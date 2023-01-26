ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France urges release of 7 nationals imprisoned in Iran

WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Figoi_0kS9di7S00

PARIS — (AP) — France on Thursday called for the “immediate release” of seven French nationals detained in Iran, denouncing an “unjustifiable and unacceptable” situation.

The French “hostages” in Iran include 35-year-old Louis Arnaud, foreign ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre said.

Arnaud was arrested Sept. 28 as he was traveling in Iran “for touristic reasons,” Legendre said. He is being detained in “very difficult conditions” in Tehran's Evin prison, where France’s ambassador to Iran met with him on Dec. 11, she said.

The French government had not previously made Arnaud's name public, Legendre said.

Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna discussed the detained French nationals in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Hossein Amirabdollahian, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said.

“We are especially worried about Bernard Phélan given his health condition,” Legendre said. The foreign ministry has said the French-Irish citizen, who has been detained in Iran since October, needs “appropriate medical care that is not provided” in prison.

Iran has detained a number of foreigners and dual nationals over the years, accusing them of espionage or other state security offenses and sentencing them after secretive trials in which rights groups say they are denied due process.

The families and support committees of Arnaud and other French people imprisoned in Iran, including Fariba Adelkhah, Benjamin Brière and Cécile Kohler, said they were organizing a Saturday gathering in Paris to draw attention to their cause.

Doctors Without Borders has organized a separate event in Paris that day to show support for Belgian national Olivier Vandecasteele. The aid worker, who worked for the nongovernmental organization for many years, was arrested in Tehran in February 2022.

Doctors without Borders said the conditions of his detention are putting Vandecasteele's life at risk.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

NATO chief urges Seoul to send military support to Ukraine

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday called for South Korea to provide direct military support to Ukraine, saying Kyiv is in urgent need of weapons to fight off the prolonged Russian invasion. South Korea, a growing arms exporter with the large U.S.-backed...
WGAU

Ukraine pushes for Western fighter jets after tank deals

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine won support Tuesday from Baltic nations and Poland in its quest to obtain Western fighter jets, but there were no signs that larger nations like the U.S. and Britain have changed their stance of refusing to provide warplanes to Kyiv after almost a year of battling Russia's invading forces.
WGAU

5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Fighting remained largely deadlocked Monday in eastern Ukraine where Russian shelling killed five civilians over the past day, according to Ukrainian officials, as the warring sides sized up their needs for renewed military pushes expected in coming weeks. The casualties included a woman...
WGAU

US accuses Russia of endangering nuclear arms control treaty

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Russia's refusal to allow on-the-ground inspections to resume is endangering the New START nuclear treaty and U.S.-Russian arms control overall, the Biden administration charged on Tuesday. The finding was delivered to Congress and summarized in a statement by the State Department. It follows months...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Blinken calls for Israel-Palestinian calm seem to fall flat

JERUSALEM — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a two-day visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank Tuesday with little to show for his renewed appeals for Israeli-Palestinian calm amid an alarming spike of violence. Blinken met Tuesday with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas...
WGAU

Talk of fighter jets for Kyiv puts strains on Western unity

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's push for fighter jets to help beat back Russia's invasion force risks straining the unity of Ukraine's Western allies, amid fears that the move could escalate the nearly year-long conflict and draw them deeper into the war. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov...
WGAU

Greek opposition to boycott parliament over wiretap scandal

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece’s main opposition party said Tuesday that it won't participate in parliamentary votes until a general election is held later this year, in response to the alleged wiretapping of senior officials by the state intelligence service. “We will not legitimize the legislative...
WGAU

US blocks export license renewals for China's Huawei

BEIJING — (AP) — China's government accused Washington on Tuesday of pursuing "technology hegemony," as the United States has begun stepping up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking access to American suppliers. The Biden administration has stopped approving renewal of licenses to some U.S. companies that have...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Church of England sheds light on 'shameful' slave trade ties

LONDON — (AP) — Three centuries ago, an enslaved person in Virginia wrote to a leader of the Church of England, begging to be released from “this cruel bondage.” There was no reply from the church, which at the time was accumulating a tidy profit from the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy