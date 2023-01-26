WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — Jimmy Lewis, 33, was arrested by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and charges included Trafficking in Cocaine. According to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 20, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Jimmy Lewis, 33 years of age, of 408 East 6th Street in Washington. Lewis was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

