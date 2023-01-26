Read full article on original website
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Shake Chatterjee Bailed on ‘Perfect Match’ After Learning Nick Lachey was Host
Love Is Blind star Shake Chatterjee ruffled more than a few feathers during his time on the show. Things between him and host Nick Lachey got especially heated during the season 2 reunion. Apparently, animosity between the two remains because Shake just revealed he backed out of Netflix’s new reality dating competition Perfect Match after learning Nick was returning as the host. Here’s what we know.
Centre Daily
Still in Love? Find Out if ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Gabriel and Isabel Are Still Together
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Wayis back for season 4 and bringing viewers back to Colombia with the introduction of Gabriel and Isabel’s international love story — but are they still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their current relationship status. How Did...
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Centre Daily
Is TLC’s ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Real or Scripted? Cast Members Weigh in on Filming Details
The real deal or nah? My 600-Lb. Life has been a fan-favorite on TLC since it first premiered in February 2012. Still, many loyal viewers of the hit docuseries often wonder if the drama they see on the show is 100 percent authentic. Show alum Steven Assanti answered that question...
Centre Daily
Eddie Murphy’s New Netflix Movie ‘You People’ Sparks Huge Online Reaction
New Netflix movie You People has sparked a huge reaction online, with many rushing to praise the film. The script was written by The Wolf of Wall Street star Jonah Hill and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who also directed, with Hill also starring as one of the film's leads. Recent...
Centre Daily
‘Jimmy Kimmel’ anniversary show invites debut guests Snoop, Clooney (Sorry, Matt Damon)
LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Kimmel marked the 20th anniversary of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday night by bringing back his first-ever guest George Clooney along with inaugural guest co-host Snoop Dogg and musical act Coldplay for the celebration. Even his long-time nemesis Matt Damon made a guest appearance, but only to lament being snubbed yet again by the late-night TV host.
