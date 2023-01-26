Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing
East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
This Weekend in Lansing: Snowmen, Chocolate, Bourbon & More
If you've been awaiting a true Michigan winter weekend, this one's for you!. Here are some fun things to do around Lansing the weekend of January 26-29, 2023. Who doesn't love chocolate? It's a Chocolate Extravaganza this Saturday (1/28) beginning at 10am at Maple Street Mall in Mason. Indulge in a hot cocoa bar, and enjoy decadent chocolates as you shop assembled vendors.
Did Michigan’s Oldest Hotel Serve As A Stop On The Underground Railroad?
When you're traveling and staying in a hotel you'd probably prefer to stay in one that was built more recently. Some of the obvious reasons why are that things are newer and in better condition than a place that is older and neglected. Also, it might have updated amenities that travelers want and need.
Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan
If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
Michigan High School Principal Shares Hilarious Look at What Really Happens on a Snow Day
What really happens at school when there's a snow day? Davison High School Principal Jerry Piger gives us a hilarious look behind the scenes when he has the building all to himself. With most schools in Mid-Michigan closed Wednesday (1/25) because of bad weather, Piger was able to make the...
A Lansing Diner Was Voted Best In Michigan
You want breakfast all day? You got it. You want some of the best burgers or pancakes around? You got it! All you have to do is go to a diner. Diners are a classic part of Americana, and in Michigan, you'll find no shortage of them. Small towns have...
Look What This Guy Found Magnet Fishing in the Red Cedar River
I need to preface this with yes, I did need to look up what magnet fishing was, so...let's start with that. Magnet fishing is going fishing, but instead of a reel and hook, you use a strong magnet attached to the end of a rope. And instead of fish, you're on the hunt for cool objects that you can out with your magnet, things like coins, license plates, jewelry, or bikes.
The 10 Best Omelettes in Lansing
When it comes to breakfast, there's one item on a breakfast menu that I order most, the omelette. I can get everything I love about breakfast in one meal. I think that "tastes" change during our lifetime. When I was a kid I was a big fan of pancakes, french toast and cinnamon rolls. There was a place back home in St. Joe called Timbers that used to serve up the best breakfasts. They opened up at 5am so the fishermen could grab a solid breakfast before heading out on Lake Michigan to fish. Yeah, I was weird, I would get up early and go have breakfast before high school.
Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing
I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
Poor Deer! Deer Spotted Roaming Lansing Area With a Plastic Pumpkin on Its Head
Lansing's WLNS-TV reports that the deer has been freed from the plastic pumpkin bucket. A crew from the South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery freed the animal and posted the video on Facebook. We've shared that video below. (Second video below) * * End Update * *. For weeks now,...
After 47 Years, Local Radio Legend Danny Stewart Calls It a Day
Danny and I met well over forty years ago and it’s been a runaway friendship ever since. Some of the best times I had in radio were working with Danny. He and I would always fill in for the morning show at WVIC whenever the regular host called in sick, or tired, or just plain sick & tired. Just about every time we did the morning show, we did many fun features, including “Stump the DJ” where we asked for classic TV, movie, or music questions from the listeners; that was always enjoyable. We never laughed so hard as when we did that show together. I’m glad I saved a stack of cassettes from those shows.
A Family Cat Was Shot in Grand Ledge and Now the Family is Looking for Answers
I was on Facebook when I came across a post about a family cat from Grand Ledge that left me shocked and full of sadness and rage. Warning: Details ahead about how a local cat was hurt. Brittany Rademacher and her family have a cat named Nancy. Unfortunately, Nancy was...
