the course.