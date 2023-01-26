Read full article on original website
beckersspine.com
Alabama hospital opens orthopedic center
Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Ala. opened a new orthopedic center, The Paradise reported Jan. 26. The orthopedic center is on the hospital's second floor and is led by Sean Owen, MD. Dr. Owen earned his medical degree at Drexler University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and completed his...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Medical Center reclassifies from urban hospital to rural
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva is reclassified from an urban hospital to now being a rural hospital. “It opens up a lot of opportunities for us to qualify for rural funding,” Janet Smith, CEO of the Wiregrass Medical Center, said. Smith said this is...
wdhn.com
A sensory room for students at Dothan Prep
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Students at Dothan Preparatory Academy now have a place to go if they need to take a break from the school day. It’s called a sensory room. “It’s a room where the kids can go for a calm down area,” Dothan Prep, Special Education Teacher Briana Gibson said. “If they are getting frustrated or if they just need to let off some steam or if they just want to socialize and collaborate with their peers on social skills. This area was designed for them.”
Alabama church splitting from United Methodist Church following vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination. On Jan. 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
wdhn.com
Hartford family needs help after fire
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Zachary Miller and his mother Debra had a hard time putting words together after the home that they were raised in and currently live in was damaged by fire last weekend. “We’re holding together we had our moments where we have our crying spells, we...
wdhn.com
Kitchen fire forces family out of their home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan family was forced out of their home after the kitchen area caught fire Saturday afternoon. Dothan Fire was called to the 800 block of Memphis Street in Dothan for what was called in as a stove fire. When crews arrived, they saw flames...
wdhn.com
First wrestler in Dothan city history signs scholarship
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s a historic day in Dothan as an athlete signed to wrestle in college for the first time in the city’s history. Tristin Robinson of Northside Methodist Academy will soon join the Huntingdon Hawks wrestling program. Robinson started wrestling three years ago when...
Andalusia Star News
REMEMBER WHEN: Remembering Dan Shehan
The passing of outstanding citizens should never go unnoticed. This is the case in the death of one we learned of recently. Many friends were saddened when we heard the news of Mr. Dan Shehan who left the surly bonds of life on this earth just after the new year. He had been a charter member of the Covington Historical Society. This is my feeble attempt to honor and remember the life of my dear friend whom I and others admired so much.
wtvy.com
New church launches in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new church is launching in Dothan. The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. live on their YouTube. Pastor Jennifer Ulysse said their motto is, “It’s about relationship, not religion.”...
Andalusia Star News
Unemployment rises slightly in Covington County
The December preliminary unemployment rate for Covington County edged up slightly over November’s, from 2.3 to 2.4 percent. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, Covington County had a civilian workforce of 15,443 in December. The county’s unemployment rate was also up from the same month in 2021 when it stood at 2.2 percent.
wdhn.com
Fort Rucker may take on new name this year
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN) — New details have come out regarding when Fort Rucker might officially become Fort Novosel. The Deputy to the Garrison Commander says it won’t be an overnight process, but it may happen this spring. Deputy to the Garrison Commander John Watson says the actual...
wtvy.com
Student cites claims of pregnancy discrimination against Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced the resolution of an investigation into whether Troy University in Alabama responded to a student’s requests for pregnancy-related adjustments during the 2020-21 school year in a manner that complied with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).
wdhn.com
Opp Middle School building improvements
OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — One school district in the western Wiregrass is using its federal COVID dollars to do long-anticipated building improvements. Without the federal dollars, Opp City School’s Superintendent says they would have a difficult time doing these upgrades. Opp City School’s Superintendent Michael Smithart says the...
wtvy.com
Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday. The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area. The driveway will be...
wdhn.com
A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
Andalusia Star News
Mancil introduced as new rector at St. Mary’s Episcopal
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church of Andalusia recently welcomed Eric Mancil as its new rector and the church’s first priest since Cindy Howard retired in early 2021. Although Mancil grew up in Enterprise, he was born in Andalusia with family in the area. He attended LBW Community College for a year and met his wife, Chelsea. They transferred to Auburn University, where he received his degree in Music Education. He taught music for six years before joining the seminary and becoming a priest.
wdhn.com
Fire burns Dothan grocery and ministry
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a structure fire on North Range Street in Dothan on Thursday night. Dothan Fire was dispatched to the building that is home to Total Deliverance Ministries and McGriff Grocery at 10:31 p.m. Fire crews...
wdhn.com
Vacant home catches fire in Downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Fire Crews rushed to a structure fire in downtown Dothan on Saturday night because they were told over the scanner that smoke was coming from the roof of the home and that there may be a homeless person inside. When crews arrived at the home...
Two dead in fire in Esto
ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
Andalusia Star News
Covington County jury finds McKenzie man guilty in 2018 murder case
A Covington County jury deliberated for less than 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon before pronouncing Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie, guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Josha James Mount, also of Butler County. Mount’s body was found in the edge of the woods near Hayslette’s Bridge in the north end of Covington County on August 3, 2018.
