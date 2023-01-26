Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Offseason evaluation of the Detroit TigersIBWAADetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Related
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Detroit
Detroit, Michigan, is a city with a rich history and culture, known for its contributions to the automobile industry, music, and architecture. While the city has had its fair share of economic struggles, it has been undergoing a resurgence in recent years, particularly in the downtown and certain neighborhood areas.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit News
Family, friends mourn slain Detroit hospital worker
Detroit -- Family, friends, and co-workers gathered Friday in a snow-covered parking lot at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit for a vigil honoring slain respiratory therapist Tracie Alexander Golden, who was fatally shot last month on her way home from work. A few dozen mourners came together for the late afternoon...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never Knew
Detroit, Michigan, is a city known for its contributions to the automobile industry and its rich musical heritage. But did you know that Detroit has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Detroit’s long history of evicting Black people for profit
There’s a human cost to the city’s failure to enforce its new right to counsel ordinance
Detroit man wins $2 million lottery prize on Christmas Eve
A Detroit man had a very merry Christmas after winning $2 million on a Michigan Lottery instant ticket Christmas Eve. The 53-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, said the win on the Jackpot Millions ticket is life-changing, according to the Michigan Lottery. "I love playing the Lottery and I...
fox2detroit.com
Sadness, outrage over Tyre Nichols beating videos by Memphis police felt from Detroiters, law enforcement
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hearts were heavy as protesters gathered in front of the Spirit of Detroit downtown Friday night in a vigil for Memphis father Tyre Nichols. "I feel like my stomach drops every single time. I feel traumatized from my own experiences with police brutality," said activist Sammy Lewis.
wrif.com
Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore
A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
Look: A Detroit Man Fires At Michigan State Police Helicopter
A man out of Detroit may be facing some serious charges, after he opened fire on a Michigan State Police helicopter. Not only did the man take shots at the helicopter with what appears to be a riffle, he also pointed a laser up at the helicopter before he brought the gun out.
Mother desperately searching for son who went missing in Detroit over the weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said she is desperate to figure out what happened to her son after he went missing over the weekend. She said Armani Kelly, 27, called her Saturday evening as he arrived to Detroit. "I try to be optimistic, but everyday that goes by it gets worse and worse," Kemp said. Kemp said Armani was supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Saturday night, but said she wasn't sure if that happened. After not hearing from Armani for 24 hours, she began to worry and then began searching for his whereabouts. Kemp said she drove more...
Arab American News
WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station
SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
Centre Daily
Couple wins ‘life-changing’ prize with Michigan Lottery ticket bought on Christmas Eve
The day before Christmas, a husband and wife went out to buy some Michigan Lottery tickets. At least one of those tickets was a $20 Jackpot Millions scratch ticket with a top prize worth $2 million. “When we got in the car after buying our tickets, I looked at the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
97.5 NOW FM
Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0