Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Amid low rankings, Indiana eyes $240M increase in public health spending | News
INDIANAPOLIS — 35. 38. 41. 40. 41. 13. No, these aren’t this week’s Powerball numbers. They’re the state of Indiana’s numerous well being rankings — psychological well being, toddler mortality, early grownup mortality, weight problems, smoking and suicide, respectively — based on US Information and World Report’s 2021 “Finest States” rankings.
Is it illegal to warm up your car in Indiana?
With cold weather hitting the country this week — especially in the Midwest — drivers may want to warm up their vehicles before they hit the roads. But is that legal?
Counterfeiters Scam Hoosiers with Fake ‘Motion Picture’ $100 Bills
"Hello good sir, I would like to pay with my money from the 'Motion Picture' bank." That is what I hear in my head when I see that someone has actually used this counterfeit one-hundred-dollar bill to pay for their stuff. Example of a Counterfeit $100 Bill from Mt. Vernon,...
wbiw.com
Light Goose Conservation Order permits available from Feb. 13 until March 31
INDIANA – From Feb. 13 to March 31, you can apply for a free permit to participate in Indiana’s Light Goose Conservation Order. Legal species include snow geese and Ross’ geese (white and blue phases of both species are legal). You must have an Indiana hunting license...
Times-Union Newspaper
Secretary Of Commerce Says Indiana A ‘Strong Competitor’ Economically
WINONA LAKE - Bradley B. Chambers is paid $0.99 a year to serve as the secretary of commerce for the state of Indiana. “When Governor (Eric) Holcomb asked him to do the job, I think he said no a dozen times or so, but then when he said yes, he said just pay me a dollar a year, preserve the state’s assets,” Lake City Bank President and CEO David Findlay said when introducing Chambers. “And then, the most important thing and value to us in the business community is that he is a lifelong entrepreneur.”
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
wrtv.com
Public health officials gather at the statehouse to encourage the passage of Holcomb's public health plan
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana ranks near the bottom of the list in several public health categories. Governor Eric Holcomb wants to invest $240 million into public health across the state. He and the Indiana Department of Health say that would allow local health departments to tailor programming to their needs.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Bill would make secretly tracking someone illegal in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — State legislators have filed multiple bills that would make tracking someone with a GPS device without their knowledge a crime in Indiana. The legislation is motivated by escalating cases of stalking and domestic violence using tracking devices like Apple AirTags. Senate Bill 83 would create the crime...
wbiw.com
Indiana Chamber’s work and learn Indiana to hold Inaugural Work-Based Learning Summit
INDIANAPOLIS — Work-based learning is now a key component in building and diversifying Indiana’s talent pipeline, which is critical to moving the state forward. Work and Learn Indiana’s inaugural Work-Based Learning IMPACT Summit, hosted on February 21 at the Ritz Charles in Carmel, will serve as a convening of best practices in this talent area and spur the sharing of ideas toward growth and partnership within the workforce and education.
wfyi.org
Committee passes bill to give Hoosiers more control over the personal data companies keep
Hoosiers would have a lot more control over the data companies keep on them under legislation unanimously approved by a Senate committee Thursday. The bill, SB 5, would require companies to respond to consumers regarding their personal data. That includes finding out what data the companies have, correcting inaccurate information and deleting data, if requested.
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
wbiw.com
Nick Wilson is District 6 Conservation Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Nick Wilson has been selected as the 2022 District 6 Officer of the Year. District 6 includes Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Shelby, Johnson, Morgan, Bartholomew, Brown, and Monroe counties. Wilson is assigned to Hendricks County where he has served since 2018. Before transferring, he served...
wbiw.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA announces affordable housing investment
INDIANA – Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) Board of Directors today announced the recipients of the 2023 Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, which is used to incentivize private developers to fund the construction, acquisition, and rehabilitation of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana.
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita continues his fight against woke ESG agendas — this time helping to lead a multistate lawsuit
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita today continued his leadership in the fight against ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investment. He announced that Indiana is part of a 25-state lawsuit against the Biden administration over a Department of Labor (DOL) rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct clients’ money toward this discredited strategy instead of rightly exercising their fiduciary duty to maximize financial return for retirement account holders.
wbiw.com
Small businesses can now register for the Digital Ready Businesses program to learn online tools and services to grow their businesses
INDIANA – The Purdue Extension Digital Ready Businesses program is designed to help small businesses learn to leverage online tools and services to grow their business. Workshops are designed to take about an hour and include a presentation from a trained Extension educator, activities, handouts, and more. Register for...
There’s One Spot in Indiana That Stays 56 Degrees All Year Long
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon to experience them. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.
Comments / 0