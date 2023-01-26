ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing

East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
EAST LANSING, MI
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
SAGINAW, MI
This Weekend in Lansing: Snowmen, Chocolate, Bourbon & More

If you've been awaiting a true Michigan winter weekend, this one's for you!. Here are some fun things to do around Lansing the weekend of January 26-29, 2023. Who doesn't love chocolate? It's a Chocolate Extravaganza this Saturday (1/28) beginning at 10am at Maple Street Mall in Mason. Indulge in a hot cocoa bar, and enjoy decadent chocolates as you shop assembled vendors.
LANSING, MI
Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan

If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
HOWELL, MI
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI
A Lansing Diner Was Voted Best In Michigan

You want breakfast all day? You got it. You want some of the best burgers or pancakes around? You got it! All you have to do is go to a diner. Diners are a classic part of Americana, and in Michigan, you'll find no shortage of them. Small towns have...
LANSING, MI
Look What This Guy Found Magnet Fishing in the Red Cedar River

I need to preface this with yes, I did need to look up what magnet fishing was, so...let's start with that. Magnet fishing is going fishing, but instead of a reel and hook, you use a strong magnet attached to the end of a rope. And instead of fish, you're on the hunt for cool objects that you can out with your magnet, things like coins, license plates, jewelry, or bikes.
EAST LANSING, MI
The 10 Best Omelettes in Lansing

When it comes to breakfast, there's one item on a breakfast menu that I order most, the omelette. I can get everything I love about breakfast in one meal. I think that "tastes" change during our lifetime. When I was a kid I was a big fan of pancakes, french toast and cinnamon rolls. There was a place back home in St. Joe called Timbers that used to serve up the best breakfasts. They opened up at 5am so the fishermen could grab a solid breakfast before heading out on Lake Michigan to fish. Yeah, I was weird, I would get up early and go have breakfast before high school.
LANSING, MI
Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing

I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
LANSING, MI
After 47 Years, Local Radio Legend Danny Stewart Calls It a Day

Danny and I met well over forty years ago and it’s been a runaway friendship ever since. Some of the best times I had in radio were working with Danny. He and I would always fill in for the morning show at WVIC whenever the regular host called in sick, or tired, or just plain sick & tired. Just about every time we did the morning show, we did many fun features, including “Stump the DJ” where we asked for classic TV, movie, or music questions from the listeners; that was always enjoyable. We never laughed so hard as when we did that show together. I’m glad I saved a stack of cassettes from those shows.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

