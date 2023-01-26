SUV collides with home in north Alabama
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A vehicle ran into the side of a home in Limestone County Wednesday.
According to East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department Captain Kasey Brown, the incident happened around 1:36 p.m. on Menefee Road, just north of Nick Davis Road.
Officials claim the vehicle was driven by an elderly woman, who thought she forgot her purse at Walmart. She then put the car in drive and “somehow accelerated into the building,” according to Brown.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Brown says the building was not the driver's home, but rather a housing complex.
