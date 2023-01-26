ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Exemption Moves Plans Forward for Cobbs Creek Golf Course

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CSKJ_0kS9gPBu00
Trees were cut down at the Cobbs Creek Golf Course as part of renovation plans iPhoto byKimberly Paynter,WHYY

Zoning changes requested by the Cobbs Creek Foundation were recommended for approval at the Cobbs Creek Golf Course last week by the Philadelphia City Planning Commission.

The changes would exempt the property for a year and a half from restrictions that normally don’t allow site-clearing on steep slopes to prevent erosion and runoff. Taller buildings and fences would also be allowed.

In return, developers looking to refurbish the historic golf course would have to do tree planting and flood mitigation writes Sophia Schmidt and Tom MacDonald for WHYY.

 “Some of my members have raised these issues with me, and we are listening,” said City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.

The recommendation must still be approved by city council. The Cobbs Creek Golf Course is located in both Philadelphia and Upper Darby.

The Cobbs Creek Foundation, the nonprofit restoring the property, said the exemption is needed to create a creek restoration area, a retention pond and two golf holes.

 The Cobbs Creek Golf Course is a public course built in 1916 that welcomed players of color decades before others. It later fell into disrepair and was closed.

The city signed an agreement with the Cobbs Creek Foundation to restore the course.  

Read more about the Cobbs Creek Golf Course zoning exemption at WHYY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

BET Investments Buys Property Next to Ambler SEPTA Station

The two-story office building and parking lot at 100 W. Butler Ave in Ambler. A real estate company plentiful in Montgomery County developments is on to its next project. This time, BET Investments Inc. will be revisiting its office building portfolio. It recently purchased a structure and parking lot adjacent to a SEPTA station in Ambler, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
AMBLER, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Local Politics | East Norriton Township Supervisor Jamila Winder favorite to be appointed Montgomery County Commissioner

Local Politics is an as-needed column on the political scene in Montgomery County filled with speculation, opinion, and more. Two sources tell MoreThanTheCurve.com that Jamila Winder (D), chair of the East Norriton Township Board of Supervisors and a former member of the Norristown Area School District Board, is the favorite to be appointed to fill the open seat on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners due to the resignation of Dr. Val Arkoosh. Dr. Arkoosh was appointed to be the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department were able to contain a laundry room fire at a home on Maple Avenue on Saturday. According to the CFD, the fire was primarily contained to the area of the laundry room and extinguished by responding units. The fire is being investigated by the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported. The post Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Not in our quiet neighborhood! Springfield residents protest farm owner’s plan

More than 50 Springfield residents filled the fire hall Monday to oppose a proposed entertainment venue in a neighborhood that is zoned agricultural. Applicant Brian Pieri, owner of the Pieri Hospitality Group, is requesting a special exception to allow up to 24 private and public events per year on his 26-acre farm on the 2100 block of Route 212.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
WHYY

‘The math just doesn’t work’: Roosevelt Boulevard SEPTA line not feasible with agency’s current funding

This story originally appeared on Philadelphia Business Journal. Residents of Northeast Philadelphia will have to continue waiting for a subway route connecting them to Center City. A proposed route along Roosevelt Boulevard, the idea for which was first floated more than a century ago, isn’t currently financially feasible, said Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards.
UPPER DARBY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Former Ardmore Home of DuPont Heiress Remains on the Market

After undertaking extensive renovations, the current owners of the former home of Eleuthera Bradford du Pont, the chemical fortune heiress, have listed the property for $2.95 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This splendid residence that has often been the site of lavish parties, orchestra concerts, and...
ARDMORE, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy