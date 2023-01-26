With 13 wins in their last 20 tries, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been garnering national attention, of late, and they’re starting to hear and feel it, too. The team has seen an offensive resurgence in 2023 and now stands at 9-4 on the year. The crowds in Paycom Center have been larger and louder, and more and more voices league wide are starting to catch on to what’s brewing in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO