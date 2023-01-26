ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

Harris County ESD 11 nears completion of second phase of construction for new campus in Spring

Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11's new 911 call center, which was included in the first phase of construction for the district's new 43-acre campus, has been fully operational since April. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners are projecting a Feb. 28 grand opening...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Shiba Liquor now open on Grant Road in Cypress

Shiba Liquor is located on Grant Road in Cypress. (Rendering courtesy Shiba Liquor) Shiba Liquor opened in January at 12634 Grant Road, Ste. A, Cypress, offering beer, wine, liquor, mixers, snacks, party supplies, bar accessories and gifts. 346-808-7571. www.shibaliquor.com. Danica joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in 2016. As...
CYPRESS, TX
Country living and a $1B investment: Residents speak at packed town hall for sugar char house development

A new development firm, PUMA, has announced plans to redevelop the historic Imperial Char House in Sugar Land. (Community Impact file photo) Country living was the primary concern of the 30 or so residents who attended a Sugar Land town hall meeting Jan. 24 regarding the development of an activity center in the Imperial Historic District by PUMA Development.
SUGAR LAND, TX
New medical offices underway in The Woodlands area

Creekside Park Medical Plaza was under construction as of early 2023. (Rendering courtesy Caldwell Cos.) As of the fourth quarter of 2022, three new medical office buildings were under construction in The Woodlands area. Physicians Centre at Vision Park at 18354 I-45 S., Shenandoah, was completing a 50,400-square-foot facility, according...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery now open in Conroe

Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery opened in January in Conroe. (Courtesy Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery) Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery opened in January at Conroe Shopping Center at 2206 I-45 N., Conroe, according to a release. The business is a gym and recovery center that is equipped with classic gym equipment, such as cardio machines, strength, free weights and a stretch area as well as an infrared sauna.
CONROE, TX
