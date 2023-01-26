Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreamsStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been namedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Dog shot in Virginia is ready to find forever home after 'miraculous' recovery
Just over a week after he was shot, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) said the German Shepherd named Luca is making miraculous progress and is ready to find his forever home.
Luca, the dog that was shot in Richmond, has found his forever home
A dog that was once facing a grim prognosis after being injured in a murder-suicide shooting in Richmond is now running, playing and will soon be looking for a new forever home.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What happened to Tracy Butler Epps? A murder. A mystery.
Tracy Butler Epps was last seen at the Henrico hotel where friends said she lived with her husband, L.C.
How she is turning her husband's death into a way to help Central Va. students
On June 16, 2022, Mike Wassmer died unexpectedly in his sleep at just 52 years old. Mike was the president of Capital One's credit card division.
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 12 localities
Masking is now recommended for 12 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Fox Elementary yard, playground reopened 11 months after fire
The rules for the playground and field are the same as before the closure -- no bikes, dogs or adult league sports -- and the playground will close each day at dusk.
BREAKING NEWS: Non-UR student found wielding a knife near Westhampton Hall
Editor's note: According to The Collegian’s style guide, The Collegian may not assume the gender of a source. While other sources have identified a gender for the source, The Collegian will refer to the source as they/them unless a gender is confirmed by the source. The content of this...
3 must-do weekend trips near Richmond
Whether you're looking for an urban getaway or adventurous retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Durham Photo: Symphony Webber/AxiosHome to North Carolina Central University and Duke University, Durham is one of North Carolina's urban gems. Here's how to spend a weekend there. Stay: A tiny farmhouse Airbnb near downtown for $96+ per night. Book here.Do:Vibe out with J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D and more musical acts during Dreamville Festival in Raleigh (about 20 miles away), April 1–2. Details.Take a gallery tour at the 21c Museum Hotel. Admission is free.Watch a Durham Bulls...
Virginia school board rejects parent’s book ban request; story has been subject to multiple takedown requests
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County School Board in Virginia voted Thursday to keep a book by a prominent Black author in circulation after evaluating a parent’s complaint that it was “inappropriate” for all grade levels. “Monster” is a 1999 novel by Walter Dean...
Cross-country killer’s Chesterfield apartment not searched by authorities
Accused cross-country killer and former Virginia law enforcement officer Austin Edwards' Chesterfield County apartment was never searched by authorities, multiple law enforcement agencies confirmed with 8News.
Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreams
Former Southampton High, VSU, & the renowned Joffrey Ballet School student began his dance journey at a young age & has since then flourished both domestically & internationally (Brazil, Colombia, &Cozumel) Source: Richmond Ballet. Though dance has brought him into the spotlight, he possesses many other talents like singing, twirling batons, acrobatics as a cheerleader, & playing the trumpet.
Henrico celebrates new firehouse in busy Staples Mill area
A new firehouse in Henrico's West End officially opened in January, allowing Henrico Fire to better serve a busy central area near Staples Mill and Parham Road.
Man arrested for murder of 23-year-old Richmond chef in Shockoe Bottom
After eight months of investigation, Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest for the homicide of a young Richmond chef who was killed in Shockoe Bottom last May.
Virginia leaders, law enforcement react to deadly assault of Tyre Nichols video
Following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month, Virginia leaders and law enforcement released statements on the tragedy.
See what's on stage in Richmond, VA
Check out the shows that are lighting up local stages this weekend or opening soon.
Community outreach group trying to stop violent crime on Richmond’s northside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People were walking through Richmond’s northside on Saturday, knocking on doors and offering up community and mental health resources. It’s all part of a new initiative to build a better relationship with residents. The people who were out knocking on doors are part of an...
‘It’s still hurtful’: Mother reflects, man accused of killing Xavier Hill arrested
The mother of Xavier Brown says she can now breathe a sigh of relief after the Richmond Police Department reported that a suspect had been arrested.
