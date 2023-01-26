Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Construction underway on new playground at Lenoir County parks
KINSTON, Lenoir County — New playgrounds are being built in Kinston at Fairfield Park and Bill Fay Park. The community was invited to join city leaders and construction crews as the equipment was installed at Fairfield Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The old playground equipment was removed in...
wcti12.com
Greene County leaders concerned about community with closing of ECU Health clinics
GREENE COUNTY — ECU Health announced that five of their clinic sites would be closing their doors, sending patients elsewhere for treatment. Those locations include Williamston, Jacksonville, Wilson, Aurora and Snow Hill. Jenny Harris said she's been coming to the ECU Health Family Medicine for some time now. She...
wcti12.com
Beaufort County man arrested on trafficking charges
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — Jimmy Lewis, 33, was arrested by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and charges included Trafficking in Cocaine. According to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 20, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Jimmy Lewis, 33 years of age, of 408 East 6th Street in Washington. Lewis was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged with having drugs within 1,000 feet of daycare
BERTIE COUNTY — Deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff's Office, along with officers from NC Alcohol Law Enforcement, arrested 30-year-old Malik Dhyshine Edwards of Williamston. Law enforcement seized 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Edwards was charged with:. Possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance...
wcti12.com
Two men convicted, sentenced on charges related to overdose death of Onslow County man
ONSLOW COUNTY — Two men have been convicted and sentenced to prison after the Feb. 12, 2020 death of Onslow County man Paul Disorbo. Law enforcement responded to 1312 Wolf Swamp Road that day after roommates of Disorbo reported finding him not breathing. Disorbo was taken to Onslow Memorial...
wcti12.com
K-9 senses lead to felony drug charges for Dover man
A Dover man is behind bars after Echo, a Craven County Sheriff's Office K-9, alerted authorities to the presence of drugs in a vehicle. According to a release from the office, on Jan. 26, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau conducted a traffic stop on N.C. 55 Highway in Cove City, N.C. During the traffic stop, K-9 Echo alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
wcti12.com
One person injured, five-foot python killed in Duplin County vehicle crash
SARECTA, Duplin County — The Sarecta Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. One patients was still in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Fire crews then found a five-foot python stuck underneath the vehicle. The snake died after being...
wcti12.com
Mt. Olive Children's Advocacy Center has ribbon-cutting ceremony
MOUNT OLIVE, Duplin/Wayne Counties — A new Children's Advocacy Center has opened it's doors in Mt. Olive. A ribbon cutting took place Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, where ECU officials and representatives from Wayne and Duplin Counties unveiled the new facility. CAC's Coordinator, Bryant Gibson, said the lack of local...
wcti12.com
Home of the Brave: ENC airports vital to training for military
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA — The mission of our armed forces is to be battle ready at a moment's notice. That means constant training on the ground and in the air. It’s not unusual to see some pretty cool aircraft flying around Eastern North Carolina airports. The Marines, Navy,...
wcti12.com
Grifton man arrested on heroin, cocaine charges, under $250,000 bond
GRIFTON, Pitt County — A Grifton man was arrested and charged with heroin and cocaine possession after an investigation by law enforcement. Five count possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin (roughly 52.5 grams) Two counts possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine (22.3 grams) Maintaining...
Arrest made in Kinston after reports of gunfire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston teen has been arrested after a report of shots fired on Monday. Kinston police responded to the area of Mitchell Wooten Apartments at around 12:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police said several shell casings were found on the ground and at least one apartment had been […]
Comments / 0