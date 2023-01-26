ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta nurses join nationwide rallies pushing for end to staffing shortages

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Registered nurses at the Atlanta VA Medical Center near Decatur will join thousands of their colleagues nationwide Thursday holding rallies and demanding that the hospital industry end their profession’s staffing crisis, which they claim the hospitals have manufactured themselves. Members of National Nurses...
Atlanta promoter, entrepreneur indicted for nearly $1M PPP loan fraud

ATLANTA — An Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur has been indicted for receiving a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan worth nearly $1 million for his businesses. In June 2020, 41-year-old Travis Harris signed a PPP loan application for his business, Atlanta Luxury Cars & Trucks LLC, worth $968,405. Harris’ application was based on fraudulent information about his business’ number of employees, payroll, and revenue, according to officials.
Celebration of Life service for Walter M. Metze scheduled

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life service is set for Saturday morning for well-known Atlanta businessman Walter M. Metze, officials say. Metze’s business the Metze AMOCO Service Center was a staple of the southwest Atlanta community for more than 40 years. Metze died on Nov. 13, 2022.
Rapper sends new message to Atlanta youth about gun violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday the community banded together to find a solution to the ongoing youth violence plaguing metro Atlanta. A town hall was held by the mayor of South Fulton and Rapper Young Dro at the South Fulton Arts Center and it drew hundreds of teens and parents to the auditorium.
20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in February

If you’re looking for interesting things to see and do around Atlanta this February that won’t cost a thing, we’ve got you covered! There’s a great variety of free events and activities to explore all month long, from art shows and wellness classes to honor Black History Month and much more. Check out our list below of free Atlanta-area events that won’t break the bank.
Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023

2022 was a year of escalating interest rates and plunging market activity, as the Federal Reserve attempted to calm the housing hysteria from the year before. The pandemic prompted record-low mortgage rates, converting the market into one where demand outweighed supply, and home sellers benefited over buyers. The post Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Save the date! Mayor Andre Dickens to officiate mass wedding ceremony on Valentine’s Day

Looking to get married or renew your vows? You can honor your love and matrimony this Valentine’s Day by having a group wedding, officiated by Mayor Dickens. If you’re looking to spice things up this Valentine’s Day, this is definitely a way to do it! Planning a wedding can be a lot of work, so why not let someone else put it all together for you? Marry We is a mass wedding, welcoming couples who are getting married for the first time, as well as those looking to renew their vows. The ceremony will take place in Piedmont Park, with all couples getting married at once and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the head of it all. As an elected official, Mayor Dickens has the legal authority to marry all the couples and as an added bonus, the Mayor will sign your marriage certificate! The ceremony will be followed by a reception.
Gentrification In Westside Atlanta

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
SBA offers disaster assistance, opens business recovery center

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering low-interest disaster loans along with opening a Business Recovery Center. Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in the seven Georgia counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center to assist Georgians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance.
Clayton County Public Schools to lift adult mask mandate starting Monday

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Starting on Monday, the mask mandate for adults in all Clayton County Public Schools is lifted, the leadership team announced on Friday. According to district officials, this decision was made after carefully monitoring data from federal and state sources. They believe that this is the appropriate decision at this time. However, this decision does not prohibit anyone, adult or student, from wearing a mask or face covering while in a CCPS facility.
