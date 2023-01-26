Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Veteran Texas Chiropractor Talks About Deploying to Rescue Navy SEAL Marcus LuttrellDr. Rob GarciaConroe, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Related
Oscar Johnson Jr. Community Center scheduled to open in 2023
Read below for the latest news on the Oscar Johnson Community Center. (Rendering courtesy city of Conroe) Conroe Mayor Jody Czajkoski said he is excited for the new Oscar Johnson Community Center on Foster Drive to be finished for the community. According to Czajkoski, the new center is needed to...
Katy considers future land use, continued development ahead of finalized comprehensive plan
Gary Mitchell, president of planning firm Kendig Keast Collaborative, presented results from the Future City phase of developing the city of Katy's 2040 comprehensive plan at a Jan. 24 special meeting between City Council and the city planning and zoning commission. (Courtesy City of Katy) The city of Katy is...
5 more Fort Bend ISD campuses pass safety audit
A total of 22 Fort Bend ISD campuses have received audits. (Courtesy Pexels) Five more Fort Bend ISD campuses received state intruder detection audits since December, which all passed with no findings. FBISD police Chief David Rider provided the update to the board of trustees during its Jan. 23 meeting.
Harris County ESD 11 nears completion of second phase of construction for new campus in Spring
Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11's new 911 call center, which was included in the first phase of construction for the district's new 43-acre campus, has been fully operational since April. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners are projecting a Feb. 28 grand opening...
$450,000 houses: A look into January's featured neighborhood
A house located at 16322 Tulipan Spring Trail. (Courtesy HAR) Located near the intersection of West Lake Houston and Madera Run parkways, The Groves is a master-planned community featuring 2,200 single-family homes at build-out and a slate of amenities including parks, trails and a lifestyle center, among others. Median home...
Shiba Liquor now open on Grant Road in Cypress
Shiba Liquor is located on Grant Road in Cypress. (Rendering courtesy Shiba Liquor) Shiba Liquor opened in January at 12634 Grant Road, Ste. A, Cypress, offering beer, wine, liquor, mixers, snacks, party supplies, bar accessories and gifts. 346-808-7571. www.shibaliquor.com. Danica joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in 2016. As...
Texas Parks & Wildlife awards over $9.8 million to enhance local parks
Under the Local Park Grant Program, Missouri City received a $750,000 nonurban outdoor grant for its Freedom Tree Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, a pergola, a multiuse trail, a labyrinth, interpretive signage, native landscaping and more. (Courtesy city of Missouri City) Local governments across Texas were awarded funds...
City of Humble eyes downtown revitalization project in 2023
In January 2020, the city held the first of several planned workshops to discuss revitalizing the downtown area, but those efforts were ultimately put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andy Li/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Humble will look to begin work on its long-planned downtown revitalization project...
Conroe's director of capital projects and transportation resigns
Capital Projects and Transportation Director Thomas Woolley resigned Jan. 24 (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) During a special meeting Jan. 24, the Conroe City Council unanimously accepted the resignation of Thomas Woolley, the city's director of capital projects and transportation. According to a Jan. 25 release from the city, the city administrator's...
D'Agostino to complete final multifamily project in Conroe's City Place development
City Place Phase 2, a 272-unit garden-style apartment complex, will open in November. (Design Rendering Courtesy D'Agostino Companies) City Place, a 65-acre mixed-use development on the northwest quadrant of I-45 and League Line Road in Conroe, is in the final stages of development. According to the website of developer D'Agostino...
Humble City Council honors first responders for 2022 tornado response
Representatives from the North Hollow Homeowner’s Association presented city of Humble emergency responders with a plaque in honor of their response to the tornado that hit the city in January 2022. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Representatives from the North Hollow Homeowner’s Association presented city of Humble emergency responders with a...
Country living and a $1B investment: Residents speak at packed town hall for sugar char house development
A new development firm, PUMA, has announced plans to redevelop the historic Imperial Char House in Sugar Land. (Community Impact file photo) Country living was the primary concern of the 30 or so residents who attended a Sugar Land town hall meeting Jan. 24 regarding the development of an activity center in the Imperial Historic District by PUMA Development.
Katy ISD approves 2024-25 instructional calendar, makes amendments to 2023-24 calendar
Katy ISD board of trustees reviewed and approved the 2024-25 instructional calendar and minor changes to the 2023-24 calendar at a Jan. 23 meeting. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) At a Katy ISD school board meeting Jan. 23, trustees approved the instructional calendar for the 2024-25 school year. The instructional calendar lists...
Shenandoah City Council discusses December 'brown water' incident, new city signage
The Shenandoah City Council gave their input on new signage to be built along the northbound and southbound I-45 feeders and discussed the brown water incident that occurred on Dec. 31. (Community Impact staff) At its first meeting of the year on Jan. 25, the Shenandoah City Council discussed new...
New medical offices underway in The Woodlands area
Creekside Park Medical Plaza was under construction as of early 2023. (Rendering courtesy Caldwell Cos.) As of the fourth quarter of 2022, three new medical office buildings were under construction in The Woodlands area. Physicians Centre at Vision Park at 18354 I-45 S., Shenandoah, was completing a 50,400-square-foot facility, according...
Discover April Sound, the featured neighborhood for January
The featured neighborhood for January is April Sound. (Courtesy Canva) Year over year in December, data shows the median price of homes sold rose in all eight Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes with Montgomery ZIP code 77356 seeing the biggest jump. As prices trended up, the number of homes sold...
New retail center to start construction south of Pearland this year
The upcoming retail center Meridiana Marketplace will be on the southeast corner of Hwy. 6 and Meridiana Parkway. (Rendering courtesy Gulf Coast Commercial Group) Meridiana Marketplace, a retail center to be built at 19710 Hwy. 6 near Manvel High School, is anticipated to begin construction in the spring and has acquired its first two leases.
46 new restaurants that opened in 2022 in The Woodlands area or are coming in 2023
Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) The Woodlands area has seen the opening of several restaurants in 2022 and a few more have already announced plans for 2023. These listings are not comprehensive. B : Breakfast/brunch. H: Happy hour. K: Kids menu. Average entree...
Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery now open in Conroe
Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery opened in January in Conroe. (Courtesy Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery) Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery opened in January at Conroe Shopping Center at 2206 I-45 N., Conroe, according to a release. The business is a gym and recovery center that is equipped with classic gym equipment, such as cardio machines, strength, free weights and a stretch area as well as an infrared sauna.
Fort Bend County applies for $435K in funds for veterans assistance
Fort Bend County Social Services submitted an application to the Texas Veterans Commission for $435,000 in funds for veterans financial and mental health assistance during fiscal year 2023-24. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) At a Jan. 24 meeting, Fort Bend County commissioners approved an application to the Texas Veterans Commission to provide...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0