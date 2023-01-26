ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runner says no to competing for GB in Australia over flight climate concerns

Innes Fitzgerald competing at the European Cross Country Championships in Italy. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile/Getty Images

A promising teenage athlete has declined to represent Great Britain in a competition due to be held in Australia because she is concerned about the environmental impact of the associated travel.

Innes FitzGerald, a leading junior endurance runner, cited her “deep concern” over the issue in a letter to British Athletics in which she asked not to be considered for selection for the world cross country championships.

“To have the opportunity to compete for Great Britain in Australia is a privilege. However, it is with great regret that I must decline this opportunity,” she wrote.

In her letter, published by Athletics Weekly , she said: “When I started running, the prospect of me competing in the world cross country championships would have seemed merely a dream. However, the reality of the travel fills me with deep concern.

“I was just nine when the Cop21 Paris climate agreement was signed. Now, eight years on, and global emissions have been steadily increasing, sending us on a path to climate catastrophe.”

She said she feared the environmental impact of air travel was contributing to the damage to people, “their livelihoods, homes and loved ones”, adding: “The least I can do is voice my solidarity with those suffering on the frontline of climate breakdown.”

While she emphasised that her decision had not been an easy one, she said it was nothing compared to the “grief I would feel taking the flight”.

FitzGerald has previously represented her country in meets held abroad, but travelled by coach and train from her home in Devon to Turin for the European Cross Country Championships last month.

The 16-year-old finished fourth in the under-20 women’s race at that event, competing against much older rivals and raising hopes about her potential. Nevertheless, she has since said she felt the cumbersome modes of transport led her to slightly underperform in the race.

Athletics Weekly reported that she took an overnight coach to Lille, before catching a train to Turin via Paris. She and her family took folding bikes to ride between stations to keep costs down.

“My family is as environmentally minded as I am. We live in a passive house on a smallholding growing fruit and vegetables. So my dad was happy for us not to fly. Aviation is the most energy intensive activity we can do and explodes a person’s carbon footprint. I don’t want that on my conscience.”

Champions for Earth, an organisation for environmentally friendly athletes, described FitzGerald as a “champion in more ways than one”. It said: “It is clear that Innes has the steely determination and focus, combined with the courage and clarity to face a reality quite different to athletes of previous generations.” It added that she was seeking sponsorship to help with the extra costs associated with eco-friendly travel and competition.

“As a young person with Olympic dreams growing up during a climate and ecological emergency, she is balancing the dream of one day becoming a champion of the world, with a determination to be a champion for Earth.”

British Athletics declined to comment.

