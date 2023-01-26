Read full article on original website
Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw
Zack MacEwen might want to reconsider fighting the Wild enforcer.
Blackhawks send Stauber, 2 others to IceHogs
With the Chicago Blackhawks heading into their bye week and the NHL All-Star break, the team made a series of roster moves on Sunday, sending a trio of players to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. According to the press release, the Blackhawks reassigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos and...
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The multi-point performance was the third in as many games for Giroux. He has four goals and as many assists during his four-game point streak.
Carter Hart records a shutout as Flyers win in Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) - Carter Hart made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season in the Philadelphia Flyers' 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Noah Cates had a goal and an assist, Kieffer Bellows, Owen Tippett and Tony DeAngelo also scored, and Rasmus Ristolainen added two assists. Philadelphia (21-21-9) is 7-1-1 in its last nine road games.
Postgame Report | Sabres' point streak extends to 7 games with SO loss
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Kyle Okposo could only be proud of how the Sabres gutted out a point for the seventh straight game, even if the result was not what they had hoped for. The Sabres' meeting with the Minnesota Wild was their 13th game in 22 days. They were concluding a four-game road trip that included matchups with the top two teams in the Western Conference in Dallas and Winnipeg plus two physical, defense-oriented contenders in St. Louis and Minnesota. Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson were both absent due to injuries.
CBJ recall D Jake Christiansen from AHL's Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Christiansen, 23, has collected one goal and two assists for three points with four penalty minutes and 23 shots in 25 career...
Penguins v. Sharks, Game 49; Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (24-15-9) need wins and points. On paper, they have a decided advantage against their Saturday night opponent, the San Jose Sharks (14-25-11), who are sellers ahead of the March 3 NHL trade deadline and have lost 36 of their first 50 games. The Penguins host San Jose before beginning a 10-day break, which will not end until Feb. 7.
Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-22-5) VS RED WINGS (20-18-8) 7 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders return home to host the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night, in the first game of a back-to-back set heading into the All-Star break. The Red Wings lead the season series 1-0.
Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Flyers (7:00 p.m.)
John Tortorella and his Philadelphia Flyers are visiting the Minnesota Wild, who really need a damn win. After failing to get some points against the Hurricanes, Panthers, and Lightning, the Wild are looking for a victory against a bad Flyers team. Wild vs Flyers. When: 7:00 p.m. CT. Where: Xcel...
Projected Lineup: Sabres vs. Wild
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota hosts Buffalo at 8 p.m. on Hockey Day Minnesota before the All-Star break. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. 2023 Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake celebrates community, and all that hockey brings us. by Jessi Pierce @jessi_pierce / Wild.com.
Penguins' Sidney Crosby Passes Stan Mikita on All-Time Points List
The Pittsburgh Penguins captain continues to build on his legacy.
