Detroit, MI

Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Detroit

Detroit, Michigan, is a city with a rich history and culture, known for its contributions to the automobile industry, music, and architecture. While the city has had its fair share of economic struggles, it has been undergoing a resurgence in recent years, particularly in the downtown and certain neighborhood areas.
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
The Detroit Free Press

Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M

A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
Detroit News

Family, friends mourn slain Detroit hospital worker

Detroit -- Family, friends, and co-workers gathered Friday in a snow-covered parking lot at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit for a vigil honoring slain respiratory therapist Tracie Alexander Golden, who was fatally shot last month on her way home from work. A few dozen mourners came together for the late afternoon...
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
wrif.com

Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore

A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
CBS Detroit

Mother desperately searching for son who went missing in Detroit over the weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said she is desperate to figure out what happened to her son after he went missing over the weekend. She said Armani Kelly, 27, called her Saturday evening as he arrived to Detroit. "I try to be optimistic, but everyday that goes by it gets worse and worse," Kemp said.   Kemp said Armani was supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Saturday night, but said she wasn't sure if that happened. After not hearing from Armani for 24 hours, she began to worry and then began searching for his whereabouts. Kemp said she drove more...
Arab American News

WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station

SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
