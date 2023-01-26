Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in AtlantaVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta nurses join nationwide rallies pushing for end to staffing shortages
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Registered nurses at the Atlanta VA Medical Center near Decatur will join thousands of their colleagues nationwide Thursday holding rallies and demanding that the hospital industry end their profession’s staffing crisis, which they claim the hospitals have manufactured themselves. Members of National Nurses...
‘I’m still processing it in some ways’: The 1619 Project comes to Atlanta
On a crisp Saturday morning, dozens of invited guest and media gathered at The Gathering Spot in Midtown Atlanta for a discussion about the new The 1619 Project docuseries which began airing on Hulu this week. The post ‘I’m still processing it in some ways’: The 1619 Project comes to Atlanta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Atlanta promoter, entrepreneur indicted for nearly $1M PPP loan fraud
ATLANTA — An Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur has been indicted for receiving a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan worth nearly $1 million for his businesses. In June 2020, 41-year-old Travis Harris signed a PPP loan application for his business, Atlanta Luxury Cars & Trucks LLC, worth $968,405. Harris’ application was based on fraudulent information about his business’ number of employees, payroll, and revenue, according to officials.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Celebration of Life service for Walter M. Metze scheduled
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life service is set for Saturday morning for well-known Atlanta businessman Walter M. Metze, officials say. Metze’s business the Metze AMOCO Service Center was a staple of the southwest Atlanta community for more than 40 years. Metze died on Nov. 13, 2022.
Gwinnett County teachers leaving their jobs at one of the highest rates in the state
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County teachers have some of the highest turnover rates in the state,. More than 13% of teachers left the district or moved to other schools. This rate is 4% higher than the Georgia average. Cathy Hardin, human resources officer at Gwinnett County Schools Chief...
‘It starts at home’ | Young Dro challenges parents to do their part to end youth violence
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Tough talk and tears filled the auditorium Thursday night at a town hall meeting at the City of South Fulton Southwest Arts Center about the causes of youth violence, and the solutions to saving generations of children. One speaker after another brought up how crucial...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rapper sends new message to Atlanta youth about gun violence
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday the community banded together to find a solution to the ongoing youth violence plaguing metro Atlanta. A town hall was held by the mayor of South Fulton and Rapper Young Dro at the South Fulton Arts Center and it drew hundreds of teens and parents to the auditorium.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
AccessAtlanta
20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in February
If you’re looking for interesting things to see and do around Atlanta this February that won’t cost a thing, we’ve got you covered! There’s a great variety of free events and activities to explore all month long, from art shows and wellness classes to honor Black History Month and much more. Check out our list below of free Atlanta-area events that won’t break the bank.
‘This has to stop:’ Georgia leaders react to video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Moments after Memphis police released video of five officers’ interaction with Tyre Nichols three days before he died, Georgia leaders began posting their reactions. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by five Memphis police officers after a traffic stop. All five of those officers...
European real estate company redeveloping large section of south downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A European real estate company has purchased more than 50 buildings in a long-troubled section of downtown Atlanta. They bought five properties just this month alone. The company told Channel 2 Consumer investigator Justin Gray that it plans to make a dramatic change to a neighborhood known...
Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023
2022 was a year of escalating interest rates and plunging market activity, as the Federal Reserve attempted to calm the housing hysteria from the year before. The pandemic prompted record-low mortgage rates, converting the market into one where demand outweighed supply, and home sellers benefited over buyers. The post Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
APD Use of Force Trainer comments on Tyre Nichols video released by Memphis police
ATLANTA — A use of force trainer for the Atlanta Police Academy said the body camera video showing what led to Tyre Nichols’ death would likely be used in training classes in the future. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. WSB Tonight’s Courtney Francisco...
AccessAtlanta
Save the date! Mayor Andre Dickens to officiate mass wedding ceremony on Valentine’s Day
Looking to get married or renew your vows? You can honor your love and matrimony this Valentine’s Day by having a group wedding, officiated by Mayor Dickens. If you’re looking to spice things up this Valentine’s Day, this is definitely a way to do it! Planning a wedding can be a lot of work, so why not let someone else put it all together for you? Marry We is a mass wedding, welcoming couples who are getting married for the first time, as well as those looking to renew their vows. The ceremony will take place in Piedmont Park, with all couples getting married at once and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the head of it all. As an elected official, Mayor Dickens has the legal authority to marry all the couples and as an added bonus, the Mayor will sign your marriage certificate! The ceremony will be followed by a reception.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta mayor sends letter to employees before release of Memphis video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mayor of Atlanta sent a letter to city employees on Friday afternoon related to the release of the Tyre Nichols video in Memphis, Tennessee. In the letter, the mayor says that he knows that videos like the one that will be released can...
Gentrification In Westside Atlanta
Woman claims contract for after-school services was terminated out of retaliation in lawsuit against APS
ATLANTA — A woman who said her business provided after-school services for some Atlanta Public Schools students has filed a new lawsuit against the district claiming racial discrimination and retaliation. In the complaint, Kila Posey claimed some of her contracts were allegedly terminated after reporting racial discrimination at Mary...
Parents still fighting to get dozens of kids re-enrolled in metro Atlanta high school
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Last week, hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. Nearly a week later, dozens of parents are still fighting to get their children back in the classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes learned that around 400 students were told last...
valdostatoday.com
SBA offers disaster assistance, opens business recovery center
ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering low-interest disaster loans along with opening a Business Recovery Center. Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in the seven Georgia counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center to assist Georgians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance.
Clayton County Public Schools to lift adult mask mandate starting Monday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Starting on Monday, the mask mandate for adults in all Clayton County Public Schools is lifted, the leadership team announced on Friday. According to district officials, this decision was made after carefully monitoring data from federal and state sources. They believe that this is the appropriate decision at this time. However, this decision does not prohibit anyone, adult or student, from wearing a mask or face covering while in a CCPS facility.
