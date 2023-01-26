ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, NC

Fire at former NC cotton mill prompts multi-agency response

By Lauren Crawford
 6 days ago

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews responded to a massive building fire in Rockingham County Thursday morning.

The historic former Spray Cotton Mill building in Eden, located on Church Street, caught fire around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night and crews fought the flames well into Thursday morning.

At least one wall of the historic mill collapsed from the heat and flames, but Chief Simpson with Eden police says the fire has been contained to one of the four buildings. Crews say the fire is under control and that they are able to scale back their response and no buildings or other businesses nearby are at risk at this time.

Initially, 23 agencies responded to help fight the huge fire at the former Spray Cotton Mill. While crews are still on scene, people are asked to avoid Meadow Road at Stadium Drive, Church Street at Morgan Road and Boone Road at Early Avenue.

Spray Cotton Mill fire (Courtesy of Eden Police Department)
Spray Cotton Mill fire (Courtesy of Eden Police Department)

Officials believe the building was unoccupied but they haven’t been able to go inside to confirm that. It’s too early to say what caused the fire,

The Spray Cotton Mill property was sold in 2017. It had been a fixture in the Eden community for over 100 years prior to that.

The City of Eden thanked the following agencies for assisting with the response: Monroeton Volunteer Fire Department, Ruffin Volunteer Fire Department, Wentworth Volunteer Fire Department, Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Madison Fire Department, Mayodan Fire Department, Oregon Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Yancey Road Volunteer Fire Department,  Stoneville Volunteer Fire Department, Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department, North West Volunteer Fire Department, Bethany Volunteer Fire Department, Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department, Jacobs Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Stokes County Volunteer Fire Department, Summerfield Volunteer Fire Department, Stokesdale Volunteer Fire Department, Leaksville Volunteer Fire Department, Draper Volunteer Fire Department, Brosville Volunteer Fire Department, Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, Cascade Volunteer Fire Department, Horse Pasture Volunteer Fire and Eden Rescue Squad.

