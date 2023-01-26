ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Minnesota school bus driver runs over 6-year-old: cops

By Olivia Land
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5Gr6_0kS9c0JO00

A 6-year-old Minnesota boy was injured when he was run over by his school bus driver this week, authorities said.

The child, who has not been identified, was allegedly struck by the school bus after he was dropped off around 3 p.m. Wednesday in a Brooklyn Park parking lot outside Minneapolis, police said .

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his “lower extremities” and was admitted to the hospital.

Authorities said the bus driver initially left the scene in the vehicle, but was eventually located by officers.

“All indications are that the driver was not aware they had run over the child,” Inspector Elliot Faust told The Post Thursday.

The boy, who has not been identified, suffered injuries to his “lower extremities.”
WCCO-TV

Faust said there was still evidence to collect, including video of the incident, and that the accident remains under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwUtD_0kS9c0JO00
The incident took place in a parking lot in Brooklyn Park.
WCCO-TV

“Charges are being considered,” he said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing. The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver. In speaking with the driver, officers learned that they were unaware the bus had struck the child.There were no other children on the bus at the time.The boy is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. The incident is under investigation. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County is sentenced. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court in Oct. 2022.
POLK COUNTY, WI
knsiradio.com

Two Arrested After Police Intercept Package Allegedly Containing Fentanyl Headed for Waite Park

(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it intercepted a package containing thousands of fentanyl pills headed for a home in Waite Park. A press release from the VOTF says it was working with the Postal Inspector on an investigation into fentanyl being shipped here through the mail. On Thursday, they stopped the package with approximately 2,300 pills inside. A search warrant was executed at an address in the 800 block of 7th Street South with the help of the St. Cloud SWAT team. Inside, they say there were several adults and young children.
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS News

Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die next to lake

A Minnesota woman admitted in a guilty plea Wednesday that she left her newborn baby boy to die on the shore of a lake in 2003, CBS Minnesota reported.Jennifer Matter, 50, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the baby's death. She will be sentenced April 28.Matter was arrested May 10, 2022, at her home in Belvidere Township outside Red Wing.Prosecutors have said DNA evidence also links Matter to a baby girl found dead by the Mississippi River in 1999. Matter has not been charged in that case.Teenagers found the baby boy's body Dec. 7, 2003, in Frontenac on the shore...
RED WING, MN
boreal.org

Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said.
WINSTED, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officer shot in White Bear Lake; 33-year-old man taken into custody

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- An officer was shot overnight, and people in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated from their homes.Officers responded to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on Karth Road at around 10 p.m. They say that the suspect shot the officer three times in the midsection. He was taken to the hospital. The officer was not named but was described as a "veteran officer from the White Bear Lake Police Department."Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect, but only after several hours of attempts to get him to leave the apartment. He was described as a 33-year-old man...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fishing trailer explosion damages home, vehicle near White Bear Lake

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - A big blast from a fishing shack damaged a building and a vehicle just south of White Bear Lake.Firefighters found the remnants of a fishing trailer when they showed up to a home in Birchwood Village. Neighbors had called in, reporting a large explosion. Crews said a propane leak in the trailer caused the explosion. No one was injured, but firefighters say it's a good reminder to be careful with explosive gasses.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nine injured in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nine people are recovering from injuries after a pileup Sunday evening on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.The State Patrol says that troopers responded to a seven-vehicle crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Franklin Avenue.Nine people from seven different vehicles were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dailyplanetdc.com

Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud

A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stretch of Interstate 494 closes after multi-vehicle crash, 4 injured

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Crews Saturday evening closed part of Interstate 494 while they cleared a multi-vehicle crash near Inver Grove Heights.Troopers say they responded to a five-vehicle crash just after 6:30 p.m. on eastbound I-494 near Highway 62. Four people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.A viewer caught in the traffic told WCCO a very thin coating of snow made the roads very slick.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man dies in overnight snowmobile crash in Isanti County

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, a man on a snowmobile lost his life.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The Sheriff's Office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile.The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
173K+
Followers
76K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy