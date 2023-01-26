ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

wcti12.com

Construction underway on new playground at Lenoir County parks

KINSTON, Lenoir County — New playgrounds are being built in Kinston at Fairfield Park and Bill Fay Park. The community was invited to join city leaders and construction crews as the equipment was installed at Fairfield Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The old playground equipment was removed in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Beaufort County man arrested on trafficking charges

WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — Jimmy Lewis, 33, was arrested by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and charges included Trafficking in Cocaine. According to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 20, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Jimmy Lewis, 33 years of age, of 408 East 6th Street in Washington. Lewis was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested, charged with having drugs within 1,000 feet of daycare

BERTIE COUNTY — Deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff's Office, along with officers from NC Alcohol Law Enforcement, arrested 30-year-old Malik Dhyshine Edwards of Williamston. Law enforcement seized 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Edwards was charged with:. Possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

K-9 senses lead to felony drug charges for Dover man

A Dover man is behind bars after Echo, a Craven County Sheriff's Office K-9, alerted authorities to the presence of drugs in a vehicle. According to a release from the office, on Jan. 26, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau conducted a traffic stop on N.C. 55 Highway in Cove City, N.C. During the traffic stop, K-9 Echo alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
DOVER, NC
wcti12.com

Mt. Olive Children's Advocacy Center has ribbon-cutting ceremony

MOUNT OLIVE, Duplin/Wayne Counties — A new Children's Advocacy Center has opened it's doors in Mt. Olive. A ribbon cutting took place Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, where ECU officials and representatives from Wayne and Duplin Counties unveiled the new facility. CAC's Coordinator, Bryant Gibson, said the lack of local...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
wcti12.com

Home of the Brave: ENC airports vital to training for military

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA — The mission of our armed forces is to be battle ready at a moment's notice. That means constant training on the ground and in the air. It’s not unusual to see some pretty cool aircraft flying around Eastern North Carolina airports. The Marines, Navy,...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Grifton man arrested on heroin, cocaine charges, under $250,000 bond

GRIFTON, Pitt County — A Grifton man was arrested and charged with heroin and cocaine possession after an investigation by law enforcement. Five count possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin (roughly 52.5 grams) Two counts possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine (22.3 grams) Maintaining...
GRIFTON, NC
WNCT

Arrest made in Kinston after reports of gunfire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston teen has been arrested after a report of shots fired on Monday. Kinston police responded to the area of Mitchell Wooten Apartments at around 12:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police said several shell casings were found on the ground and at least one apartment had been […]
KINSTON, NC

