ST. PAUL, Minn. - Kyle Okposo could only be proud of how the Sabres gutted out a point for the seventh straight game, even if the result was not what they had hoped for. The Sabres' meeting with the Minnesota Wild was their 13th game in 22 days. They were concluding a four-game road trip that included matchups with the top two teams in the Western Conference in Dallas and Winnipeg plus two physical, defense-oriented contenders in St. Louis and Minnesota. Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson were both absent due to injuries.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO