The passing of outstanding citizens should never go unnoticed. This is the case in the death of one we learned of recently. Many friends were saddened when we heard the news of Mr. Dan Shehan who left the surly bonds of life on this earth just after the new year. He had been a charter member of the Covington Historical Society. This is my feeble attempt to honor and remember the life of my dear friend whom I and others admired so much.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO