Opp, AL

beckersspine.com

Alabama hospital opens orthopedic center

Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Ala. opened a new orthopedic center, The Paradise reported Jan. 26. The orthopedic center is on the hospital's second floor and is led by Sean Owen, MD. Dr. Owen earned his medical degree at Drexler University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and completed his...
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Medical Center reclassifies from urban hospital to rural

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva is reclassified from an urban hospital to now being a rural hospital. “It opens up a lot of opportunities for us to qualify for rural funding,” Janet Smith, CEO of the Wiregrass Medical Center, said. Smith said this is...
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

A sensory room for students at Dothan Prep

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Students at Dothan Preparatory Academy now have a place to go if they need to take a break from the school day. It’s called a sensory room. “It’s a room where the kids can go for a calm down area,” Dothan Prep, Special Education Teacher Briana Gibson said. “If they are getting frustrated or if they just need to let off some steam or if they just want to socialize and collaborate with their peers on social skills. This area was designed for them.”
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Alabama church splitting from United Methodist Church following vote

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination.  On Jan. 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Hartford family needs help after fire

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Zachary Miller and his mother Debra had a hard time putting words together after the home that they were raised in and currently live in was damaged by fire last weekend. “We’re holding together we had our moments where we have our crying spells, we...
HARTFORD, AL
wdhn.com

Kitchen fire forces family out of their home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan family was forced out of their home after the kitchen area caught fire Saturday afternoon. Dothan Fire was called to the 800 block of Memphis Street in Dothan for what was called in as a stove fire. When crews arrived, they saw flames...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

First wrestler in Dothan city history signs scholarship

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s a historic day in Dothan as an athlete signed to wrestle in college for the first time in the city’s history. Tristin Robinson of Northside Methodist Academy will soon join the Huntingdon Hawks wrestling program. Robinson started wrestling three years ago when...
DOTHAN, AL
Andalusia Star News

REMEMBER WHEN: Remembering Dan Shehan

The passing of outstanding citizens should never go unnoticed. This is the case in the death of one we learned of recently. Many friends were saddened when we heard the news of Mr. Dan Shehan who left the surly bonds of life on this earth just after the new year. He had been a charter member of the Covington Historical Society. This is my feeble attempt to honor and remember the life of my dear friend whom I and others admired so much.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

New church launches in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new church is launching in Dothan. The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. live on their YouTube. Pastor Jennifer Ulysse said their motto is, “It’s about relationship, not religion.”...
DOTHAN, AL
Andalusia Star News

Unemployment rises slightly in Covington County

The December preliminary unemployment rate for Covington County edged up slightly over November’s, from 2.3 to 2.4 percent. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, Covington County had a civilian workforce of 15,443 in December. The county’s unemployment rate was also up from the same month in 2021 when it stood at 2.2 percent.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Fort Rucker may take on new name this year

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN) — New details have come out regarding when Fort Rucker might officially become Fort Novosel. The Deputy to the Garrison Commander says it won’t be an overnight process, but it may happen this spring. Deputy to the Garrison Commander John Watson says the actual...
FORT RUCKER, AL
wtvy.com

Student cites claims of pregnancy discrimination against Troy University

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced the resolution of an investigation into whether Troy University in Alabama responded to a student’s requests for pregnancy-related adjustments during the 2020-21 school year in a manner that complied with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Opp Middle School building improvements

OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — One school district in the western Wiregrass is using its federal COVID dollars to do long-anticipated building improvements. Without the federal dollars, Opp City School’s Superintendent says they would have a difficult time doing these upgrades. Opp City School’s Superintendent Michael Smithart says the...
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday. The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area. The driveway will be...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
TROY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Mancil introduced as new rector at St. Mary’s Episcopal

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church of Andalusia recently welcomed Eric Mancil as its new rector and the church’s first priest since Cindy Howard retired in early 2021. Although Mancil grew up in Enterprise, he was born in Andalusia with family in the area. He attended LBW Community College for a year and met his wife, Chelsea. They transferred to Auburn University, where he received his degree in Music Education. He taught music for six years before joining the seminary and becoming a priest.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wdhn.com

Fire burns Dothan grocery and ministry

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a structure fire on North Range Street in Dothan on Thursday night. Dothan Fire was dispatched to the building that is home to Total Deliverance Ministries and McGriff Grocery at 10:31 p.m. Fire crews...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Vacant home catches fire in Downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Fire Crews rushed to a structure fire in downtown Dothan on Saturday night because they were told over the scanner that smoke was coming from the roof of the home and that there may be a homeless person inside. When crews arrived at the home...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Two dead in fire in Esto

ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
ESTO, FL
Andalusia Star News

Covington County jury finds McKenzie man guilty in 2018 murder case

A Covington County jury deliberated for less than 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon before pronouncing Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie, guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Josha James Mount, also of Butler County. Mount’s body was found in the edge of the woods near Hayslette’s Bridge in the north end of Covington County on August 3, 2018.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL

