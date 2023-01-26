Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard: Jan. 24-28, 2023
Prep girls’ basketball teams are in Week 8 of the 2023 season around the state. Several conference games are still part of the action on the court this week. The rest is a good mix of cross-quadrant games plus interclass and games against out-of-state opponents. If you see a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, January 28, 2023
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken at Brush Creek Ranch outside of Saratoga, Wyoming by Catherine West. Catherine writes: "This morning's sunrise captured the perfect winter feel as you can tell it's cold! The temperature is 4 degrees outside but the real feel is -4."
Large Stretches Of I-80 and I-25 In Wyoming Closed By Winter Storm
Large parts of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed in Wyoming this morning due to crashes and winter storm travel conditions. You can access the WYDOT road and travel conditions here. As of 7 a.m., Interstate 25 was closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland and from Exit 92 through the rest...
Sheridan Media
The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman
Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
newslj.com
‘Trophy’ pursuit no more: Bear, wolf, cat hunting in line for rebrand
As an avid hunter, Lander resident and Wyoming Wildlife Federation staffer Jessi Johnson finds dwindling tolerance for large carnivore hunting to be “scary.”. Squeamishness about humans preying on carnivores is evident in frequent headlines across the country, she said, whether it’s about bear hunting in Washington, cat hunting in Colorado or Vermont’s issues with bear hunting dogs.
Idaho8.com
Arctic Cold temperatures settle in tonight and Sunday
TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.
6 Best But Most Overlooked Town’s In Wyoming
There are a lot of great reasons to move to Wyoming. Just remember, if you choose to live way out west then you have to be okay with not having many of the conveniences of the big city. The weather can be wonderful in Wyoming. It can also be harsh...
mybighornbasin.com
Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance
The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Treeing Of Mountain Lions With Dogs Even After Filling Hunting Tags
Training hounds to hunt mountain lions is a full-time commitment, said Luke Worthington of Gillette. "If you get a 6-week-old puppy, you start training about 40 hours a week," Worthington, spokesman for the Wyoming Houndsmen Association, told legislators Thursday.
East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow
Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
oilcity.news
Understaffed, overworked wardens leery of predator night hunting
Bill OK’d in committee would bring Wyoming into alignment with neighboring states on the use of thermal and infrared technologies on public land. Still, questions about ethics, enforcement and accidents linger. Mike Koshmrl, WyoFile. CHEYENNE—An “unprecedented” shortage of Wyoming game wardens is adding to angst about a legislative proposal...
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
newslj.com
Parental rights bill advances in state Senate
ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Wyoming Has More Guns Than People, And Lots Of Crazy Stories
Wyoming is Gun Central in the United States. Two-thirds of the residents own guns and there may be more guns than citizens of this fine state. There are at least three gun-related bills grinding through the Legislature as I write this
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
oilcity.news
WATCH: Roadway Safety Task Forces in Wyoming
Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that discusses the DUI Task Forces in Wyoming and why they are important. Pete Abrams from the Highway Safety Office is featured as a guest speaker in this virtual traffic safety session. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Flush Attempt At Corporate Transparency
Combine a Wyoming trust with a Wyoming LLC and the result is one of the world's most secretive tax havens, one where the movements of wealth are readily hidden from foreign and home governments alike. This construct, referred to by
Wyoming Father-Son Team Work to Spread Awareness about Organ Donation Through License Plates
A father and son from Lyman have teamed up with Uinta County Senator Wendy Shuler to develop legislation to create a special license plate for the state of Wyoming to promote organ donation awareness. Last week Eric and Bryson Quinney testified in the senate transportation committee when they were discussing...
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyo residents
A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has indicated the Wyoming Game...
WyoPreps
