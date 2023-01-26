ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, January 28, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken at Brush Creek Ranch outside of Saratoga, Wyoming by Catherine West. Catherine writes: “This morning’s sunrise captured the perfect winter feel as you can tell it’s cold! The temperature is 4 degrees outside but the real feel is -4.”
Sheridan Media

The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman

Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
newslj.com

‘Trophy’ pursuit no more: Bear, wolf, cat hunting in line for rebrand

As an avid hunter, Lander resident and Wyoming Wildlife Federation staffer Jessi Johnson finds dwindling tolerance for large carnivore hunting to be “scary.”. Squeamishness about humans preying on carnivores is evident in frequent headlines across the country, she said, whether it’s about bear hunting in Washington, cat hunting in Colorado or Vermont’s issues with bear hunting dogs.
Idaho8.com

Arctic Cold temperatures settle in tonight and Sunday

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.
mybighornbasin.com

Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance

The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow

Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
oilcity.news

Understaffed, overworked wardens leery of predator night hunting

Bill OK’d in committee would bring Wyoming into alignment with neighboring states on the use of thermal and infrared technologies on public land. Still, questions about ethics, enforcement and accidents linger. Mike Koshmrl, WyoFile. CHEYENNE—An “unprecedented” shortage of Wyoming game wardens is adding to angst about a legislative proposal...
101.9 KING FM

I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
newslj.com

Parental rights bill advances in state Senate

ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
oilcity.news

WATCH: Roadway Safety Task Forces in Wyoming

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that discusses the DUI Task Forces in Wyoming and why they are important. Pete Abrams from the Highway Safety Office is featured as a guest speaker in this virtual traffic safety session. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Flush Attempt At Corporate Transparency

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Combine a Wyoming trust with a Wyoming LLC and the result is one of the world’s most secretive tax havens, one where the movements of wealth are readily hidden from foreign and home governments alike. This construct, referred to by...
WyoFile

Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyo residents

A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has indicated the Wyoming Game...
