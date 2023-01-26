ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Centre Daily

Fred VanVleet Changes Agents Before Trade Deadline

The most interesting team to watch at the NBA Trade Deadline will be the Toronto Raptors. There is a chance the team will have a complete firesale with players like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby available. What makes the deadline even more interesting is the fact that Fred...
Centre Daily

Miami Heat’s Omer Yurtseven And Udonis Haslem Receive NBA All-Star Votes

A lot was made about Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo getting no love from fan during the NBA All-Star voting. The same case could also be made about the player part of the process after their votes were revealed. Heat center Omer Yurtseven received three votes from players while forward Udonis Haslem had two.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Without Luka Doncic, Mavs face Jazz, Lauri Markkanen

A potential matchup of two of the best European players in the NBA will not happen Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Luka Doncic, the Slovenian superstar who was just voted in as a 2023 NBA All-Star starter, was ruled out for the Dallas Mavericks' game against the host Utah Jazz and Finnish big man Lauri Markkanen.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

NBA-leading Celtics outlast LeBron, Lakers 125-121 in OT

Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying 3-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Doc Rivers: 76ers Were on ‘Wrong Side’ of Emotions vs. Nets

Wednesday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets didn’t feel like a normal late January game. Instead, it had the intensity of a Game 7 playoff matchup between two division rivals. The outcome was fitting, considering the game was a part of the league’s new “Rivals Week.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Centre Daily

Spencer Dinwiddie ‘Switches Gears’ in Mavs’ Win vs. Suns: 3 Big Takeaways

The Dallas Mavericks (26-24) overcame losing Luka Doncic to a sprained left ankle early in their 99-95 win over the Phoenix Suns (25-25) on Thursday. With the Suns continuing to play without Devin Booker, both teams had to deal with not having their top option on offense. The Mavs proved more capable in doing so, with Spencer Dinwiddie scoring a season-high 36 points and four other players reaching the double-figure threshold.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Lakers News: ESPN Insiders Very Low on Rui Hachimura Trade for LA

The Lakers somewhat shocked the NBA world this week when they made a trade with the Washington Wizards for 24-year-old forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers gave up shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, in a move that felt like pretty low value for a former lottery pick. Many...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Gilgeous-Alexander Stuffs Stat Sheet Again as Thunder Top Cavaliers

The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were without 2023 All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, 112-100 at the Paycom Center on Friday evening. OKC's win moves the squad's season record to 24-25, matching last year's win total in nearly half as many games. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Warriors vs. Raptors Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors picked up a great win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, and will look to carry that momentum into their showdown with the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. In what feels like a rare occurrence in the modern NBA, both teams have very short injury reports for this game, as most of the top talent is expected to be available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Nuggets: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid popped up on the injury report on Friday night. After the Sixers underwent a practice session after getting the day off on Thursday, the team considered Embiid questionable for Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to foot soreness. Fortunately for the Sixers, Embiid...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Joel Embiid Reveals Message to Shake Milton, Georges Niang

The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t the best version of themselves during the first half of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Denver Nuggets. As Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets were finding tons of success on both ends of the floor, even draining 66 percent of their shots, you could sense frustration coming from Philadelphia’s side.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

76ers’ Joel Embiid Won’t Start at 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is on pace to make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. However, he won't be a starter this season. On Thursday night, the NBA revealed the starters from each conference. From the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokoumpo will be a captain, while Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell will also get the starting nod.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks face off in a game that's incredibly important to both teams, but a little bit more important for the Clippers. Both teams will be relatively healthy with the Hawks being the healthier team. For the Clippers, they'll be missing Robert Covington due to personal...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

OKC Thunder Feeling the Buzz Riding Hot Streak

With 13 wins in their last 20 tries, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been garnering national attention, of late, and they’re starting to hear and feel it, too. The team has seen an offensive resurgence in 2023 and now stands at 9-4 on the year. The crowds in Paycom Center have been larger and louder, and more and more voices league wide are starting to catch on to what’s brewing in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Pelicans Host Wizards Looking To End Losing Streak

New Orleans, La- New Orleans (26-23) will host the Washington Wizards (22-26) on Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are desperate for a win as they are losers of 6 straight games and falling in the Western Conference standings. Brandon Ingram returned to action Wednesday night for the first time since early November. As expected from the layoff, he was rusty but will look to bounce back with a better performance this game.
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Timberwolves beat Grizzlies; moment of silence for Nichols

Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night. The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

