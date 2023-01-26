Minnesota school bus driver runs over 6-year-old: cops

A 6-year-old Minnesota boy was injured when he was run over by his school bus driver this week, authorities said.

The child, who has not been identified, was allegedly struck by the school bus after he was dropped off around 3 p.m. Wednesday in a Brooklyn Park parking lot outside Minneapolis, police said .

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his “lower extremities” and was admitted to the hospital.

Authorities said the bus driver initially left the scene in the vehicle, but was eventually located by officers.

“All indications are that the driver was not aware they had run over the child,” Inspector Elliot Faust told The Post Thursday.

The boy, who has not been identified, suffered injuries to his “lower extremities.” WCCO-TV

Faust said there was still evidence to collect, including video of the incident, and that the accident remains under investigation.

The incident took place in a parking lot in Brooklyn Park. WCCO-TV

“Charges are being considered,” he said.