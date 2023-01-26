ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Tommy Paul’s girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, steals show with sweet Australian Open moment

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30s9Q8_0kS9cg6X00

Tommy Paul celebrated a career milestone on Wednesday with his most loyal supporter.

Shortly after defeating fellow American Ben Shelton to reach the semifinals of this year’s Australian Open, the 25-year-old Paul shared a sweet embrace with his girlfriend, influencer Paige Lorenze, as captured on camera.

In the footage, Paul — who has been linked to Lorenze, also 25, since October, per reports — can be seen hugging his lady love in a backstage area, where he was also joined by his mom and Shelton, 20.

Wholesome moments for team @TommyPaul1 …ft. @BenShelton 🥹 #AusOpen #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/XK0y3tOe4c

— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2023

Paul, currently ranked No. 35 in the world, will next face Novak Djokovic on Friday in the semifinals. And when the New Jersey native does take the court to face Djokovic, a 21-time Grand Slam champion, Lorenze will likely be cheering him on nearby.

The founder of Dairy Boy, a brand of apparel and accessories made for someone “who shamelessly enjoys life’s simple pleasures and embraces what makes them happy,” Lorenze is a social media sensation who boasts nearly 600,000 followers between her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

In recent weeks, Lorenze has given fans a glimpse at her Australian Open experience, chronicling her days at the beach in Melbourne , as well as cozy dinner dates.

@paigelorenze

Australian Open 🤍🇦🇺

♬ Still Beating – Mac DeMarco
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrTuh_0kS9cg6X00
Paige Lorenze is seen watching Tommy Paul’s match against Ben Shelton at the Australian Open on Jan. 25, 2023.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2Jxb_0kS9cg6X00
Paige Lorenze and Tommy Paul in Miami.
Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Recently, Lorenze posted a TikTok video of herself out and about as Paul sat on a bench nearby, unaware that the cameras were rolling.

“Tommy didn’t know I was making a video,” Lorenze captioned the clip , which featured the couples kissing in the video’s final moments.

Although this week has been momentous for Paul, it’s also been memorable for Lorenze, as she celebrated her birthday Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D495c_0kS9cg6X00
Paige Lorenze and Tommy Paul
Instagram/Tommy Paul
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gj9fH_0kS9cg6X00
The social media sensation boasts more nearly 600,000 followers between her Instagram and TikTok pages.
Instagram/Paige Lorenze

“Happy birthday to the birthday bean,” Paul gushed on Instagram in a sweet tribute. “Just some of my favorites with you.”

Lorenze then responded, “I love you so much!!!!”

Prior to her romance with Paul, Lorenze dated “Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron and country singer Morgan Wallen . She was once linked to embattled actor Armie Hammer, previously accusing “The Social Network” actor of abuse , which he denied.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Logan Paul, Ricochet stun pro wrestling fans with electric Royal Rumble moment

It’s been months since Logan Paul was in a wrestling ring because he was recovering from a torn ACL. On Saturday night, the YouTube star made his return to WWE in the 30-man Royal Rumble match and had an electric moment with fellow high-flyer Ricochet. Paul entered the match as the 29th participant. He entered the ring, and he was immediately met with punches from Austin Theory, Seth Rollins and Ricochet. Paul was able to battle out of that and avoid elimination from big man Braun Strowman. Paul, at one point, was on the apron and in dangerous territory and could have been eliminated if someone pushed...
Tyla

Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
HollywoodLife

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos

Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
New York Post

NJ dad suing to recoup $76K from wedding photographer for daughter’s lavish day

This was hardly a picture perfect wedding. A New Jersey dad was forced to replace the photographer for his daughter’s lavish nuptials at the last minute — and wants his $76,000 payment back. Dr. Amit Patel, 59, scrambled and found another pro to take pictures as daughter Anisha, 28, married Arjun Mehta in a four-day celebration in Turkey that took a year of planning and included 250 guests, 13 custom outfits for the bride, and a feature in Vogue. The festivities included saxophonists playing music on the beach, a Turkish themed-night which mimicked a local bazaar and included traditional music,...
New York Post

Yoko Ono claims she takes 4-mile walks — despite being ‘wheelchair-bound’

Yoko Ono goes for 4-mile walks to beat depression. The 89-year-old widow of The Beatles’ John Lennon — who is said to be struggling with mobility issues — shared the practice she follows to keep a clear mind. “There’s something I do to get out of depression. I walk about 80 city blocks,” Ono, who lives in New York City, tweeted on Wednesday. “That gives me a real high.” The average length of a north-south block in Manhattan runs approximately 264 feet, which means there are about 20 blocks per mile, according to StreetEasy. That means Ono’s routine hot girl walks would be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Tom Verlaine, frontman for rock band Television, dead at 73

Tom Verlaine, the frontman and guitarist for the rock band Television, died Saturday in Manhattan following a “brief illness.” He was 73 years old. Verlaine’s death was announced by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of fellow musician Patti Smith. “Dearest Tom. The love is immense and forever,” Paris Smith wrote in an Instagram post. “My heart is too intensely full to share everything now, and finding the words is too deep of a struggle.” Patti Smith and Verlaine had dated when they were “in the emerging New York Punk scene,” according to the Guardian. The two collaborated many times over the years,...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
173K+
Followers
76K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy