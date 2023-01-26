Looking to get married or renew your vows? You can honor your love and matrimony this Valentine’s Day by having a group wedding, officiated by Mayor Dickens. If you’re looking to spice things up this Valentine’s Day, this is definitely a way to do it! Planning a wedding can be a lot of work, so why not let someone else put it all together for you? Marry We is a mass wedding, welcoming couples who are getting married for the first time, as well as those looking to renew their vows. The ceremony will take place in Piedmont Park, with all couples getting married at once and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the head of it all. As an elected official, Mayor Dickens has the legal authority to marry all the couples and as an added bonus, the Mayor will sign your marriage certificate! The ceremony will be followed by a reception.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO